 US ambassador Nikki Haley slams UN over Syrian ceasefire | News | DW | 27.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US ambassador Nikki Haley slams UN over Syrian ceasefire

The US ambassador to the UN has lambasted the organization over a failed ceasefire in Syria. She accused the Damascus government and its ally Russia of prolonging civilian suffering in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (picture-alliance/newscom/J. Angelillo)

The US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (pictured above) told the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday that "[today] should be a day of shame" for the organization after its 30-day ceasefire elapsed amid ongoing fighting in war-torn Syria.

"History will not be kind when it judges the effectiveness of this council in relieving the suffering of the Syrian people," Haley said, calling for the council to pass a new resolution expressing outrage over the failure to heed the call for a halt to the fighting.

"After years of enduring siege and starvation, residents are surrendering Eastern Ghouta," she went on, referring to the Damascus suburb that government forces have almost fully recaptured after a bitter month-long offensive.

Read more: Opinion: Where the West has gone wrong in Syria's civil war

Eastern Ghouta holds the key

The recapture of Eastern Ghouta would be the biggest victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since December 2016, when government forces regained control of the northern city of Aleppo aided by a Russian-backed offensive.

Haley said 1,600 people had "died on our watch" in Eastern Ghouta since the 15-strong council unanimously adopted a ceasefire resolution on February 24 following negotiations with Russia. The Syrian government had "made a mockery" of the ceasefire, she added.

The February 24 resolution was designed to enable humanitarian aid to reach civilians. Sweden and Kuwait, who jointly drafted it, said it remains in force, but added in a statement they were "deeply disappointed" at the lack of its implementation.

Haley accused Moscow of using its veto on the Security Council to stop effective implementation of the resolution.
Watch video 01:54

The United States proposes new Ghouta ceasefire at UN

Moscow denies impeding ceasefire

The Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia retorted that his country was the only member taking "concrete measures," adding that Russia had ordered daily "humanitarian pauses" and allowed over 100,000 people to be evacuated from Eastern Ghouta.

Nebenzia said the departures out of Eastern Ghouta had been voluntary and that Moscow's forces were providing food, shelter and medical aid to those in need.

"Perhaps it is not to the liking of some, but in fact we are the sole member to undertake concrete measures to implement Resolution 2401," said Nebenzia.
Watch video 04:03

Mohamad Katoub on the situation in Eastern Ghouta

Concerns over fate of civilains 

France meanwhile said on Tuesday it was concerned about the fate of about 55,000 civilians held in nine camps administered by the Syrian government near Eastern Ghouta, without access to water or electricity, with UN aid agencies denied access to the area. 

"Their fate has not improved. Their hell has just moved a few kilometers away," said French Ambassador Francois Delattre.

  • Man carrying wounded man in eastern Ghouta (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets)

    Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures

    Enclave under siege

    More than 1,500 people have been killed since Syrian government troops backed by Russia launched a ferocious attack on eastern Ghouta on February 18. Airstrikes have reduced much of the area near Damascus to ruins. According to the UN, there were an estimated 400,000 people trapped inside the besieged enclave without access to food and water when the offensive began.

  • Damaged buildings in Douma, eastern Ghouta (Reuters/B. Khabieh)

    Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures

    'Hell on earth'

    The town of Douma, with its 200,000 residents, is now the only remaining Ghouta pocket still under rebel control. The full recapture of eastern Ghouta would mark a significant victory for Syrian President Bashar Assad. Referring to the month-long assault on the enclave, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded "this hell on earth" be stopped immediately.

  • Child and man with breathing masks (Reuters/B. Khabieh)

    Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures

    Reports of chemical attack

    According to activists and doctors in the region, several people have suffered symptoms consistent with those triggered by a chlorine gas attack and had to be treated in hospital. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the Syrian regime that the use of chemical weapons will result in French retaliation, but the Syrian government claims it has never used this kind of munition.

  • Man inspecting remains of a missile (Reuters/B. Khabieh)

    Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures

    300,000 killed

    A man and child look at the remains of a missile in Douma, the largest in eastern Ghouta. More than 300,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011, when the government cracked down on protesters who were calling for the release of political prisoners and for President Assad to step down.

