Pope Francis hands out gelati for Rome's poor on his name day

On a hot and sunny day in Rome, the Office of Papal Charities announced on Monday that it would distribute the gelati to Rome's soup kitchens and hostels, mainly run by the Catholic charity, Caritas.

The pope's office issued a statement saying the gelati would be "distributed today on the day when the church remembers St. George, 3000 gelati to the people who are daily welcomed in the canteens, dormitories and facilities of the capital, most of them managed by Caritas:

Italian gelati — as opposed to mass produced ice cream — are made from nutritious ingredients and recipes which limit sugar. Near Bologna, the art of making gelati is taken to university level at the Gelato University Carpigiani.

5 years of Pope Francis 'Buona sera!' On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

5 years of Pope Francis Reform committee 'K9' The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

5 years of Pope Francis Supporting the weak The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

5 years of Pope Francis Symbol of humility It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

5 years of Pope Francis Francis the celebrity Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

5 years of Pope Francis Controversial bridge builder Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

5 years of Pope Francis Believers and religions from all corners of the earth Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

5 years of Pope Francis People person Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

5 years of Pope Francis Sexual abuse scandal in the Church Chile was also a touchstone where Francis tripped up. The Church has had a hard time there for years, particularly since cases of sexual abuse were made public. Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right) had allegedly been aware of the abuse, but remained silent. Francis dismissed the accusations against Barros as slander. Francis apologized for his words, but allowed Barros to remain in office.

5 years of Pope Francis Criticism from within the church Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all. Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson



Pope Francis has taken a number of initiatives to help the poor including a free launderette for the homeless. The Lavanderia di Papa Francesco (Launderette of Pope Francis) was opened in a former hospital near the Vatican last year to "restore dignity" and "serve the poorest people, particularly the homeless, who will be able to wash, dry and iron their clothes and blankets."

To celebrate his 78th birthday, Pope Francis gave hundreds of sleeping bags to the capital's homeless people.

The pope has also welcomed several refugee families into the Vatican where they have stayed before being rehoused.

