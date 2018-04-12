Syria: Trump still favors timely withdrawal despite Macron assurances of long-term engagement

The US is to leave Syria "as soon as possible," the White House has said. The comment came just hours after the French president claimed he had convinced Trump otherwise in a major TV interview.
Following Saturday's airstrikes on targets in Syria by the US, the UK and France, the White House said late on Sunday that the US strategy in Syria had not changed and that it wants US troops home "as soon as possible," according to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
The comments came just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron — who has been vocal in pushing for constructive relations between western Europe and Trump — said in a major interview on French television Sunday that he had convinced his US counterpart to stay in Syria "long-term."
Macron later revised his remarks, saying on Monday that the US was "right" to say that the two countries' military mission in Syria was against the "Islamic State" (IS) and would end with the group's defeat.
What the White House said:
What Macron intially said:
What Macron said after the White House's response:
Read more: Airstrikes in Syria: What you need to know
French, US presence in Syria: The United States has about 2,000 special forces in northeastern Syria embedded with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mixed Kurdish and Arab force fighting IS and seeking to stabalize areas under their control. France has an unknown number of special forces advising the SDF alongside the United States. Both countries conduct air patrols and airstrikes against IS. The US and French presence is also viewed as a deterrent against an attack on SDF areas by Turkey or the Syrian regime and its allies.
Embarrassment for Macron: The fact that the US so quickly contradicted his comments drew international attention. Last year, when attending the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, Trump spoke of his "unbreakable friendship" with Macron and Macron said of the US: "Nothing will ever separate us."
Pulling out all the stops on the annual holiday, and displaying France's military might, Macron attempted to show that France is back on the international stage, ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with the US, in particular.
Read more: Is Emmanuel Macron Europe's new Angela Merkel?
'Surrender monkeys' no more: In Sunday night's TV interview, the French president repeatedly talked of France's leading role in Syria and on the international stage generally.
A far cry from the "cheese-eating surrender monkeys," a term first coined by "The Simpsons," and later often used in the US to describe the French for opposing the Iraq War in 2003, Macron said Sunday that "France debates, France is convincing," explaining that his country is determined to talk to anyone and take a leading role within the framework of international organizations like the UN.
Joint airstrikes: On April 14, the US, the UK and France launched precision airstrikes on three sites in Syrianear the capital Damascus and Homs, which were allegedly used for developing and testing chemical weapons.
Chemical attacks: Syrian President Bashar Assad has been accused of repeatedly using chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war, most recently on April 7. Syria and Russia, a key ally of Assad, have both denied the use of chemical weapons. Russia even accused the UK of helping to stage the attack.
Macron to visit Trump: The French president is scheduled to travel to Washington on April 24. It will be the first state visit — the highest expression of friendly bilateral relations — since Trump took office in January 2017.
ng/rt (dpa, AFP)
Russia's military said it has "proof" that Britain directly participated in staging a fake chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma. The UK fiercely denied the claim, calling it "fake news." (13.04.2018)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading for talks with French President Macron, the man slowly assuming her role as Europe's leading figure. But with EU and eurozone reforms on the table, both still need each other. (16.03.2018)
In retaliation for a chemical weapons attack in Douma, US President Donald Trump has said the US military launched strikes on Syrian chemical weapons capabilities. Russia has warned of "consequences" for the strikes. (14.04.2018)
One might scoff that receiving Donald Trump in Paris is ingratiating. But DW's Catherine Martens says the whole of the EU may well profit from Emmanuel Macron's approach. (14.07.2017)
French President Emmanuel Macron has thanked his US counterpart during Bastille celebrations. Donald Trump is on hand as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the US's entry into World War I. (14.07.2017)
France, the US and the UK have launched about 100 missiles at weapons facilities in Syria. Here's how it happened, and how the world reacted. (14.04.2018)