US, UK, France launch strikes on Syrian chemical weapons capabilities

— The US, UK and France have launched precision airstrikes on military and chemical research sites in Syria in retaliation for the Syrian government's alleged use of chemical weapons on civilians last week.

— Both the Syrian government and its ally Russia have condemned the attack as a violation of international law.

— The US has said that any future strikes would depend on whether or not further chemical attacks are carried out but that the country does not seek an "indefinite presence" in Syria.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States, United Kingdom and France had launched precision strikes on Syrian military sites believed to be housing chemical weapons facilities following last week's chemical weapons attack in Douma, which the US said was carried out by Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

"The evil and the despicable attack left mothers and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air," Trump said of the attack. "These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead."

Reports of loud blasts were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus during Trump's speech. The airstrikes began around 4 a.m. local time in Syria (0100 UTC), turning the sky over eastern Damascus orange. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, the strikes struck a number of military bases and a scientific research center.

Russia's ambassador the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said "such actions will not be left without consequences" and that "all responsibility for them rests upon Washington, London and Paris."

The Russian Foreign Affairs Committee also added that the Syria strikes were an attempt to block a probe by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which was scheduled Saturday to begin looking into the alleged poison gas attack. Moscow also condemned the airstrikes as a violation of international law.

Syrian state media slammed the strikes as a "flagrant violation of international law" and "doomed to fail." It added that three civilians had been injured during the attack on the military base in Homs, while another strike on a scientific research center was restricted to material losses.

Over the last few days, Trump had met with military advisers and conversed with allies to decide how to respond to the use of chemical weapons in the eastern Ghouta city of Douma outside of the capital.

"We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents," Trump said, adding that he did not want to maintain an "indefinite" US presence in the region.

"The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons."

May: 'No alternative'

Following Trump's announcement, British Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement saying the UK had "no alternative" but to use force in Syria. "We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalized — within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world," the statement read.

May said the strikes were specifically aimed at destroying Syria's chemical weapons capabilities, and that the three-way coalition did not intend to intervene in the Syrian civil war or force regime change.

Macron: Assad has crossed 'red line'

French President Emmanuel Macron said the joint operation would target the Syrian government's "clandestine chemical arsenal."

Last week's attack on Douma had "crossed a red line for France," Macron added. "We cannot tolerate the trivialization of the use of chemical weapons which presents an immediate danger to the Syrian people and to our collective security."

All three Western allies had said this week that they had evidence Bashar al-Assad's government was responsible for last Saturday's attack and that the regime would have to pay a price for using chemical weapons.

The Syrian regime and Russia have denied any use of banned weapons.

70-minute air strikes a 'one-time shot'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told a Pentagon press briefing that Friday night's targets were hit harder than last year's single hit on a Syrian airfield, which is estimated to have wiped out around 20 percent of the Assad regime's air power. He added that the time had come for "civilized nations" to unite to end the Syrian war.

Mattis said forces used around the double amount the missiles in the latest attack, compared to last year. In all, three main Syrian military sites were targeted — a research facility in Damascus connected to the production of weapons, a chemical weapons storage facility in Homs, and a weapons storage and command post near Homs.

Unlike the president, US military officials said the current wave of strikes were over after just 70 minutes and that any future strikes would depend on whether the Assad regime conducts any future chemical attacks. "Right now this is a one-time shot," Mattis said.

US Joints Chief of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford said he had not been aware of any response from the Assad regime in terms Syrian air defense.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that none of the strikes in Syria had hit areas near its naval and air bases, though news agencies reported that the Syrian government had responded to the air attack with surface-to-air-missiles. Syrian state television reported that the regime's air defense managed to shoot down around 13 missiles over Damascus..

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? Armed factions in Syria Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



Trump addresses Russia and Iran

Trump also used his speech to directly address Assad's key backers, Russia and Iran.

"What kind of a nation wants to be associated with a mass murderer of innocent men, women and children?" the president said, adding that "nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep."

Trump also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of failing to keep his promise to see that the Syrian regime destroyed its stockpile of chemical weapons.

Ahead of the western allies' strikes on Syria, several officials raised concerns over the prospect of a broader conflict in the region between the world's powers. However, Dunford said that the Russian military had been told in advance of the incoming airstrikes, but not where the targets were. The targeted sites were also chosen to limit the loss of life and avoid hitting Russian forces altogether, Dunford added.

