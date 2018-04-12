 Why Syria is not the Cuban missile crisis of 2018 | News | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Why Syria is not the Cuban missile crisis of 2018

The 1962 Cuban missile crisis brought the world as close as it has ever been to a global nuclear war. Is the Syrian dispute between the US and Russia in any way comparable to the most dangerous episode of the Cold War?

11/10/62-Off coast of Cuba: The U.S.S. Vesole stears alongside the Soviet freighter Polznuov, for inspection of her cargo. On the deck are large ablong missile-like objects, two of which are partially uncovered. (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/CPL Archives)

A US naval ship inspects a Soviet freighter as part of the US blockade of Cuba in 1962

US President Donald Trump told Russia this week to "get ready" for an incoming missile strike in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. Trump followed up the threat by describing the relationship between Russia and the United States as "worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War."

US-Russian dispute. The Cold War. Missiles.

It didn't take long for some observers to invoke the 1962 Cuban missile crisis — the most dangerous episode of the Cold War — to describe the US-Russian standoff over an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Read more: Russia and Iran rebuke US for missile threat against Syria amid standoff over attack

'Brink of nuclear conflict' in 1962

"[The Syria dispute] is the first direct threat [of conflict] between the two nuclear powers, the US and Russia, since the Cuban missile crisis," Elmar Brok, a former chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, told German daily newspaper Bild.
Watch video 02:03

Trump warns missiles 'will be coming' to Syria

Ex-chief advisor to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Igor Yurgens, struck a similar note, telling the AFP news agency: "We're in a situation which reminds me of the Caribbean crisis of the 1960s when [Soviet leader Nikita] Khrushchev and [US President John F.] Kennedy were on the brink of nuclear conflict."

Read more: Donald Trump to consult allies as US considers Syria response

The crisis both men were referring to occurred in October 1962 when the US discovered Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuba, a Caribbean island nation close the southern state of Florida. The confrontation, which saw Washington order hundreds of its nuclear-armed bombers to prepare to strike the Soviet mainland, ended when the Soviets agreed to withdraw their missiles in return for the US withdrawing its nuclear missiles from Turkey, a US ally on the Soviet Union's southern border.

Read more: US Republicans will back President Donald Trump's strike on Syria

Don't sweat it in 2018

But according to experts, the current dispute over Syria is very different from the Cold War crisis that brought the world to the brink of a full-scale nuclear war.

US President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1961 (Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

US President John F. Kennedy (left) and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev (right) were in power during the missile crisis

"There was a lot more at stake back then," said Ivan Tomofeyev of the Russian Council for Foreign Relations in Moscow. Unlike the situation in Syria, "the US saw the stationing of Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuba as an existential threat … and there was a clear ideological confrontation," Tomofeyev said, referring to the US strategy of containing the Soviet Union to prevent the spread of communism.

Read more: 'America will not engage in a huge military entanglement'

Both sides were also willing to risk a war in 1962 to force the other to stand down, according to history professor Bernd Greiner from the University of Hamburg. Soviet forces shot down a US spy plane, and the pilot was killed, while the US started preparations to drop nuclear bombs on the Soviet Union. "Syria in contrast is a crisis, but not a dispute that will bring both sides to the brink of a world war," he said.
Watch video 01:29

European leaders divided over Syria response

Possibility of escalation

US targeting plans were another key difference between 1962 and 2018, said Steven Pifer, a nuclear weapons expert at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington. The US of 1962 had plans to target Soviet forces on Cuba that would have killed hundreds of Soviet soldiers. The US of 2018, in contrast, would try to avoid any Russian forces if it carried out a missile strike against Syrian government targets.

Read more: Scientist group moves 'Doomsday Clock' to two minutes to midnight

But even if a US strike against Syria were to accidentally kill Russians on the ground, Pifer said, Moscow would not retaliate with nuclear weapons: "My guess is that the Russian military has a pretty good appreciation of what that would lead to."

While the use of nuclear weapons was unlikely, Tomofeyev said a US missile strike against Syria could spark a direct military conflict with Moscow if Russian forces are hit: "Russian deaths could escalate [the situation] to the point where [Russia] attacks US aircraft or navy vessels."

"The biggest risk is false interpretations of [the other side's] intentions."

Roman Goncharenko contributed to this report.

  • Mikhail Kalashnikov posing with his creation (picture alliance/dpa/S.Thomas )

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Seven decades of Kalashnikov

    The 30-round AK 47 is arguably the most recognizable firearm in the world. The Soviet engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov (pictured above in 2002) created the automatic rifle after World War II. It quickly earned a reputation for being cheap and reliable, with various armies, guerilla groups and street gangs all using the weapon to this day.

  • A close-up of the Makarov pistol (Imageo)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Makarov goes to space

    The 9mm Makarov pistol entered service in 1951 as a staple sidearm for the Soviet army, police and Spetsnaz special forces. Soviet cosmonauts even took the weapon to space as a part of a special survival kit, which was provided to them in case they become stranded upon landing back on Earth.

