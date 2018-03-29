 Pope Francis says ′ashamed′ by state of world in Good Friday prayer | News | DW | 30.03.2018
News

Pope Francis says 'ashamed' by state of world in Good Friday prayer

Pope Francis has presided over the Via Crucis procession at Rome's Colosseum under tight security. He told the crowd he felt shame because future generations would inherit a world "fractured by divisions and wars."

Pope Francis speaks into a microphone during the Via Crucis procession

Pope Francis delivered his message to around 20,000 faithful who had gathered in the Italian capital's ancient Colosseum on Good Friday to commemorate Jesus' death on the cross.

The 81-year-old pontiff begged forgiveness as he spoke about the "shame" of "our generations…leaving young people a world that is fractured by divisions and wars, a world devoured by selfishness… in which the young, the sick, the old are marginalized."

Many in the crowd held candles as they took part in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession, a ritual that re-enacts Christ's crucifixion.

Watch video 01:01

Pope presides over Way of the Cross procession

Authorities beefed up security in Rome for Holy Week following a number of anti-terror arrests. Around 10,000 officers were deployed across the city, with military jeeps and armored vehicles parked to form barriers against truck attacks at key tourist attractions. Law enforcement had also issued warnings about the potential threat posed by foreign fighters returning from Iraq and Syria.

Nuns holding candles

Nuns attend the torchlight Via Crucis procession in the Colosseum on Good Friday

Shame and ego

Francis, the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, praised those in the Church who are trying to revive "humanity's sleeping conscience" through their work helping the poor, immigrants, and prison inmates.

But he also expressed "shame because so many people, even some of your (God's) ministers, have let themselves be deceived by ambition and vainglory, thereby losing their worthiness."

Good Friday marks the day the Bible says Jesus was crucified. The somber occasion is traditionally commemorated with a Way of the Cross service, which consists of 14 "stations" representing events from the time Roman governor Pontius Pilate condemns Jesus to death until his burial in a tomb. This year's meditations, read out at each station, were written by high school and college students in Rome.

Francis is expected to lead an Easter vigil service on Saturday night, with celebrations culminating on Easter Sunday with his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message.

  • Francis greets a crowd in St. Peter's square in the Vatican (Reuters)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    'Buona sera!'

    On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

  • A meeting of the Pope's reform commission in the Vatican (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L'Osservatore Romano)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Reform committee 'K9'

    The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

  • Pope Francis visits migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa (AFP/Getty Images)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Supporting the weak

    The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

  • Renault 4 pope car with Pope Francis speaking with three men (Reuters)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Symbol of humility

    It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

  • Pope Francis on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine (picture alliance/dpa/ROLLING STONE)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Francis the celebrity

    Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

  • Pope Francis releases a white dove during a visit to Trujillo, Peru (picture-alliance/dpa/Agentur Andina/J. C. Guzmán)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Controversial bridge builder

    Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

  • Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis in Cuba (Getty Images/AFP/A. Roque)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Believers and religions from all corners of the earth

    Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

  • Chile - Pope Francis conducts a wedding in an airplane | Paula Podest & Carlos Ciufffardi (Reuters/Osservatore Romano)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    People person

    Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

  • Pope Francis and Juan Barros (Getty Images/C. Reyes)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Sexual abuse scandal in the Church

    Chile was also a touchstone where Francis tripped up. The Church has had a hard time there for years, particularly since cases of sexual abuse were made public. Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right) had allegedly been aware of the abuse, but remained silent. Francis dismissed the accusations against Barros as slander. Francis apologized for his words, but allowed Barros to remain in office.

  • Rome - Anti-Pope Francis poster (picture-alliance/Zuma Press)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Criticism from within the church

    Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all.

    Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson


nm/bw (AFP, Reuters, AP)

