Syria: President Bashar Assad visits troops in eastern Ghouta | News | DW | 18.03.2018

Assad visited army positions in newly captured areas in eastern Ghouta. Government forces have retaken more than 80 percent of the former rebel bastion since launching a major air and ground offensive in February.
Syrian President Bashar Assad visited army positions in eastern Ghouta, an enclave outside capital Damascus that rebels have held since 2012.
State television beamed photos of the president standing near a tank surrounded by soldiers in an unspecified part of the enclave.
Syrian forces have retaken more than 80 percent of the former rebel-held territory since launching a major offensive in February, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
Read more: Syria: Al-Qaida and IS increasingly lose territory to Assad
Eastern Ghouta offensive: Latest developments
Read more: Which rebel groups are fighting in Syria's eastern Ghouta?
Syrian civil war: The conflict in Syria entered its eighth year this week. More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced since the war began in 2011. The war has put global superpowers, including the US and Russia, on different sides of the conflict.
Read more: Opinion: The twisted logic of the war in Syria
ap/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
With the exception of Idlib, Syria's government has recovered control of most major cities from rebels and terror organizations. Are the "Islamic State" and al-Qaida being beaten out of Syria? (17.03.2018)
Russian- and Turkish-backed offensives at two separate locations in Syria have caused tens of thousands of civilians to leave their homes in search of safety. The eight-year Syrian war shows no signs of abating. (17.03.2018)
Syrian forces and rebel groups have engaged in fierce fighting on several fronts in eastern Ghouta. Reports suggest a delegation from the opposition-held town of Hammuriyeh is considering an evacuation deal. (11.03.2018)
Holding the Syrian regime and its allies accountable for the horror inflicted on civilians is fraught with problems. How effective can the UN's legal mechanism be when funding is scarce? Teri Schultz reports. (16.03.2018)
Government forces have launched a brutal offensive to consolidate territory on the outskirts of Damascus. Warplanes have struck rebel-held areas, killing at least 30 civilians attempting to flee, according to a monitor. (17.03.2018)
Near Syria's capital, Damascus, fighting has escalated between the Syrian government and rebels in the suburb of eastern Ghouta. DW takes a look at these various groups and who supports them. (20.02.2018)