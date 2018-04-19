Afghanistan: Kabul suicide bomb kills dozens

At least 31 people were killed and 54 injured in a suicide bomb attack at a voter registration center in Afghanistan's capital on Sunday.

The attack, claimed by "Islamic State" highlights security concerns ahead of legislative elections scheduled for October 20.

The blast

A suicide bomber targeted people who had gathered to receive national identification cards.

The blast shattered windows several miles away and destroyed several nearby vehicles.

Police blocked public traffic on all roads to the blast site.

IS claimed responsibility through its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted Shiite "apostates."

The blast happened in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Shi'ite Hazara minority area, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by IS.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Militants target Kabul's safest area A massive truck bomb killed at least 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on May 31, 2017. The target of the attack was Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic area in the "Green Zone." The German Embassy in the area was extensively damaged. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have staged large attacks in the city in the past.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave was the latest in a long line of attacks on the Afghan capital. Earlier in May, eight foreign soldiers were killed in a bomb attack claimed by IS. In March, insurgents attacked an Afghan military hospital in Kabul's diplomatic district, killing 38 people and injuring more than 70 others, mainly patients, doctors and nurses.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive In April, Afghanistan's Taliban vowed to ramp up assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces, announcing the start of their annual spring offensive. The group said they were changing tactics for this year's operation, naming it "Operation Mansour" after the group's late leader who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Afghanistan policy. Afghanistan expert Michael Kugleman told DW Trump's Afghanistan policy will in many ways be quite similar to that of the Obama administration. "Like Obama, Trump will likely also express support for the idea of reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government," said Kugelman.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process But the Taliban have shown no interest in peace talks. Afghanistan observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support President Ghani said last year his country "no longer expects Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table." Experts say Islamabad uses Taliban militants as a proxy force to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan. Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan (pictured), was recently captured and pardoned by Islamabad after he accused India of supporting the Taliban.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, the Afghan warlords excercise massive influence in the country. Earlier in May, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Russian interest in Afghanistan Russia has increased its involvement in Afghanistan. Moscow had maintained an apparent distance from the Afghan conflict for many years, but a new geopolitical situation is emerging in the region, and it seems that Russia has decided not to remain "neutral" in the protracted conflict. In the past few months, Russia has hosted a number of Afghanistan conferences involving China, Pakistan and Iran.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



Women and children

"There were women, children. Everyone had come to get their identity cards," witness Bashir Ahmad told the Reuters news agency.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said the bomber approached the center on foot.

Relative calm: The blast occurred after several weeks of relative calm in the city and could set back plans to hold elections soon. President Ashraf Ghani is under international pressure to host long-delayed parliamentary elections this year.

Upcoming elections: Legislative elections scheduled for October have been seen as a test-run for next year's presidential election. Both the Taliban and IS oppose democratic elections, prefering to install a harsh form of Islamic rule in Afghanistan.



