Up close with Pope Francis in Wim Wenders' film at Cannes

No film has ever captured a Pope so intimately — until now. German film director Wim Wenders' documentary "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word" is a journey to and with the current the head of the Catholic Church, an encounter and meditation with this unusual man in the filmmaker's best style.

The 96-minute film, which the director has been laboring away on since 2013, was screened Sunday evening at the Cannes Film Festival as an out-of-competition offering. It opens in the US on May 15 and in Germany on June 14.

The film begins with a long shot of Assisi. As the birthplace of Saint Francis of Assisi (1181-1226), the central Italian city has been considered a Catholic counterweight to Rome. The preacher, born to a rich family, radically devoted himself to the poor, baring himself entirely before his God, discovering the world and its Creation anew.

Wenders' sonorous voice tells Assisi's story from off-screen, recalling passages from "Wings of Desire" (1987), a fantasy romance on estranged love, and from "The Salt of the Earth" (2014), a biographical documentary focused on nature photography. All are a meditation on time.

The camera captures Jorge Mario Bergoglio as he exits the papal conclave and steps onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, his first moments as the newly elected Pope Francis. And the camera travels with him around the world: to a dangerous, destitute quarter in Rio de Janeiro; to a rundown Roma settlement on the outskirts of Rome; to the victims of a hurricane in the Philippines. The images include brilliant, previously unpublished shots from the Vatican's collection.

The pope blesses a man in a scene from Wim Wenders' new documentary

On the heels of the Pope

The so-called famous faces of the world — US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel — appear on the sidelines for mere seconds. Yes, Pope Francis meets with them. But he encounters others, for example, in Rio.

There, crowds line the city's sidewalks and cheer as the popemobile rolls through the streets. Pope Francis waves here, blesses there. It's a drive with gravitational force, drawn-out yet swift, and accompanied by the music of iconic Argentine folk singer Mercedes Sosa.

But suddenly Francis stops his car. He has spotted an old nun amidst the crowd — who he had met in 1969! The two old individuals fall into a long embrace. Sister Maria Eufemia later tells the camera with sparkling eyes: "God sent us the pope that the world needs right now."

Sharing a hug with an imprisoned convict; laying his hands on the sick: Such special moments are particular to Pope Francis.

5 years of Pope Francis 'Buona sera!' On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

5 years of Pope Francis Reform committee 'K9' The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

5 years of Pope Francis Supporting the weak The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

5 years of Pope Francis Symbol of humility It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

5 years of Pope Francis Francis the celebrity Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

5 years of Pope Francis Controversial bridge builder Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

5 years of Pope Francis Believers and religions from all corners of the earth Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

5 years of Pope Francis People person Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

5 years of Pope Francis Sexual abuse scandal in the Church Chile was also a touchstone where Francis tripped up. The Church has had a hard time there for years, particularly since cases of sexual abuse were made public. Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right) had allegedly been aware of the abuse, but remained silent. Francis dismissed the accusations against Barros as slander. Francis apologized for his words, but allowed Barros to remain in office.

5 years of Pope Francis Criticism from within the church Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all. Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson



A child at death's doorstep

At some point, Francis tells the camera about a terminally-ill 8-year-old cancer patient who wished to speak just once with the pope. When Francis learned of the child's wish, he called him on the phone, but the boy was asleep, so the pope left a message on the answering machine. A second phone attempt to reach the boy also failed. Finally, Francis managed to reach the boy's mother. The child, greatly weakened, could only listen to the pope and then thank him. The boy died hours later, Francis says in the documentary, quoting the child's thanks: "Grazie, Grazie."

Wenders uses a technical trick to achieve tightness and intimacy in the film's long spoken passages, which were taken from four interviews with the pope. The director himself did not want to appear in the film, so the pope speaks directly to a camera with a teleprompter that shows Wenders' face instead of text. Pope Francis listens to and answers Wenders' questions, speaking to the filmmaker's face into the camera. The viewer is drawn in unusually close, to say the least.

A film with the pope, not about him

The 72-year-old Wenders said in an interview that he didn't want to make "a biographical film about Francis" but "rather a film with him."

It's the ideas of this pope that the filmmaker finds compelling, such as his openness towards all people and the social problems of the world. For Wenders, Francis' position on the challenges and threat of climate change make the pontiff "very unique."

Zero tolerance for pedophilia in the Church

One detail exemplifies how much tension exists between Pope Francis and the system of the Catholic Church. Interviews in the film from 2012 and 2013 show the pope demanding "zero tolerance" when it comes to child abuse by Catholic officials. "The Church must punish the guilty," he says, as well as support investigations and work with state justice systems.

Francis says this with great seriousness and decisiveness. And now, in these first months of 2018, no other issues have preoccupied him as much as the cases of pedophilia by priests in Chile. He brushed aside the incidents as unproven when he visited the country in January — a catastrophic first reaction.

Since then, the pope has apologized publicly on multiple occasions. He met with victims and called all of Chile's bishops to Rome: "Zero tolerance," he says in the film. "There is no other way out. Zero tolerance."

The vignette shows the divide between the system and Pope Francis, who had already chosen to go down that path as he was elected. You hear the warm, calm voice of Wim Wenders expressing his amazement that no one before the current pope ever took the papal name of Francis, a "revolutionary of not just all of Christianity but all of humanity."

Wenders, a Catholic, has dared to make an almost tender film about — or also with — this Francis who is for him a "very unique" figure. It is not a film about the Church, and yet it shows that this nearly 2,000-year-old institution, this community of believers that is sometimes a violent global power system and sometimes a global movement of change will never be the same — can never be the same after this one man.