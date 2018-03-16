 Why is ′Islamic State′ targeting Shiites in Afghanistan? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 21.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan?

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage.

Attack in Kabul on Thursday, December 28 (Getty Images/AFP/S. Marai)

Afghan officials first acknowledged Islamic State (IS) as a security threat as early as 2015. IS, officials claimed at the time, was confined only to the eastern Nangarhar province, where it controlled most parts of the Achin district.

The government subsequently launched military operations in the area and declared victory against the militant group in March 2016. In August of the same year, Washington and Kabul confirmed that Hafiz Saeed Khan, IS's regional chief for the group's so-called Khurasan branch, which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of Central Asian countries, had been killed in a US drone strike.

The Pentagon confirmed in July 2017 that Abu Sayed, head of the IS terror group in Afghanistan, had been killed in a US airstrike in Kunar province. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sayed's death was a significant blow to IS.

Clashes with the Taliban, a much stronger and older Islamist group in Afghanistan, also hindered IS's progress in the war-torn country. Due to these reasons, Afghan officials were hopeful that IS would not be able to establish itself in their country.

But things haven't turned out exactly the way the Afghan government had hoped for. IS fighters continue to launch deadly attacks in the country.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack that targeted a Shiite shrine in Kabul during celebrations of the Persian new year, known in Afghanistan as the Nauruz.. The suicide attack killed 26 and wounded 18 others, according to news agencies. 
Watch video 01:04

Kabul: Dozens killed in IS-claimed attack

Sectarian divisions

It was not the first time that Islamic State, a largely Sunni militant group, targeted Afghan Shiites. Afghanistan's Shiite minority has witnessed several attacks in 2017. Hundreds of people have been killed in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies. Among them were three attacks on Shiite mosques in Kabul in August, September and October.

Kabul-based security analyst Wahid Muzhdah believes the jihadist group is trying to create sectarian rifts in Afghanistan.

"IS is facing a huge challenge from the Taliban, who are a potent militant force in the country," Muzhdah told DW.

"To establish itself in Afghanistan, IS needs support from local extremist Sunni groups. IS is targeting Shiites to distinguish itself from the Taliban," Muzhdah added.

Afghan security experts fear IS could divide the country along sectarian lines. Muzhdah, however, believes it won't be an easy task for the jihadist group.

"After each IS attack on Afghan Shiites, religious leaders from all Islamic sects have come forward in support of the victims," he said. "But if the government doesn't do anything to stop such attacks, the sectarian split could deepen," Muzhdah warned.

Read more: Donald Trump's Afghanistan strategy raises the stakes

Bildergalerie IS in Afghanistan (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Habibi)

IS fighters continue to launch deadly attacks in Afghanistan

From Middle East to South Asia

The IS focus on Afghanistan was quite inevitable after the group suffered heavy losses in Syria and Iraq in 2017. After IS's defeat in Iraq, experts had warned that a large number of its fighters could move into Afghanistan and Pakistan from the Middle East.

"As a result of setbacks in Iraq and Syria, we will most likely experience a major influx of IS fighters into Afghanistan and Pakistan looking for new areas of operations," Siegfried O. Wolf, a South Asia expert at the University of Heidelberg, told DW.

IS presence in Afghanistan is no longer confined to Nangarhar province. According to new reports, the group has increased activities in other parts of Afghanistan as well, including the relatively safe northern regions.

IS or IS-linked attacks have also spiked in Pakistan. Experts say the group could get support from Pakistan-based militant outfits that are against Shiites and the Iranian influence in their country.

Read more: Shias in Pakistan's Parachinar caught in the middle of proxy wars

Afghan authorities have repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and other militant groups and sending them into Afghanistan to destabilize the government. Experts say that although Pakistan does not consider IS an ally or a group which can fulfill its strategic interests in the region, things could change in the future as the hardline Saudi Wahhabi ideology could be a binding factor.

Read more: What is Pakistan's militancy issue all about?

  • Afganistan Deutsche Botschaft bei Anschlag in Kabul massiv beschädigt (REUTERS/O. Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Militants target Kabul's safest area

    A massive truck bomb killed at least 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on May 31, 2017. The target of the attack was Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic area in the "Green Zone." The German Embassy in the area was extensively damaged. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have staged large attacks in the city in the past.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave was the latest in a long line of attacks on the Afghan capital. Earlier in May, eight foreign soldiers were killed in a bomb attack claimed by IS. In March, insurgents attacked an Afghan military hospital in Kabul's diplomatic district, killing 38 people and injuring more than 70 others, mainly patients, doctors and nurses.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In April, Afghanistan's Taliban vowed to ramp up assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces, announcing the start of their annual spring offensive. The group said they were changing tactics for this year's operation, naming it "Operation Mansour" after the group's late leader who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike.

