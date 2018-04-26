The job hazards of an Afghan district governor

A Taliban raid on the Khawaja Omari district headquarters' compound in central Ghazni province earlier this month killed at least seven people, including Ali Shams Dost — the district governor.

The incident underscored the threats local government representatives face in Afghanistan's contested districts which, according to recent US government data, account for 30 percent of all of the conflict-stricken nation's 407 districts. Insurgent outfits like the Taliban are said to exercise full control over 57 districts, some 14 percent of the total, and the government in Kabul controls just 56 percent of them.

The threat level has increased against local government officials in these districts, since the Taliban have boosted their attacks in a bid to expand their clout in Afghanistan. "The Taliban carry out attacks almost every day to take control of my district but they have failed so far," Nasruddin Saadi, district governor of Dasht-e Archi in northern Kunduz, told DW, stating that he had to move the district headquarters to Kunduz city as the situation has deteriorated in recent months.

"The Taliban are not more than one kilometer away from the city. We are still within the range of the enemy's AK47 rifles," he added.

A dangerous job

Saadi, like many other Afghan local officials, is aware of the risks that come with his job. The young local resident of Kunduz was only appointed as Kabul's top representative for Dasht-e Archi after the former district governor — Saadi's own father — was killed in an explosion. "I have decided not to just be a district governor but also a soldier of my country since my father's killing," he said.

A district governor is a civil servant of the Afghan government who is typically supposed to deal with civilian matters. For Saadi and many other Afghan district governors, this position comes with a completely different job description. "I normally get three to four hours of sleep at night. I spend the rest of the time joining patrols, checking on security forces and trying to keep militants out of the district's central area," Saadi explained.

"Everyday, there is a chance that I might get killed, but the love for my country keeps me going," he said.

Given the grave hazards of this job, the Afghan government has not been able to find representatives for 40 districts. One reason for the dearth of applicants is the limited support Afghan district governors get from Kabul.

"Since it is a civilian post, the district governors do not need military training. Instead, we give them short one to three-day courses, informing them about the situation of the district, laws and policies," Munira Yousufzada, the head of public relations at the Independent Directorate of Local Governance, told DW.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Militants target Kabul's safest area A massive truck bomb killed at least 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on May 31, 2017. The target of the attack was Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic area in the "Green Zone." The German Embassy in the area was extensively damaged. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have staged large attacks in the city in the past.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave was the latest in a long line of attacks on the Afghan capital. Earlier in May, eight foreign soldiers were killed in a bomb attack claimed by IS. In March, insurgents attacked an Afghan military hospital in Kabul's diplomatic district, killing 38 people and injuring more than 70 others, mainly patients, doctors and nurses.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive In April, Afghanistan's Taliban vowed to ramp up assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces, announcing the start of their annual spring offensive. The group said they were changing tactics for this year's operation, naming it "Operation Mansour" after the group's late leader who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Afghanistan policy. Afghanistan expert Michael Kugleman told DW Trump's Afghanistan policy will in many ways be quite similar to that of the Obama administration. "Like Obama, Trump will likely also express support for the idea of reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government," said Kugelman.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process But the Taliban have shown no interest in peace talks. Afghanistan observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support President Ghani said last year his country "no longer expects Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table." Experts say Islamabad uses Taliban militants as a proxy force to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan. Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan (pictured), was recently captured and pardoned by Islamabad after he accused India of supporting the Taliban.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, the Afghan warlords excercise massive influence in the country. Earlier in May, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Russian interest in Afghanistan Russia has increased its involvement in Afghanistan. Moscow had maintained an apparent distance from the Afghan conflict for many years, but a new geopolitical situation is emerging in the region, and it seems that Russia has decided not to remain "neutral" in the protracted conflict. In the past few months, Russia has hosted a number of Afghanistan conferences involving China, Pakistan and Iran.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



No takers for the job

Such training, Saadi said, does not prepare district governors for the danger they face on the ground. Therefore, many candidates, who are hoping to get a job with the Afghan government, avoid districts that face attacks from the Taliban and other insurgent groups. "Sometimes we repeatedly announce district governor posts in Helmand, Kandahar or Zabul but we do not get any applications," Yousufzada said.

Kabul has been finding it difficult to fill district governor posts in the Jorm district in northern Badakhshan as well as in Abkamari in western Badghis, among other areas. However, an increasing number of applicants are pursuing appointments in relatively safe provinces or in areas where they could receive strong local support against the Taliban and other insurgent groups.

"District governors who are not from the area will not be able to work due to insecurity," said Ibn Yamin, who is hoping to get a job in the relatively safe Panjshir province.

The Afghan government will continue to find it difficult to fill vacant government posts in Afghan districts as the Taliban announced their annual spring offensive on April 25. Insurgent groups typically increase attacks on Afghan districts during the warmer months of the year, which could in turn mean more challenges for district governors.