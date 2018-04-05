 What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 05.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Science

What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do?

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has recently grabbed headlines over the case of the poisoned ex-double agent Skripal. Apart from that, the agency works rather unobtrusively in the background.

OPCW Logo der Organisation für das Verbot von Chemiewaffen (picture-alliance/ANP/dpa/E. Daniels)

Perhaps not many people know about the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), but the intergovernmental body has a not inconsiderable task: to keep the world free of chemical weapons.

Precisely, it monitors the adherence and implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, an arms control treaty that entered into force in 1997. The accord prohibits the development, production, possession, dissemination and the use of chemical weapons.

The OPCW aims at elimination of existing chemical weapons, as well as preventing their development.

The member states can also seek advice on how they can protect themselves from threats related to chemical weapons. 192 states are currently members of the OPCW. Only Egypt, Israel, North Korea and South Sudan are missing.

Nobel Peace Prize for a dangerous mission

The OPCW is based in The Hague, Netherlands. Moscow has now called for a meeting of the agency's Executive Council. This body consists of inspectors from 42 countries. They are allowed to visit military installations and civilian industrial companies — unannounced. Turkish diplomat Ahmet Üzümcü is currently serving as OPCW's director general.

The OPCW does not get involved in political conflicts and has so far been successful with that. More than 96 percent of the world's declared chemical weapons stocks have been destroyed under its supervision to date.

In recognition of its work and particularly because of its mission in Syria, where OPCW's inspectors partially destroyed the Syrian regime's chemical weapons arsenal, the organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013. The award was not only a surprise for the public but also for the agency itself.

The OPCW has also investigated the recent toxic gas attacks in Syria. It came to the conclusion that the use of toxic gas is "unarguable." The Syrian government has rejected the accusations.

DW recommends

EU stands behind Russian culpability in Skripal poisoning

The European Union has maintained that Russia is probably responsible for the Novichok nerve agent attack. This comes despite the UK's inability to pinpoint the source of the chemical. (04.04.2018)  

Skripal poisoning: Russian media decry 'shameless hysteria'

Russian media's portrayal of Sergei Skripal's poisoning follows an official line: The Kremlin is innocent; contrary reports are part of an anti-Russia conspiracy. The latest revelations from the UK only reinforce this. (04.04.2018)  

Chemical watchdog OPCW meets over Skripal nerve agent case

The world's chemical weapons watchdog has convened over accusations that Russia carried out a nerve agent attack on an ex-double agent in Britain. Moscow demanded the meeting, saying it wanted to raise issues. (04.04.2018)  

Related content

Niederlande OPCW Hauptgebäude in Den Haag

EU stands behind Russian culpability in Skripal poisoning 04.04.2018

The European Union has maintained that Russia is probably responsible for the Novichok nerve agent attack. This comes despite the UK's inability to pinpoint the source of the chemical.

UK Salisbury Untersuchung Nervengasanschlag Skripal

Chemical watchdog OPCW meets over Skripal nerve agent case 04.04.2018

The world's chemical weapons watchdog has convened over accusations that Russia carried out a nerve agent attack on an ex-double agent in Britain. Moscow demanded the meeting, saying it wanted to raise issues.

UK Salisbury Untersuchung Nervengasanschlag Skripal -PK Russischer Botschafter Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko

Skripal poisoning: Russian ambassador demands transparency in OPCW probe 05.04.2018

Alexander Yakovenko says Moscow would accept the results of the OPCW investigation but only if the process was transparent. Meanwhile, Yulia Skripal released a statement saying that she was growing stronger.