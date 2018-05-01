 ′Wings of Desire′: Wim Wenders′ restored masterpiece revives divided Berlin | Film | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

'Wings of Desire': Wim Wenders' restored masterpiece revives divided Berlin

As the German director celebrates 30 years of his epic tale of walled Berlin with a newly restored version, he recalls how GDR officials shelved an East Berlin shoot since the protagonists could 'walk through walls.'

two men stand by the Berlin wall with a watch tower behind (STUDIOCANAL)

Wim Wenders is almost constantly on tour. Since his latest feature film "Submergence" premiered last fall at the Toronto Film Festival, the director has been attending near-daily retrospectives and re-releases of his films.

In Berlin, Wenders just opened a joint show with the Japanese-Swiss artist Leiko Ikemura in the former home of the painter Max Liebermann. And in a few days he presents his new documentary "Pope Francis — A Man of his Word" at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read moreWim Wenders goes underwater and into the desert with 'Submergence'

And at a recent engagement in Cologne, Wenders attended a sold-out screening of his classic film, "Wings of Desire," which has been re-released for its 30th anniversary in a pristine new 4k digital print.

a winged man watches over a city (Wim Wenders Stiftung 2017)

Wenders' angel will watch over Berlin with even greater clarity in the newly restored version

Restoration work

"Wings of Desire on the big screen in 4k...shows us a city and shows us a world that is 30 years old, but it is so succinct, so there and so rich that it could also be a new film. That was our goal," said Wenders, who is obviously satisfied with the new high resolution version of the film that seeks to reproduce the look of the original negative.

With his Wim Wenders Foundation, Wenders has been preserving his films for posterity in the most original condition achievable. "The history of film deserves that the films shown as beautifully as possible," he said.

For "Wings of Desire," Wenders, who won best director at Cannes for the film, explained how the restoration team dealt with six different generations of the print that were created to combine the black-and-white and color segments of the movie, which have lost quality over time.

Indeed, viewing the newly restored version is a real treat since the fantastic black-and-white images — lensed by legendary French cinematographer Henri Alekan in 1986 — have achieved a new brilliance.

woman performs on a trapeze (STUDIOCANAL)

The restoration work gives the film, shot three-quarters in black-and-white, a new luster

Divided Berlin

Questions from the public at the Cologne screening triggered Wenders to recall a few anecdotes from the making of the film, including the story of how he approached American actor Peter Falk.

At the time, Wenders was looking for a familiar face for the role of an angel who had become human again, and Falk was known worldwide as the chief detective on the TV show "Columbo."

Headshot of Peter Falk (AP)

Peter Falk as detective Columbo

By chance, Wenders had the phone number of US director John Cassavettes, who had made Falk a star in the 1960s. Cassavettes soon gave the director Falk's phone number and within minutes he had "Columbo" on the line.

Two days later, Falk was in Berlin. Wenders laughs when he recalls how fast it all happened.

The story of two angels Damiel (Bruno Ganz) and Cassiel (Otto Sander) who roam walled Berlin and listen to people's thoughts while remaining invisible to them, "Wings of Desire" saw Wenders create arguably his most fascinating, and enigmatic, cinematic work.

But the appeal of the film for today's viewers is also as a historical document of a city that has changed completely since the work was created three decades before.

Read moreBerlin Wall — now down for as long as it once stood

man views hand by Berlin Wall (Studiocanal/Arthaus)

Bruno Ganz, who plays one of the film's angels, traverses the Berlin Wall

'They can go through the Wall?'

Shot two years before the fall of the Wall, "Wings of Desire" was not only a product of West Berlin, where it was mostly set, but was also a creature of the East.

Wenders recalls that his previous film "Paris, Texas" (1984) was screened many times in the Eastern Bloc, including in the GDR — which was unusual at the time for films from the west.

In East Berlin, "Paris, Texas" was seen as subversive and critical of America, explained Wenders with a laugh.

Indeed, Wenders was given an appointment with the then-Minister of Culture of the GDR (ed. note: Hans-Joachim Hoffmann). He was also expressly encouraged to defect to the East once he had traveled across the border to discuss "Wings of Desire."

