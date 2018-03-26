US ambassador Nikki Haley slams UN over Syrian ceasefire

The US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (pictured above) told the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday that "[today] should be a day of shame" for the organization after its 30-day ceasefire elapsed amid ongoing fighting in war-torn Syria.

"History will not be kind when it judges the effectiveness of this council in relieving the suffering of the Syrian people," Haley said, calling for the council to pass a new resolution expressing outrage over the failure to heed the call for a halt to the fighting.

"After years of enduring siege and starvation, residents are surrendering Eastern Ghouta," she went on, referring to the Damascus suburb that government forces have almost fully recaptured after a bitter month-long offensive.

Eastern Ghouta holds the key

The recapture of Eastern Ghouta would be the biggest victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since December 2016, when government forces regained control of the northern city of Aleppo aided by a Russian-backed offensive.

Haley said 1,600 people had "died on our watch" in Eastern Ghouta since the 15-strong council unanimously adopted a ceasefire resolution on February 24 following negotiations with Russia. The Syrian government had "made a mockery" of the ceasefire, she added.

The February 24 resolution was designed to enable humanitarian aid to reach civilians. Sweden and Kuwait, who jointly drafted it, said it remains in force, but added in a statement they were "deeply disappointed" at the lack of its implementation.

Haley accused Moscow of using its veto on the Security Council to stop effective implementation of the resolution.

The United States proposes new Ghouta ceasefire at UN

Moscow denies impeding ceasefire

The Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia retorted that his country was the only member taking "concrete measures," adding that Russia had ordered daily "humanitarian pauses" and allowed over 100,000 people to be evacuated from Eastern Ghouta.

Nebenzia said the departures out of Eastern Ghouta had been voluntary and that Moscow's forces were providing food, shelter and medical aid to those in need.

"Perhaps it is not to the liking of some, but in fact we are the sole member to undertake concrete measures to implement Resolution 2401," said Nebenzia.

Mohamad Katoub on the situation in Eastern Ghouta

Concerns over fate of civilains

France meanwhile said on Tuesday it was concerned about the fate of about 55,000 civilians held in nine camps administered by the Syrian government near Eastern Ghouta, without access to water or electricity, with UN aid agencies denied access to the area.

"Their fate has not improved. Their hell has just moved a few kilometers away," said French Ambassador Francois Delattre.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Enclave under siege More than 1,500 people have been killed since Syrian government troops backed by Russia launched a ferocious attack on eastern Ghouta on February 18. Airstrikes have reduced much of the area near Damascus to ruins. According to the UN, there were an estimated 400,000 people trapped inside the besieged enclave without access to food and water when the offensive began.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Hell on earth' The town of Douma, with its 200,000 residents, is now the only remaining Ghouta pocket still under rebel control. The full recapture of eastern Ghouta would mark a significant victory for Syrian President Bashar Assad. Referring to the month-long assault on the enclave, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded "this hell on earth" be stopped immediately.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Reports of chemical attack According to activists and doctors in the region, several people have suffered symptoms consistent with those triggered by a chlorine gas attack and had to be treated in hospital. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the Syrian regime that the use of chemical weapons will result in French retaliation, but the Syrian government claims it has never used this kind of munition.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 300,000 killed A man and child look at the remains of a missile in Douma, the largest in eastern Ghouta. More than 300,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011, when the government cracked down on protesters who were calling for the release of political prisoners and for President Assad to step down.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Rapid spread of malnutrition' Activists say people in Douma have little food or water. Marten Mylius, the emergency relief coordinator for CARE in the Middle East, told DW that "after the tunnels were destroyed and the crossings closed, the price of basic foods skyrocketed. One kilo of rice now costs $4.50 (€3.66). A lot of people cannot afford that anymore. In other words, we are witnessing a rapid spread of malnutrition."

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures At the mercy of the regime Aid access to eastern Ghouta is difficult because there is no direct route from neighboring countries. "In Idlib, for example...you can get in directly from the Turkish border. You can wait with supplies at the border and then bring in the convoy. It is much more difficult in eastern Ghouta," Mylius told DW. Author: Natalie Muller



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the biggest convoy of evacuees to date left on Tuesday with buses carrying 7,000 people, including some rebel fighters.

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock told the council that about 80,000 civilians from Eastern Ghouta had been taken to places in Damascus, and that almost 20,000 combatants and civilians had been transported to locations in northwest Syria.

Lowcock also reiterated calls for Damascus to grant access to aid convoys which, he said, are ready to supply food to 16,500 people in the rebel-held area.

jbh/bw (AFP, dpa, AP)

