 Wim Wenders goes underwater and into the desert with ′Submergence′ | Film | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Wim Wenders goes underwater and into the desert with 'Submergence'

A romantic thriller tracing Islamic jihadists and exploring the ocean's depths in search of the origins of life: Wim Wenders' latest film, "Submergence," relies on his unique sense of place to tell an unusual love story.

  • Couple lying in bed (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    A love story between the desert and the sea

    A love story that vacillates between two opposing worlds, "Submergence" brings protagonists Danielle Flinders (Alicia Vikander) and James More (James McAvoy) together for the first time in a remote hotel in Normandy where they are both preparing for their respective dangerous missions. They part ways, as James leaves for Somalia to track jihadists and Danny heads into the ocean's depths.

  • Two men seated at a desk speaking (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    A spy on a mission

    "Submergence" follows three separate strands. In one, James is a British secret service agent sent to Somalia to track jihadists — though fiction, the story is based on J. M. Ledgard unique reporting from the Horn of Africa. James' path also intertwines with that of Danny, a bio-mathematician searching for the origins of life in the ocean. The third thread unravels when the couple falls in love.

  • Actress standing beside yellow submarine (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Deep-sea diving as existential dilemma

    Danny, played by Alicia Vikander ("Anna Karenina"), is a scientist working on a deep-sea diving project. "I was very interested in our lack of perspective of the planet we live on,” said J.M. Ledgard, whose book the film is based on. “It is much bigger than we think it is, much more complicated than we think ... whatever happens to human beings, that life (in the ocean) is going to keep on going."

  • A couple chatting in a hotel room (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Underlying chemistry

    Although the couple are only briefly on screen together on location at a secluded hotel in northern France, their love story comprises the heart of the movie and the chemistry between them is palpable. The contrast of the dimly-lit hotel and expansive ocean provides a key backdrop for the rest of the story, with the settings becoming characters themselves.

  • The couple in the hotel bar (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Connected by their beliefs

    A large part of the plot centers on James' kidnapping while on a trip to Somalia. Although his work for the British secret service is ostensibly very different to Danny's studying of life on the ocean floor, actor James McAvoy saw similarities in their roles. "Danny, my character, the Jihadists – we are all so strongly connected to our beliefs that we are prepared to die for them."

  • A couple embraces (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    "Challenging, intellectual, in the moment"

    Alicia Vikander, who plays Danny in the film, said she was taken by the film's unique storytelling style. "It was the best adult romantic story that I had ever read because it dares to be challenging, intellectual, in the moment, and shows how people meet in real life. It allows people to talk, to discuss, to fall for one another almost as though they are challenging one another to fall in love."

  • a couple standing on a beach, near the ocean (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Setting the mood in stunning locations

    Shortly after the decision to film the book was made, Wim Wenders was brought on board to direct. While Wenders cites the book's authenticity as a major draw, he imbues the story with his own unique cinematic touch. Filmed over the course of several months in locations as diverse as Normandy and Dijibouti, the film showcases Wenders' inimitable eye for capturing stunning locations.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


  • Couple lying in bed (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    A love story between the desert and the sea

    A love story that vacillates between two opposing worlds, "Submergence" brings protagonists Danielle Flinders (Alicia Vikander) and James More (James McAvoy) together for the first time in a remote hotel in Normandy where they are both preparing for their respective dangerous missions. They part ways, as James leaves for Somalia to track jihadists and Danny heads into the ocean's depths.

  • Two men seated at a desk speaking (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    A spy on a mission

    "Submergence" follows three separate strands. In one, James is a British secret service agent sent to Somalia to track jihadists — though fiction, the story is based on J. M. Ledgard unique reporting from the Horn of Africa. James' path also intertwines with that of Danny, a bio-mathematician searching for the origins of life in the ocean. The third thread unravels when the couple falls in love.

  • Actress standing beside yellow submarine (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Deep-sea diving as existential dilemma

    Danny, played by Alicia Vikander ("Anna Karenina"), is a scientist working on a deep-sea diving project. "I was very interested in our lack of perspective of the planet we live on,” said J.M. Ledgard, whose book the film is based on. “It is much bigger than we think it is, much more complicated than we think ... whatever happens to human beings, that life (in the ocean) is going to keep on going."

  • A couple chatting in a hotel room (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Underlying chemistry

    Although the couple are only briefly on screen together on location at a secluded hotel in northern France, their love story comprises the heart of the movie and the chemistry between them is palpable. The contrast of the dimly-lit hotel and expansive ocean provides a key backdrop for the rest of the story, with the settings becoming characters themselves.

  • The couple in the hotel bar (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Connected by their beliefs

    A large part of the plot centers on James' kidnapping while on a trip to Somalia. Although his work for the British secret service is ostensibly very different to Danny's studying of life on the ocean floor, actor James McAvoy saw similarities in their roles. "Danny, my character, the Jihadists – we are all so strongly connected to our beliefs that we are prepared to die for them."

  • A couple embraces (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    "Challenging, intellectual, in the moment"

    Alicia Vikander, who plays Danny in the film, said she was taken by the film's unique storytelling style. "It was the best adult romantic story that I had ever read because it dares to be challenging, intellectual, in the moment, and shows how people meet in real life. It allows people to talk, to discuss, to fall for one another almost as though they are challenging one another to fall in love."

  • a couple standing on a beach, near the ocean (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

    Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

    Setting the mood in stunning locations

    Shortly after the decision to film the book was made, Wim Wenders was brought on board to direct. While Wenders cites the book's authenticity as a major draw, he imbues the story with his own unique cinematic touch. Filmed over the course of several months in locations as diverse as Normandy and Dijibouti, the film showcases Wenders' inimitable eye for capturing stunning locations.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Filmmaker, photographer, playwright, author, opera director: Wim Wenders has worn a number of hats over the course of his illustrious career in the arts. Making his directorial debut with "Summer in the City," in 1970, at the height of New German Cinema, Wenders' films with unique storylines and special emphasis on place are adored by independent cinema fans worldwide.

