 Pope Francis offers Chile sex abuse victims ′gesture of regret and humility′ | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 28.04.2018
Americas

Pope Francis offers Chile sex abuse victims 'gesture of regret and humility'

This weekend, Pope Francis is meeting with individuals who were abused by members of Chile's Catholic clergy as children and teenagers. One of them told DW he hopes major reforms will follow this important encounter.

James Hamilton

Chilean doctor James Hamilton is one of three sexual abuse victims who have been invited to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican this weekend to talk about their abuse. The Holy See press office announced in a statement that the pontiff "desires to ask their forgiveness, share their sorrow and their shame for what they suffered and, above all, listen to all their suggestions so as to avoid that such reprehensible facts be repeated."

Pope Francis

During a visit to Chile in January, Pope Francis was met with protests

Hamilton, along with two other vocal survivors Juan Carlos Cruz and Jose Andres Murillo, were sexually abused as children by Fernando Karadima, a reverend from an influential Santiago church. The victims allege that abuses committed by Karadima and others were systematically covered up for decades.

Karadima trained and then helped other priests gain powerful jobs in the church. One of them is the bishop of the diocese of Osorno, Juan Barros. The men have said repeatedly that Barros witnessed and ignored their abuse, a claim Barros denies.

Pope Francis defended Barros during his visit to Chile in January, sparking an outcry. But after reading an investigative report by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the pope admitted having "severely misjudged" the situation
Watch video 00:37

Pope admits 'grave errors' in abuse scandal

DW: Mr. Hamilton, what do you expect from your meeting with Pope Francis?

James Hamilton: This meeting certainly raises many expectations. We're willing to engage in dialogue but also expect concrete measures.

What do you make of the pope's invitation?

It's a big step in the right direction. It's an impressive way to make up for what was done, not just toward us but toward all abuse victims. It's a gesture of regret and humility. And he is asking us to make suggestions and help transform the Chilean church so that children and teenagers can feel safe there again. We are glad to contribute.

Which concrete measures do you expect?

Juan Barros

Juan Barros, bishop of the diocese of Osorno, has denied any knowledge of the abuse

We expect changes to the church hierarchy. Priests who have committed crimes should not be allowed to hide behind powerful decision-makers. They need to be banned from providing spiritual care. That is crucial to make up for what was done to the victims and their families. We mustn't forget that some victims later committed suicide, leaving their families with eternal sorrow.

The pope has said he will meet with you individually and listen for as long as necessary. How have you prepared for this encounter?

I will be as respectful as possible, but always speak the truth. This is not a publicity event. It is an unprecedented step to make progress on these issues. We are regular people with families and jobs, and we are willing to contribute to this process because the clergy and Vatican sometimes seems to have lost touch with the lives of ordinary folks.

Read more: Pope knew about sex abuse cover-up, says Chilean victim

José Andrés Murillo, Juan Carlos Cruz, Juan Carlos Claret and James Hamilton

Jose Andres Murillo, Juan Carlos Cruz, Juan Carlos Claret and James Hamilton (from left) have often spoken of their ordeal

Many Chileans have demanded that bishops like Juan Barros, who is alleged to have covered up the abuses, should be sacked. Will you address this in your meeting?

Of course. He must go to restore peace and social harmony in the diocese of Osorno. But simply removing him won't solve the fundamental problems. Substantial changes are needed to guarantee that children and teenagers are safe and secure. Anyone who helped cover up these abuses needs to be severely sanctioned. And those responsible need to be punished by civilian courts.

Do you think this meeting will help restore Chileans' trust in the church?

We hope that this will be the case, because Chile has a large Catholic population. In a world marked by wars and injustice, the church remains an institution that can be a beacon of guidance, provided it leads in an appropriately moral and ethical manner.

James Hamilton was a victim of Chile's most notorious predator, Reverend Fernando Karadima. After a 2011 investigation by the Vatican into numerous similar cases, Karadima was removed from ministry and sentenced to a lifetime of penance and prayer.

The interview was conducted by Victoria Dannemann.

  • Francis greets a crowd in St. Peter's square in the Vatican (Reuters)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    'Buona sera!'

    On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

  • A meeting of the Pope's reform commission in the Vatican (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L'Osservatore Romano)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Reform committee 'K9'

    The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

  • Pope Francis visits migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa (AFP/Getty Images)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Supporting the weak

    The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

  • Renault 4 pope car with Pope Francis speaking with three men (Reuters)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Symbol of humility

    It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

  • Pope Francis on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine (picture alliance/dpa/ROLLING STONE)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Francis the celebrity

    Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

  • Pope Francis releases a white dove during a visit to Trujillo, Peru (picture-alliance/dpa/Agentur Andina/J. C. Guzmán)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Controversial bridge builder

    Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

  • Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis in Cuba (Getty Images/AFP/A. Roque)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Believers and religions from all corners of the earth

    Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

  • Chile - Pope Francis conducts a wedding in an airplane | Paula Podest & Carlos Ciufffardi (Reuters/Osservatore Romano)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    People person

    Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

  • Pope Francis and Juan Barros (Getty Images/C. Reyes)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Sexual abuse scandal in the Church

    Chile was also a touchstone where Francis tripped up. The Church has had a hard time there for years, particularly since cases of sexual abuse were made public. Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right) had allegedly been aware of the abuse, but remained silent. Francis dismissed the accusations against Barros as slander. Francis apologized for his words, but allowed Barros to remain in office.

  • Rome - Anti-Pope Francis poster (picture-alliance/Zuma Press)

    5 years of Pope Francis

    Criticism from within the church

    Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all.

    Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson


