 Afghanistan: Kabul suicide bomb kills dozens | News | DW | 22.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Afghanistan: Kabul suicide bomb kills dozens

At least 31 people have been killed in a blast in Afghanistan's capital after several weeks of relative calm. The blast could delay parliamentary elections scheduled for later this year.

An Afghan security forces member stands guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018.

At least 31 people were killed and 54 injured in a suicide bomb attack at a voter registration center in Afghanistan's capital on Sunday.

The attack, claimed by "Islamic State" highlights security concerns ahead of legislative elections scheduled for October 20.  

Read more: Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan?

The blast

  • A suicide bomber targeted people who had gathered to receive national identification cards.
  • The blast shattered windows several miles away and destroyed several nearby vehicles.
  • Police blocked public traffic on all roads to the blast site.
  •  IS claimed responsibility through its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted Shiite "apostates."

  • The blast happened in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Shi'ite Hazara minority area, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by IS.

 Read more: Taliban 'elements' interested in talks: US defense secretary Jim Mattis

  • Afganistan Deutsche Botschaft bei Anschlag in Kabul massiv beschädigt (REUTERS/O. Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Militants target Kabul's safest area

    A massive truck bomb killed at least 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on May 31, 2017. The target of the attack was Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic area in the "Green Zone." The German Embassy in the area was extensively damaged. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have staged large attacks in the city in the past.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave was the latest in a long line of attacks on the Afghan capital. Earlier in May, eight foreign soldiers were killed in a bomb attack claimed by IS. In March, insurgents attacked an Afghan military hospital in Kabul's diplomatic district, killing 38 people and injuring more than 70 others, mainly patients, doctors and nurses.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In April, Afghanistan's Taliban vowed to ramp up assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces, announcing the start of their annual spring offensive. The group said they were changing tactics for this year's operation, naming it "Operation Mansour" after the group's late leader who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike.

  • Afghanistan Kabul US-Verteidigungsminister Mattis (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Ernst)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Afghanistan policy. Afghanistan expert Michael Kugleman told DW Trump's Afghanistan policy will in many ways be quite similar to that of the Obama administration. "Like Obama, Trump will likely also express support for the idea of reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government," said Kugelman.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    But the Taliban have shown no interest in peace talks. Afghanistan observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Pakistan Taliban-Sprecher Ehsanullah Ehsan (Getty Images/AFP/H. Muslim)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    President Ghani said last year his country "no longer expects Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table." Experts say Islamabad uses Taliban militants as a proxy force to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan. Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan (pictured), was recently captured and pardoned by Islamabad after he accused India of supporting the Taliban.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, the Afghan warlords excercise massive influence in the country. Earlier in May, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Präsident Wladimir Putin Russland mit Präsident Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai Afghanistan (picture-alliance/A. Druzhinin/RIA Novosti)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Russian interest in Afghanistan

    Russia has increased its involvement in Afghanistan. Moscow had maintained an apparent distance from the Afghan conflict for many years, but a new geopolitical situation is emerging in the region, and it seems that Russia has decided not to remain "neutral" in the protracted conflict. In the past few months, Russia has hosted a number of Afghanistan conferences involving China, Pakistan and Iran.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Women and children

"There were women, children. Everyone had come to get their identity cards," witness Bashir Ahmad told the Reuters news agency.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said the bomber approached the center on foot. 

Relative calm: The blast occurred after several weeks of relative calm in the city and could set back plans to hold elections soon. President Ashraf Ghani is under international pressure to host long-delayed parliamentary elections this year.

Upcoming elections:  Legislative elections scheduled for October have been seen as a test-run for next year's presidential election. Both the Taliban and IS oppose democratic elections, prefering to install a harsh form of Islamic rule in Afghanistan.
  

aw/jlw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan?

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage. (21.03.2018)  

Taliban 'elements' interested in talks: US defense secretary Jim Mattis

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has said he thinks victory is still possible in Afghanistan's long-running war. Flying into Kabul on a surprise visit, he said some Taliban rebels were signaling readiness to talk. (13.03.2018)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. The May 31 suicide bombing in Kabul's diplomatic area suggests militants are stronger than ever. (31.05.2017)  

Related content

Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul auf Afghan Voice

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan? 21.03.2018

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage.

Afghanistan Soldat in Kabul Archivbild

Kabul bombing: Afghanistan and the West 'share a common threat' 22.03.2018

After a suicide bomber killed more than 30 people celebrating the Persian New Year near a shrine in Kabul, DW spoke to Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar about the country’s strategy to fight extremism.

AFGHANISTAN-UNREST

Kabul suicide bombing: Heavy casualties in New Year's blast 21.03.2018

At least 26 people have been killed and another 52 injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up during Persian New Year's celebrations in Kabul. The "Islamic State" group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 