  • Berlin Sehenswürdigkeiten East Side Gallery (picture-alliance/S. Lubenow)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    At 1316 meters along the River Spree, the longest remaining stretch of the Wall is the world's longest open-air gallery. Painted in 1990 by artists from around the globe, it illustrates personal destinies, wishes and dreams. 101 large-format pictures show the way to freedom and the joy at the fall of the Wall. The East Side Gallery was completely restored in 2009.

  • Die Gedenkstätte an der Bernauer Straße. (DW/F. Wiechel-Kramüller)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Berlin Wall Memorial

    Nowhere is the former "death strip" as vivid as it is here. An 80-meter-long segment of the Wall, including a guard tower, has been reconstructed. The authentic border fortification complex serves as a central monument to the division of Germany. It pays homage to the victims who died or were killed at the Berlin Wall.

  • Berlin Kopfsteinpflasterstreifen Mauerverlauf (DW/F. Wiechel-Kramüller)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Traces of the route of the Wall

    The Berlin Wall has disappeared almost everywhere in the city. East and West have now grown together. In the city center a strip of cobblestones marks where the Wall used to run.

  • Berlin Sehenswürdigkeiten Checkpoint Charlie (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kastl)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Checkpoint Charlie

    This border crossing is among the best-known sights in Berlin. Only foreigners and diplomats were allowed to pass through this checkpoint. In October 1961, shortly after the Wall was built, there was a standoff here as armed Soviet and American tanks stood face-to-face. The situation very nearly escalated.

  • Deutschland Geschichte Berlin Mauer Grenzübergang Friedrichstraße Tränenpalast (ullstein - Mrotzkowski)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    The Palace of Tears

    It was a place of tearful farewells. Hundreds of people crossed this border post at Friedrichstrasse station when leaving East Germany for West Berlin. The former departure terminal now serves as a reminder of the forced separation of friends and families. Visitors can walk through an original cubicle where passports were checked and relive the border clearance procedure for themselves.

  • Stasiopfer-Gedenkstätte Hohenschönhausen (picture alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Hohenschönhausen Memorial

    This former Stasi prison has been a memorial to the victims of communist dictatorship since 1994. Visitors are informed about the detention conditions and interrogation methods in communist East Germany. Former inmates lead the guided tours.

  • Atlas der ungewöhnlichsten Orte Teufelsberg (Ullstein/Getty Images)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Teufelsberg Listening Station

    After World War II, this area was used to deposit debris. Rubble from the war was collected to form the Teufelsberg, the highest elevation in West Berlin. During the Cold War, the US National Security Agency used the hill as a listening station. From here, military radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries could be intercepted, monitored and jammed.

  • Spielberg dreht Thriller an Glienicker Brücke (imago/Camera4)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Glienicke Bridge

    You might imagine that the exchange of captured spies only took place on the silver screen, but this bridge between Berlin and Potsdam was actually the scene of three such operations. Steven Spielberg used this historic place as a setting in his feature film "Bridge of Spies."

  • Deutschland Museum Spionagemuseum Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    German Spy Museum

    This interactive museum right near Potsdamer Platz takes visitors into the world of espionage. Special emphasis is placed on activities in Berlin during the Cold War. Among the more than 300 exhibits is an East German Trabant car with infrared cameras hidden in its doors.

  • Mauerweg (DW/E. Grenier)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city and covers some 160 kilometers. The Japanese donated some 10,000 cherry trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down.

    Author: Philipp Falkenstein (ms)


However, when Hoffmann heard that the West German director had not arrived with a screenplay since there was none, the minister was less euphoric: "Of course, a script equals control," said Wenders, adding that with no script "one turns out of control."

When the minister then asked what the film was about and was told two angels, his jaw dropped. "Guardian angels? Are they invisible?" Hoffmann asked.

"You saw it right there rattling in his brain," Wenders remembered. "They're invisible? They can go through walls? They can go through the Wall as well?"

"Yeah, that's where I'm going to shoot!" answered the director before the conversation ended.

Read more'Totally East': tragicomic photos of everyday life in former East Germany

But all was not lost, and a few scenes were secretly filmed in East Berlin by a friend before the film rolls were smuggled across the border.

"Wings of Desire" is not only worth watching again for its technical mastery, the weightless camera, the beautiful images and the surprising story of two angels in divided Berlin. It remains a must-see because it so vividly captures the German capital as it once was.