  • MiG-29 during a demonstration flight (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Marina)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    MiG-29 still flying high

    The Mikoyan MiG-29 first entered production in the early 1980s, and was praised as a highly maneuverable and agile dogfighter. The original model has since been upstaged by both NATO fighters and its more expensive brother Sukhoi, but its variants are still deployed in combat. The Russian air force uses MiG-29s to target the so-called "Islamic State" forces in Syria.

  • Katyushas on display in the Russian city of Saratov (picture-alliance/dpa/H.Brix)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Blast from the past

    The Red Army used Katyushas to devastating effect against German soldiers in World War II. The multiple rocket launchers were attached to army trucks, making them cheap and highly mobile. Its distinctive whine and appearance reminded the German soldiers of a church organ, prompting a nickname "Stalinorgel" or "Stalin's organ."

  • S-300 deploying during a military drill in Astrakhan (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Rogulin)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    S-300 and its descendants

    In 2016, Russia sold its advanced aerial defense system to Iran, but kept quiet on the details. The Cold War-era version of the S-300 had a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles), and could hit targets at altitudes above 27 kilometers, with the more modern Antey 2500 system reportedly expanding the range to 400 kilometers. India and China are seeking to buy the even-more-advanced S-400 missiles.

  • An Afhan soldier showing his Dragunov sniper rifle while patroling with US forces in Afghanistan. (Imago)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Dragunov sniper rifle

    The Dragunov sniper rifle was first introduced to the Soviet army in 1963 and has since found its way to war theaters across the world. It was reportedly used against US soldiers in Vietnam. In 2015, the SITE Intelligence Group published photos of the "Islamic State" soldiers with Dragunov rifles.

  • T-34 leading the way on Victory Day in March 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass/V. Sharifulin)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    T-34, a symbol of an era

    The Red Army owes much of its victory over Germany to the iconic T-34, which first appeared on the battlefield in 1941. The battle-tested T-34 eventually became the most widely produced tank of the war and influenced armored vehicles for decades. The Russian military still honors it by having it lead the Victory Day parade.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


DW recommends

Donald Trump tells Russia missiles fired at Syria 'will be coming'

US President Donald Trump threatened to fire missiles at Syria following threats from Moscow to counter any attack. Earlier Russian officials said they would shoot down any US missiles. (11.04.2018)  

Russia and Iran rebuke US for missile threat against Syria amid standoff over attack

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Donald Trump's "Twitter diplomacy." The White House insists that "all options are on the table" when it comes to Syria. (11.04.2018)  

Donald Trump to consult allies as US considers Syria response

The US is still weighing its options as it considers a military response to an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian government outside Damascus. Meanwhile, Russia hopes the conflict doesn't reach a "point of no return." (13.04.2018)  

US Republicans will back US President Donald Trump's strike on Syria

With Americans deeply divided over President Trump, their response to a US attack on Syria is hard to gauge, Gallup's editor-in-chief has told DW. But he's confident about this — Republicans will back Trump's decision. (13.04.2018)  

'America will not engage in a huge military entanglement'

The United States is considering a military strike in Syria to retaliate for a suspected regime chemical gas attack. Henning Riecke, of the German Council on Foreign Relations, says Donald Trump faces a major dilemma. (10.04.2018)  

Scientist group moves 'Doomsday Clock' to 2 minutes to midnight

The risk of global catastrophe is at its highest since the early Cold War. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists group cited nuclear tensions, continued global warming and disruptive new technologies. (25.01.2018)  

Macron: Assad regime used chemical weapons on Syria's Douma

France has proof that Syria used chemical weapons, "at least chlorine," said President Emmanuel Macron. Britain has stressed the need for an international response to the attack. (12.04.2018)  

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

Cold War armaments still serve as staples of armies across the world, with Eastern bloc designs outlasting the system they were created to protect. DW looks at some of the best-known Soviet-made weapons. (09.09.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump warns missiles 'will be coming' to Syria  

European leaders divided over Syria response  

Related content

Konflikt in Syrien Duma

Russia and Iran rebuke US for missile threat against Syria amid standoff over attack 11.04.2018

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Donald Trump's "Twitter diplomacy." The White House insists that "all options are on the table" when it comes to Syria.

Syrien Luftschläge auf Duma

Donald Trump tells Russia missiles fired at Syria 'will be coming' 11.04.2018

US President Donald Trump threatened to fire missiles at Syria following threats from Moscow to counter any attack. Earlier Russian officials said they would shoot down any US missiles.

Syrien Raketenangriff

Missiles fired at military airport in Homs: Syrian media 09.04.2018

Syria and its main ally Russia have accused Israel of carrying out a missile strike that killed 14 people on a Syrian air base. It took place amid an international outcry over a suspected poison gas attack two days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 