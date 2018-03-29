Trump freezes Syria recovery funds amid rumors of early exit

US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of over $200 million (€162 million) in funds earmarked for "recovery efforts" in Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The paper quoted White House officials as saying that the billionaire called for the freeze after reading a news report noting that the US had recently committed additional funds to the war-ravaged country.

The suspension was later confirmed by a White House official to the Reuters news agency, citing a reassessment of Washington's role in the more than 7-year conflict.

Watch video 02:01 Share Eastern Ghouta evacuation Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2v4Js Mass evacuation of Syrians from Eastern Ghouta continues

Read more: US ambassador Nikki Haley slams UN over Syrian ceasefire

A spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said that "in line with the President's guidance, the Department of State continually re-evaluates appropriate assistance levels and how best they might be utilized, which they do on an ongoing basis."

Rebuilding projects on hold

The funds were to have been spent on infrastructure projects like power, water and roads.

Trump's desire to accelerate the withdrawal of American troops first became clear on Thursday, when he told supporters at a rally in Ohio that the US would be leaving Syria "very soon."

In reference to the 2,000 American troops stationed as part of a US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" (IS) armed group, he said: "Let the other people take care of it now."

Read more Syria: Biggest convoy yet leaves eastern Ghouta as rebel evacuation gathers pace

In reference to Syria, the US President told a rally in Ohio that "we are going to be coming out of there real soon."

Two administration officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Trump's remarks reflected internal deliberations with advisers in which he questioned why US forces should remain while the extremist group is in retreat.

IS has been ejected from large swathes of Syria and Iraq it captured in 2014.

Agence France-Presse cited White House officials as saying that the billionaire had been wary of making a long or medium term US commitment to stabilizing eastern Syria.

Strategy about face

Bringing forward the withdrawal would mean a reversal of Washington's latest Syria strategy announced just two months ago by then secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who has since been fired.

Watch video 03:54 Share A graphic novel about the Syrian war Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2nkaF A graphic novel about the Syrian war

Read more: French President Emmanuel Macron offers to mediate in Turkey-Kurdish SDF talks

Tillerson warned that Syria would need several years to stabilize, citing concerns that the jihadist group could return.

Trump's recent comments appear to have caught the US State Department off guard. A spokesman said on Friday he was unaware of any plans to pull troops out of Syria.

State Department officials remain deeply concerned about Iran's influence inside Syria, and some think a US withdrawal would cede the country to Russia, which has long supported Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Enclave under siege More than 1,500 people have been killed since Syrian government troops backed by Russia launched a ferocious attack on eastern Ghouta on February 18. Airstrikes have reduced much of the area near Damascus to ruins. According to the UN, there were an estimated 400,000 people trapped inside the besieged enclave without access to food and water when the offensive began.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Hell on earth' The town of Douma, with its 200,000 residents, is now the only remaining Ghouta pocket still under rebel control. The full recapture of eastern Ghouta would mark a significant victory for Syrian President Bashar Assad. Referring to the month-long assault on the enclave, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded "this hell on earth" be stopped immediately.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Reports of chemical attack According to activists and doctors in the region, several people have suffered symptoms consistent with those triggered by a chlorine gas attack and had to be treated in hospital. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the Syrian regime that the use of chemical weapons will result in French retaliation, but the Syrian government claims it has never used this kind of munition.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 300,000 killed A man and child look at the remains of a missile in Douma, the largest in eastern Ghouta. More than 300,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011, when the government cracked down on protesters who were calling for the release of political prisoners and for President Assad to step down.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Rapid spread of malnutrition' Activists say people in Douma have little food or water. Marten Mylius, the emergency relief coordinator for CARE in the Middle East, told DW that "after the tunnels were destroyed and the crossings closed, the price of basic foods skyrocketed. One kilo of rice now costs $4.50 (€3.66). A lot of people cannot afford that anymore. In other words, we are witnessing a rapid spread of malnutrition."

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures At the mercy of the regime Aid access to eastern Ghouta is difficult because there is no direct route from neighboring countries. "In Idlib, for example...you can get in directly from the Turkish border. You can wait with supplies at the border and then bring in the convoy. It is much more difficult in eastern Ghouta," Mylius told DW. Author: Natalie Muller



mm/bw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.