DW recommends

Wim Wenders goes underwater and into the desert with 'Submergence'

A romantic thriller tracing Islamic jihadists and exploring the ocean's depths in search of the origins of life: Wim Wenders' latest film, "Submergence," relies on his unique sense of place to tell an unusual love story. (13.04.2018)  

New Wim Wenders film searches for the meaning of life

Wim Wenders' latest film, "The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez," is a melancholy contemplation of love and life. Originally written for the stage, this is Wenders' fifth collaboration with playwright and friend Peter Handke. (25.01.2017)  

Berlin Wall — now down for as long as it once stood

"Circle day" — that's how some Germans refer to February 5, 2018. It's the day when the Wall has been gone for as long as it stood. DW's Klaus Krämer shares his recollections of Germany's division and reunification. (05.02.2018)  

'Totally East': tragicomic photos of everyday life in former East Germany

Run-down façades, punks and ordinary workers: An exhibition in Berlin shows the works of Harald Hauswald, who simply wanted to document everyday life — without knowing that the Berlin Wall would one day come down. (16.02.2018)  

The Berlin Wall: day of parity between its rise and fall

From 1961 to 1989 the Berlin Wall divided a city and the world. February 5, 2018 marks the date on which the Wall will have been down for as long as it once stood: 28 years, 2 months and 27 days, to be exact. (05.02.2018)  

Opinion: The Berlin Wall is gone — but is it really?

The Berlin Wall stood for 28 years, two months and 27 days. Now it has been gone for just as long, at least as concrete and barbed wire. In other forms, it still stands, writes Marcel Fürstenau. (04.02.2018)  

Actor Harry Dean Stanton, of 'Alien,' 'Pretty in Pink,' dies at 91

US character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died from natural causes at a Los Angeles hospital. "He's one of those actors who knows that his face is the story," his friend Sam Shepard, the playwright and actor, once said. (16.09.2017)  

Tracing the division of Berlin

On November 9, 1989 it finally happened: the Berlin Wall fell. That evening champagne corks were popping at the Brandenburg Gate. We show you places where that partition is still discernible. (08.11.2017)  

Related content

Submergence Filmstill

Wim Wenders goes underwater and into the desert with 'Submergence' 13.04.2018

A romantic thriller tracing Islamic jihadists and exploring the ocean's depths in search of the origins of life: Wim Wenders' latest film, "Submergence," relies on his unique sense of place to tell an unusual love story.

Deutschland DDR Währung Mark

Swiss court denies Berlin's attempt to retrieve lost East German millions 24.04.2018

Germany took Swiss private bank Julius Bär to court in its search for missing GDR millions. But Berlin's claims to the lost cash have suffered a damaging blow.

The Berlin Wall: A deadly divide 06.02.2018

The Berlin Wall stood for 28 years, 2 months and 27 days. It evolved over time, becoming more fortified and casting a widening shadow on those who lived on either side. While very little of the original Wall remains, this DW video tour offers some insight into what it was like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

two men stand by the Berlin wall with a watch tower behind (STUDIOCANAL)

'Wings of Desire': Wim Wenders' restored masterpiece revives divided Berlin

As the German director celebrates 30 years of his epic tale of walled Berlin with a newly restored version, he recalls how GDR officials shelved an East Berlin shoot since the protagonists could 'walk through walls.'  

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Jüdische Komponisten während des Holocaust gestorben (Yad Vashem)

'Music in Times of Tragedy': How music raises awareness about the Holocaust

"My project shows that music and art can give people something to live and hope for," says Israeli pianist and composer Amit Weiner about his project that revives the works of composers who were murdered by the Nazis. 

Arts

Austellung Escher’s Journey im Fries Museum | Keramiekmuseum Princessehof (The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

A journey through perspective pictures with M.C. Escher

Known for his perspective pictures and geometric lithographs, M.C. Escher is one of the best known graphic artists of the 20th century. His work is featured in his hometown, Leeuwarden, 2018 European Capital of Culture. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

Lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their new son outside St Mary's Hospital in London (picture-alliance/empics/A. Chown)

Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed the name of their newborn son: Louis Arthur Charles. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  