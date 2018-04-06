Syrian and allied forces enter rebel-held Douma in eastern Ghouta

The offensive to recapture the last opposition-held area near Damascus has entered its second day. The loss of Douma city would be a devastating defeat for the Syrian opposition.
Syrian government forces and their Russian allies captured territory on the outskirts of Douma city on Saturday as they continued their offensive into the last rebel-controlled area in eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus.
Airstrikes killed eight civilians, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, raising the civilian death toll in Douma to 48 since the offensive began on Friday.
Read more: Syrian forces: Most of eastern Ghouta has been retaken
"The regime is trying to tighten the noose around Douma from the west, east, and south," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.
Retaliatory mortar shelling by the group in control of Douma, Jaysh al-Islam, killed six and injured dozens in Damascus, Syrian state media said.
Read more: Trump freezes Syria recovery funds amid rumors of early exit
Evacuations on hold
The offensive started after the evacuation of civilians and rebel fighters from Douma was halted on Thursday following a break down in talks between Jaysh and the Syrian government and Russia.
Unlike other opposition groups that had controlled territory in eastern Ghouta, Jaysh has resisted any talk of leaving Douma for rebel-controlled areas in northern Syria.
Hardliners within the group reportedly believe its fighters and their families are safer remaining where they are, alongside tens of thousands of civilians still holed up in Douma.
Read more: US ambassador Nikki Haley slams UN over Syrian ceasefire
Misery in eastern Ghouta
Syrian forces turned their sites on Douma after recapturing most of the wider eastern Ghouta area through a combination of ground assaults and Russia-brokered evacuation deals.
The one-time opposition stronghold near Damascus has remained out of Syrian President Bashar Assad's grip since 2012.
Recapturing the final stretch of rebel territory near Damascus would be the Syrian president's biggest victory since 2016 and underline his unassailable position, despite having been close to being toppled barely three years ago.
Read more: Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders vow to protect Syria's territorial integrity
amp, mm/bw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
The leaders of Iran, Turkey and Russia have held a summit in Ankara to draw up plans to end the Syrian civil war. The three sides are cooperating despite backing different sides in the conflict. (04.04.2018)
Buses have left eastern Ghouta, carrying fighters and family from a last rebel holdout, according to Syrian state television. President Bashar al-Assad's regime could soon take full control east of Damascus. (02.04.2018)
The evacuations are part of a deal between Russia and the Faylaq al-Rahman rebel group. The Syrian government now controls a vast majority of the besieged enclave outside the capital, Damascus. (27.03.2018)
A town in northern Syria is at the center of a potentially explosive dispute between Turkey and the United States. The fate of the US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" and the future map of Syria are at stake. (31.03.2018)
Syria's state media has said regime forces have regained most of the towns and villages in a rebel-held territory near Damascus. A deal has reportedly been reached to evacuate the injured from a key town in the enclave. (01.04.2018)
Rebels refute a Russian claim that Jaysh al-Islam, or Army of Islam, will leave Douma in eastern Ghouta. The retaking of Douma would remove the final rebel stronghold in Damascus. (30.03.2018)
US President Donald Trump has told his aides he wants a quick withdrawal of American troops from Syria. A White House official confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that $200 million in recovery funds had been frozen. (31.03.2018)