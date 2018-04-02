EU stands behind Russian culpability in Skripal poisoning

The European Union stood by its belief that Russia was likely behind the Salisbury poison attack in comments at Wednesday's emergency meeting of the world's chemical weapons watchdog.

The meeting at the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was called after British scientists admitted they could not specify that Russia was the source country of the nerve agent used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury in March.

Read more: Russian media decry 'shameless hysteria' in Skripal poisoning:

Watch video 01:48 Share Blame game over spy poisoning Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vUKq Russia and UK blame each other for Skripal poisoning

Standing by claims

Bulgaria's Krassimir Kostov, speaking on behalf of the EU, said: "We once again confirm this position (that Russia was most likely behind the attack) and reiterate our solidarity with the ... UK."

Sweden's Petter Lycke reiterated Kostov's comments, adding: "at this stage we would consider it appropriate to await the results of the OPCW's sample analysis before reverting to this issue."

OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu said his investigators would release their inquiry results early next week.

Russia tabled a motion at the closed-door meeting to "involve Russia in some way or another in the investigation." The motion failed

The Russian embassy said in a post on Twitter that 14 countries out of 41 members supported its motion, including: Belarus, Syria, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Venezuela, Kyrgyzstan, Venezuela, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Nicaragua and Cuba.

Read more: Boris Johnson accused of making misleading Russia Novichok claim in DW interview

Watch video 02:22 Share Russia expels Western diplomats Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vEO4 Russia expels 150 Western diplomats, closes US consulate

Russia demands a role

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he did not expect an apology from the UK, but "we are just expecting reason to prevail so that international relations don't sustain damage such as we have seen recently."

"We need to work within the framework of sound political processes, founded on fundamental norms of international law, and this will make the world a more stable and predictable place."

Ahead of the meeting, British chemical arms expert John Foggo slammed Russa's proposal for a joint-inquiry into the affair as "perverse."

"We will not agree to Russia's demand to conduct a joint investigation into the attack in Salisbury because the UK — supported by many other countries — has assessed that it is highly likely that the Russian state is responsible for this attack, and that there is no plausible alternative explanation."

Read more: "Evidence for culpability points to the Russian state"

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Ex-Russian spy poisoned On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia denies involvement Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Nerve agent suspected On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK promises retaliation British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded May gives Russia a deadline On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded EU supports UK On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia calls UK bluff Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK announces expulsions of diplomats After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia expels British diplomats In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense' "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK says Novichok was used On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Mass Russian diplomat expulsions A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Poison on front door UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle. Author: Louisa Wright



Allies firm: London has suffered a hit to its credibility after its inquiry drew a blank on the source of the weapon, despite Foreign Minister Boris Johnson insisting to DW they had "categorical" evidence that Russia supplied the nerve agent.

Daylight attack: Ex-double agent Skripov was found unconcious alongside his daughter after being poisoned with a Novichok agent, which was developed in the Soviet Union.

Russia blamed: London was quick to blame Russia for the attack. It expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and officials as a result of the attack and called on its allies to follow suit. More than 150 Russians were expelled internationally.

Further results: The OPCW will complete its analysis of the chemical weapon early next week and says it will release the results in the interests of transparency.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.