  • Man carrying water canisters (Reuters/B. Khabieh)

    Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures

    'Rapid spread of malnutrition'

    Activists say people in Douma have little food or water. Marten Mylius, the emergency relief coordinator for CARE in the Middle East, told DW that "after the tunnels were destroyed and the crossings closed, the price of basic foods skyrocketed. One kilo of rice now costs $4.50 (€3.66). A lot of people cannot afford that anymore. In other words, we are witnessing a rapid spread of malnutrition."

  • Man clearing rubble (Reuters/B. Khabieh)

    Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures

    At the mercy of the regime

    Aid access to eastern Ghouta is difficult because there is no direct route from neighboring countries. "In Idlib, for example...you can get in directly from the Turkish border. You can wait with supplies at the border and then bring in the convoy. It is much more difficult in eastern Ghouta," Mylius told DW.

    Author: Natalie Muller


The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the biggest convoy of evacuees to date left on Tuesday with buses carrying 7,000 people, including some rebel fighters.

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock told the council that about 80,000 civilians from Eastern Ghouta had been taken to places in Damascus, and that almost 20,000 combatants and civilians had been transported to locations in northwest Syria.

Lowcock also reiterated calls for Damascus to grant access to aid convoys which, he said, are ready to supply food to 16,500 people in the rebel-held area.

jbh/bw (AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Eastern Ghouta exodus continues

Civilians are continuing to flee from the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says. Hundreds have died there in recent weeks. (16.03.2018)  

Opinion: Where the West has gone wrong in Syria's civil war

The story of Western intervention in the seven-year Syrian civil war is one of missed opportunities. In responding to such conflicts, the West must learn from its past mistakes, says DW's Kersten Knipp. (15.03.2018)  

UN calls on Russia to implement full 30-day ceasefire in eastern Ghouta

Humanitarian groups are unable to deliver vital supplies into eastern Ghouta in the short pause in fighting offered by Russia, the UN reports. But aid convoys are having more luck in other areas of Syria. (01.03.2018)  

Syria: Biggest convoy yet leaves eastern Ghouta as rebel evacuation gathers pace

The evacuations are part of a deal between Russia and the Faylaq al-Rahman rebel group. The Syrian government now controls a vast majority of the besieged enclave outside the capital, Damascus. (27.03.2018)  

Syria: President Bashar Assad visits troops in eastern Ghouta

Assad visited army positions in newly captured areas in eastern Ghouta. Government forces have retaken more than 80 percent of the former rebel bastion since launching a major air and ground offensive in February. (18.03.2018)  

Syrian rebel faction evacuates eastern Ghouta under deal with regime

A Syrian rebel faction in besieged eastern Ghouta has started departing the enclave under a deal with the Assad regime. Eighty percent of the Damascus suburb has been taken from rebels in the past month. (23.03.2018)  

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures

Hundreds have been killed in one of the Syrian regime's most intense bombing campaigns since the war began in 2011. DW looks at the devastation inflicted on one of the last rebel-held towns. (27.03.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mass evacuation of Syrians from Eastern Ghouta continues  

The United States proposes new Ghouta ceasefire at UN  

Mohamad Katoub on the situation in Eastern Ghouta  

Related content

Syrien Ost-Ghouta

More rebels and civilians abandon Syria's eastern Ghouta 24.03.2018

The Russian government estimates that more than 100,000 civilians have evacuated besieged eastern Ghouta in the past month. The Syrian army is close to gaining full control of the rebel-held enclave.

Syrien Krieg - Ostghuta bei Damaskus | Evakuierung aus Douma, Ostghuta

Fresh evacuations empty rebels, civilians from Syria’s eastern Ghouta 25.03.2018

The Syrian army is close to regaining full control of eastern Ghouta. Talks are underway to reach a full settlement that could see Russian troops deployed inside the town of Douma.

Syrien Abzug Rebellengruppen aus Ghuta

Syrian rebel faction evacuates eastern Ghouta under deal with regime 23.03.2018

A Syrian rebel faction in besieged eastern Ghouta has started departing the enclave under a deal with the Assad regime. Eighty percent of the Damascus suburb has been taken from rebels in the past month.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 