  • Afghanistan Kabul US-Verteidigungsminister Mattis (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Ernst)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Afghanistan policy. Afghanistan expert Michael Kugleman told DW Trump's Afghanistan policy will in many ways be quite similar to that of the Obama administration. "Like Obama, Trump will likely also express support for the idea of reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government," said Kugelman.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    But the Taliban have shown no interest in peace talks. Afghanistan observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Pakistan Taliban-Sprecher Ehsanullah Ehsan (Getty Images/AFP/H. Muslim)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    President Ghani said last year his country "no longer expects Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table." Experts say Islamabad uses Taliban militants as a proxy force to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan. Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan (pictured), was recently captured and pardoned by Islamabad after he accused India of supporting the Taliban.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, the Afghan warlords excercise massive influence in the country. Earlier in May, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Präsident Wladimir Putin Russland mit Präsident Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai Afghanistan (picture-alliance/A. Druzhinin/RIA Novosti)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Russian interest in Afghanistan

    Russia has increased its involvement in Afghanistan. Moscow had maintained an apparent distance from the Afghan conflict for many years, but a new geopolitical situation is emerging in the region, and it seems that Russia has decided not to remain "neutral" in the protracted conflict. In the past few months, Russia has hosted a number of Afghanistan conferences involving China, Pakistan and Iran.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


DW recommends

Afghanistan suicide attack: Kabul blasts kill dozens near media outlet

Suicide bomb attacks in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have killed at least 40 people and injured some 30 others. The attacks were near a media outlet and a Shiite cultural center. (28.12.2017)  

Kabul bombing near Afghan intelligence agency

Afghanistan’s spy agency in Kabul has been targeted in a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State group, resulting in at least six deaths. In Helmand province, a roadside bomb has killed six policemen. (25.12.2017)  

Shias in Pakistan's Parachinar caught in the middle of proxy wars

Residents of Pakistan's northwestern Parachinar city, the target of suicide bombings on Friday, have been swept into ongoing sectarian and geopolitical conflicts. Yet, their plight receives scant coverage in local media. (26.06.2017)  

Donald Trump's Afghanistan strategy raises the stakes

While Kabul has hailed President Trump's Afghanistan strategy, Islamabad is livid over the US' criticism of its "Islamist support." Experts say it will increase uncertainty in a volatile region with anti-US sentiment. (22.08.2017)  

'Islamic State' claims deadly Pakistan church bombing

Suicide bombers have attacked a Methodist church in Quetta, Pakistan, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 30 others. The "Islamic State" jihadi group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (17.12.2017)  

'Islamic State' Afghanistan chief killed in US raid

Head of the "Islamic State" (IS) terror group in Afghanistan has been killed in a US airstrike in Kunar province, the Pentagon confirmed. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Abu Sayed's death is a significant blow to IS. (15.07.2017)  

What is Pakistan's militancy issue all about?

Who's fighting whom in Pakistan? Why does the country's powerful army continue to support some militant groups? DW examines the protracted conflict in the nuclear-armed nation and its possible effects on the region. (01.12.2017)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. The May 31 suicide bombing in Kabul's diplomatic area suggests militants are stronger than ever. (31.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kabul: Dozens killed in IS-claimed attack  

Related content

AFGHANISTAN-UNREST

Kabul suicide bombing: Heavy casualties in New Year's blast 21.03.2018

At least 26 people have been killed and another 52 injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up during Persian New Year's celebrations in Kabul. The "Islamic State" group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan Kleinkind Junge Donald Trump

Afghan Donald Trump receives threats from Islamists 19.03.2018

An Afghan family has named their newborn after US President Donald Trump. But not everyone in Afghanistan is pleased with the name. The family, after being declared "heretic" by extremists, is now on the run.

Afghanistan Taliban-Gruppe unterstüzt TAPI-Projekt

Opinion: Peace proposal with Taliban puts the West in a fix 28.02.2018

Neither the Taliban nor the government in Kabul is in a position to win the war in Afghanistan. But a peace deal between the two would damage the already delicate rule of law in the country, says DW's Florian Weigand.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 