 French President Emmanuel Macron rocks US Congress with speech | News | DW | 25.04.2018
News

French President Emmanuel Macron rocks US Congress with speech

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed a Joint Session of Congress and said that he hoped the US would someday come back to the Paris Climate agreements. He dwelt on a long, common history.

Emmanuel Macron received multiple standing ovations from US legislators

French President Emmanuel Macron received standing ovations during and after his speech as he addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday in Washington DC. 

Joint sessions of Congress are rare and only 114 leaders or dignitaries have addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress. The first person to address the House of Representatives was the Marquis de Lafayette, the French General and US Revolutionary War hero in December 1824.

What Macron said

  • The United States and France have a long history together
  • Climate change is real. We have no Planet B
  • Macron is sure the US will someday come back to to the Paris Agreement
  • We must fight against fake news
  • Iran will never have nuclear weapons
  • What we cherish is at stake and together we shall prevail

"We have disagreements between the United States and France. It may happen, like in all families," Macron said.

He urged a collective approach to the environment and economic growth: "With business leaders and local communities, let us work together in order to make our planet great again and create new jobs and new opportunities while safeguarding our Earth. And I'm sure one day, the United States would come back and join the Paris agreement."

av/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

