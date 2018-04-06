Dozens dead in suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria

The White Helmets voluntary rescue group wrote on Twitter that a helicopter had dropped a barrel bomb filled with chemicals on the city of Douma, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds on Saturday.

"Entire families in shelters gassed to death in Douma, eastern Ghouta, hiding in their cellars, suffocated from the poisonous gas bringing the initial death toll to more than 40," the organization said on Twitter.

Russian-backed government forces were pressing ahead with a military offensive to retake the last opposition pocket near the capital, Damascus

Mixed numbers

The aid organization UOSSM also reported a potential chemical weapons attack, which it said had killed 25 people and injured over 500 in eastern Ghouta.

Medical relief organisation Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said a chlorine bomb hit Douma hospital, killing six people, and a second attack with "mixed agents" including nerve agents had hit a building nearby.

Basel Termanini, the US-based vice president of SAMS, told the news agency Reuters the total death toll in the chemical attacks was 35.

Damuscus denies guilt

The official Syrian news agency SANA rejected the reports.

"Some media outlets, known for their support to the terrorists, claimed that the army used chemical weapons in the city of Douma during its military operations in response to the attacks carried out by the terrorist organization on several Damascus neighborhoods and its surroundings," SANA said.

Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said he could not confirm if chemical weapons had been used.

But SOHR did confirm that 11 civilians were killed on Saturday in Douma, having suffocated in the smoke caused by dropping conventional weapons.

‘Russia should be blamed'

The US State Department said on Saturday evening it was monitoring the situation and that Russia should be blamed if chemicals were used.

"The regime's history of using chemical weapons against its own people in not in dispute," said a State Department official in a statement, referring to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons," it read.

In March, the US warned at the UN that it would react to any chemical weapon attacks in Syria.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the Russian-backed operation in eastern Ghouta was part of a counterterrorism mission.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Enclave under siege More than 1,500 people have been killed since Syrian government troops backed by Russia launched a ferocious attack on eastern Ghouta on February 18. Airstrikes have reduced much of the area near Damascus to ruins. According to the UN, there were an estimated 400,000 people trapped inside the besieged enclave without access to food and water when the offensive began.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Hell on earth' The town of Douma, with its 200,000 residents, is now the only remaining Ghouta pocket still under rebel control. The full recapture of eastern Ghouta would mark a significant victory for Syrian President Bashar Assad. Referring to the month-long assault on the enclave, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded "this hell on earth" be stopped immediately.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Reports of chemical attack According to activists and doctors in the region, several people have suffered symptoms consistent with those triggered by a chlorine gas attack and had to be treated in hospital. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the Syrian regime that the use of chemical weapons will result in French retaliation, but the Syrian government claims it has never used this kind of munition.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 300,000 killed A man and child look at the remains of a missile in Douma, the largest in eastern Ghouta. More than 300,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011, when the government cracked down on protesters who were calling for the release of political prisoners and for President Assad to step down.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Rapid spread of malnutrition' Activists say people in Douma have little food or water. Marten Mylius, the emergency relief coordinator for CARE in the Middle East, told DW that "after the tunnels were destroyed and the crossings closed, the price of basic foods skyrocketed. One kilo of rice now costs $4.50 (€3.66). A lot of people cannot afford that anymore. In other words, we are witnessing a rapid spread of malnutrition."

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures At the mercy of the regime Aid access to eastern Ghouta is difficult because there is no direct route from neighboring countries. "In Idlib, for example...you can get in directly from the Turkish border. You can wait with supplies at the border and then bring in the convoy. It is much more difficult in eastern Ghouta," Mylius told DW. Author: Natalie Muller



jbh/es (dpa, Reuters)

