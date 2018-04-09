Pope Francis admits 'grave mistakes' in handling of Chile sex abuse scandal

In a rare move, Pope Francis said he mishandled a sex abuse scandal in Chile and summoned the country's bishops. He also invited victims he once discredited to visit Rome in order to seek their forgiveness.
Pope Francis expressed "shame" over his handling of a sexual abuse crisis in Chile and asked for forgiveness from victims he'd previously dismissed, according to a letter released by the Vatican on Wednesday.
The move was an attempt for Francis to quell outcry over his defense of Chilean Bishop Juan Barros who is accused of witnessing and covering up sexual abuse by a pedophile priest.
Read more: Vatican revives sexual abuse panel
What did Francis say in the letter?
Read more: Pope knew about sex abuse cover-up, says Chilean victim
How did Chileans respond? Parishioners and priests in the southern Chilean city of Osorno, where Barros was appointed as a bishop, said in a statement that they accepted Francis' plea for forgiveness. However, they said Barros needed to resign in order to regain trust with the church.
Read more: Pedophile priest convicted by German court of 108 cases of child abuse
Chile's church abuse scandal: Bishop Barros is accused of covering up and even witnessing abuse carried out by priest Fernando Karadima in the 1980s and 1990s. Karadima was convicted by the Vatican in 2011 of sexually abusing minors and sentenced to a life of penitence and prayer. Civil charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Pope in hot water: Francissparked public outcry when he strongly defended Barros during a trip to Chile in January. He demanded "proof" of claims from victims and asserted the bishop was innocent. He later apologized and dispatched a renowned Vatican investigator to Chile to collect evidence.
Emergency meeting with bishops: Such emergency meetings with bishops at the Vatican are rare. American bishops were summoned in 2002 after the sex abuse scandal erupted in the US. Irish bishops were also rebuked in a meeting in 2013 for their mishandling of abuse cases.
Rome summit: The Chilean bishops are due to meet with Francis in May to discuss a 2,300-page report on the scandal that included testimony from 64 people.
rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)
