Russia and Iran rebuke US for missile threat against Syria amid standoff over attack

Russia and Iran hit back against US President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president said the US would launch missile strikes against the Syria government in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

"We do not take part in Twitter-diplomacy," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We support serious approaches … we believe it is important not to take steps that could damage an already fragile situation."

Trump earlier wrote in a Twitter post: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Read more: 'America will not engage in a huge military entanglement'

Russia's defense ministry also criticized Trump for the threat: "Instead of talking about the [US-led] coalition's readiness to fire missiles at Syria, the United States would do better to rebuild the destroyed [Syrian] city [of Raqqa] and provide wide-ranging help to its suffering population."

The ministry added it was closely watching a US naval strike force currently on its way to the sea off Syria's western coastline.

Read more: Dozens dead in suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria

Tehran, Turkey chime in

A top official in Iran, which also backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said his country would defend its ally against "foreign aggression."

Watch video 02:36 DW correspondent Juri Rescheto on Moscow's response to Trump missile threat.

"We will stand by Syria's government against any foreign aggression ... Iran backs Syria in its fight against America and the Zionist Regime [Israel]," Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, told Iranian state television.

The prime minister of Turkey, which has occupied parts of northern Syria and is a US NATO ally, called for calm in response to Trump's Twitter post.

"They are fighting like street bullies. ... The time is not one for competing," Binali Yildirim said, adding: "It is time to heal the wounds of the region."

Read more: EU calls for international response after suspected chemical attack in Syria

Attack 'cannot go unchallenged'

The US has been consulting with France and Britain over a military response to Saturday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Watch video 00:23 Merkel regrets failure to agree to investigate alleged chemical attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday "all the indications" showed the Syrian government was responsible for the attack in Douma that killed more than 40 people. The "continued use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged," she added.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Washington was "still assessing the intelligence" on the attack, but added that the US stood "ready to provide military options" if needed.

Read more: Emmanuel Macron broaches possible French airstrikes on Syria

Emergency meeting

Russia and Syria have denied any chemical attack took place. Moscow has invited investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the scene where the attack allegedly took place.

Syria has also accused the US of using the allegation against it as a pretext for another military strike. The US launched a missile strike against a Syrian airbase in April 2017 after a previous chemical weapons attack.

The OPCW is set to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the incident.

Read more: What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do?

Watch video 02:02 Share Deadlock in Security Council Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vq4U Deadlock in Security Council over Syria chemical attack

amp/jm (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.