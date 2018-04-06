Dozens dead in suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria

Aid organizations have reported a suspected chemical weapons attack in one of the last remaining rebel strongholds, eastern Ghouta. The Syrian government has denied the claims.
The White Helmets voluntary rescue group wrote on Twitter that a helicopter had dropped a barrel bomb filled with chemicals on the city of Douma, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds on Saturday.
"Entire families in shelters gassed to death in Douma, eastern Ghouta, hiding in their cellars, suffocated from the poisonous gas bringing the initial death toll to more than 40," the organization said on Twitter.
Russian-backed government forces were pressing ahead with a military offensive to retake the last opposition pocket near the capital, Damascus
Mixed numbers
The aid organization UOSSM also reported a potential chemical weapons attack, which it said had killed 25 people and injured over 500 in eastern Ghouta.
Medical relief organisation Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said a chlorine bomb hit Douma hospital, killing six people, and a second attack with "mixed agents" including nerve agents had hit a building nearby.
Basel Termanini, the US-based vice president of SAMS, told the news agency Reuters the total death toll in the chemical attacks was 35.
Damuscus denies guilt
The official Syrian news agency SANA rejected the reports.
"Some media outlets, known for their support to the terrorists, claimed that the army used chemical weapons in the city of Douma during its military operations in response to the attacks carried out by the terrorist organization on several Damascus neighborhoods and its surroundings," SANA said.
Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said he could not confirm if chemical weapons had been used.
But SOHR did confirm that 11 civilians were killed on Saturday in Douma, having suffocated in the smoke caused by dropping conventional weapons.
‘Russia should be blamed'
The US State Department said on Saturday evening it was monitoring the situation and that Russia should be blamed if chemicals were used.
"The regime's history of using chemical weapons against its own people in not in dispute," said a State Department official in a statement, referring to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons," it read.
In March, the US warned at the UN that it would react to any chemical weapon attacks in Syria.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the Russian-backed operation in eastern Ghouta was part of a counterterrorism mission.
jbh/es (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Buses have left eastern Ghouta, carrying fighters and family from a last rebel holdout, according to Syrian state television. President Bashar al-Assad's regime could soon take full control east of Damascus. (02.04.2018)
US Ambassador Nikki Haley has said the US remains "prepared to act" to end chemical attacks and "inhuman suffering" in Syria. She also circulated a draft UN ceasefire resolution to replace an earlier "failed" truce. (12.03.2018)