That combination has taken on an entirely new dimension in Wenders' latest film, "Submergence," which made its global debut in Toronto last year and opens in US theaters on April 13.

Read more: Wim Wenders film 'The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez' searches for the meaning of life

Setting the mood

Starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy, the romantic thriller is based on a novel by journalist J.M. Ledgard. The love story begins when the two protagonists meet in an isolated hotel in the Normandy region of France — a windswept coastal region.

Wenders and production designer Thierry Flamand scoured the continent to find this hideaway, which Wenders recalled as being "utterly beautiful."

Film still Submergence - A couple in a bar (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

British agent James (James McAvoy) and scientist Danny (Alicia Vikander) in the hotel bar

"I knew that the entire film depended on finding an absolutely magical place, and we looked for it everywhere in Europe," Wenders said.

While the beating heart of the movie is the love story that takes place within the walls of this private house on the coast of Normandy and its nearby park, it is just one of many locations that give the movie its mood.

After protagonist James, who is on a covert mission for the British secret service, departs for Somalia, the setting becomes barren — a desert wasteland. Filmed in Djibouti, a small nation on the horn of Africa, the movie's thread traces James's kidnapping by Jihadists and the washed out colors allude to the desperation felt by the characters in a country known for its lack of opportunity.

That setting contrasts with that in which protagonist Danielle finds herself, in the coastal town of Brest, in northern France. Danny is a bio mathematician preparing to explore the ocean's depths in search of the origins of life — a literal quest that becomes metaphoric and personal when she learns of James', her new lover's, kidnapping.

Read more: Bruno Ganz: The actor who mastered Hitler and then moved on

A man standing on a ledge with angle wings on (Wim Wenders Stiftung 2017)

'Wings of Desire' made Wenders' an indie fan favorite

An eye for abandoned places

Although the plotline is based on the book by J.M. Ledgard and a script written by Erin Dignam, the movie flourishes under Wenders' unique direction.

The director, who made a name for himself with indie favorites in the 1980s, including the award-winning "Paris, Texas," and "Wings over Berlin," has an eye for capturing the places that others may overlook. He evidenced that in a recent exhibition of his photographs, which showcase locations in the American southwest that appear desolate, nearly abandoned. Working from that perspective, Wenders brought "Submergence" to a new artistic level that's unseen in standard thrillers or romance stories — a movie worth viewing especially for its fantastic cinematography.

 

DW recommends

Bruno Ganz: The actor who mastered Hitler and then moved on

He played Faust, a fallen angel and even Adolf Hitler. While Bruno Ganz has a penchant for problematic roles, he's performed them all with skill and elegance. The Swiss actor turns 75 on March 22. (21.03.2016)  

Controversial author Peter Handke turns 75

The renowned novelist, screenwriter and essayist has long courted both critical acclaim and ill-fame in equal parts. As Austrian man of letters Peter Handke reaches another milestone, his legacy remains an open book. (06.12.2017)  

New Wim Wenders film among German premieres at TIFF

"Submergence," the latest from noted German director Wim Wenders, is set for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It won't be the only German content at TIFF. Even Netflix has something to show. (07.09.2017)  

New Wim Wenders film searches for the meaning of life

Wim Wenders' latest film, "The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez," is a melancholy contemplation of love and life. Originally written for the stage, this is Wenders' fifth collaboration with playwright and friend Peter Handke. (25.01.2017)  

Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

Known for his striking sense of place and ability to find unique settings for his films, Wim Wenders has released one of his most stunning films to date: "Submergence." A look at the film's unusual locations. (13.04.2018)  

Related content

Submergence Filmstill

Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images 13.04.2018

Known for his striking sense of place and ability to find unique settings for his films, Wim Wenders has released one of his most stunning films to date: "Submergence." A look at the film's unusual locations.

Submergence Filmstill

New Wim Wenders film among German premieres at TIFF 07.09.2017

"Submergence," the latest from noted German director Wim Wenders, is set for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It won't be the only German content at TIFF. Even Netflix has something to show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Film still Submergence - A couple standing on a beach (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Wim Wenders goes underwater and into the desert with 'Submergence'

A romantic thriller tracing Islamic jihadists and exploring the ocean's depths in search of the origins of life: Wim Wenders' latest film, "Submergence," relies on his unique sense of place to tell an unusual love story. 

Books

Gretchen and Rudi Dutschke at a demonstration (picture-alliance/dpa)

Why Germany's 1968 movement has not failed

Fifty years ago, the leader of Germany's student movement Rudi Dutschke was wounded in an assasination attempt. His widow Gretchen tells DW why she feels positive about the social changes that emerged from the protests. 

Music

singer Montserrat Caballe performing a soprano (Getty Images/E. Auerbach)

Opera soprano Montserrat Caballé turns 85

While critics and audiences the world over may have viewed Montserrat Caballé as the heir to Maria Callas, there's more to the soprano than just bel canto. A look at her successes and triumphs across diverse genres. 

Arts

Deutschland Berlin Polizei in besetzter Volksbühne (picture-alliance /dpa/M. Gambarini)

Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign

Only a few months after launching his first production at the Berlin Volksbühne, the controversial theater director and former Tate Modern head has decided to give up his new role in the capital.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

Lifestyle

white and green asparagus (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger )

Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

Springtime in Germany means the countdown is on for the country's annual feast on a vegetable known as "white gold." White asparagus — work-intensive and costly even today — used to be available to nobility only.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  