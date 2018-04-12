 Russia accuses UK of organizing alleged Syria gas attack | News | DW | 13.04.2018
News

Russia accuses UK of organizing alleged Syria gas attack

Russia's military said it has "proof" that Britain directly participated in staging a fake chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma. The UK fiercely denied the claim, calling it "fake news."
Watch video 02:11

Russia accuses Britain of staging gas attack in Syria

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday that the United Kingdom played a role in staging what Moscow claims was a fake poison gas attack on the Syrian city of Douma.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkow (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zemlianichenko)

Konashenkow did not immediately release evidence of Russia's claim

Konashenkov told reporters that the Russian military has "proof that testifies to the direct participation of Britain in the organizing of this provocation in Eastern Ghouta." He did not elaborate or immediately present evidence.

Read moreWhat foreign powers want from the Syrian war

Russia claims images of the victims of the attack were staged by the "Syria Civil Defence," better known as the White Helmets, on orders from London. Volunteers with the organization act as first responders in opposition-held territories. They also document their work with cameras incorporated in their helmets.

Konashenkov said that "powerful pressure from London was exerted on representatives of the so-called White Helmets to quickly stage the premeditated provocation."

Britain's ambassador to the UN, Karen Pierce, called the Russian accusation "bizarre" and "grotesque" and a "blatant lie."

"It's some of the worst piece of fake news we've yet seen from the Russia propaganda machine," she added.
Watch video 01:54

Alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria

US and allies considering military response

On April 7, the White Helmets claimed an alleged chemical attack on then-rebel-held Douma killed over 40 people.

The allegations and images of victims in hospitals sparked outrage and prompted the United States, France and the UK to consider a military response against the Syrian government.

Russia, who is allied with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, threatened to retaliate should there be any airstrikes.
Watch video 00:15

Lavrov: 'God forbid any adventurous action will be taken in Syria'

Read moreThe German stance on Syria: Ready to help, but not militarily

Why is Russia blaming the UK?

Russia has repeatedly accused the White Helmets and opposition groups of staging or spreading false information about chemical attacks — but the claims of British involvement are new.

Read moreWho are the Syrian White Helmets?

The White Helmets are officially neutral in the Syrian conflict, but they receive funding from several western governments, including the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The British government was initially the group's largest source of funding.

The group that processes donations for the organization is based in the UK, and is headed by Sawsan Asfari, the wife of British billionaire Ayman Asfari. The White Helmets were also founded by James Le Mesurier, a former British officer and ex-security consultant.

Russia and the Syrian government have frequently accused the group of impartiality in the Syrian conflict.

Russia and the UK are also currently entangled in a heated diplomatic spat over an attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury.

London has accused Russia of carrying out the attack, which involved a nerve agent, while Moscow strongly denies any involvement.

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


rs/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia accuses Britain of staging gas attack in Syria  

Alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria  

Lavrov: 'God forbid any adventurous action will be taken in Syria'  

