Syria: OPCW takes samples from alleged attack site in Douma

The global chemical weapons watchdog has taken samples from the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria. The watchdog's access to the site comes after days of delays.
The international chemical weapons watchdog on Saturday said a team of inspectors had visited the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said the fact-finding mission team had collected samples for analysis from the site of the alleged April 7 attack, which resulted in retaliatory missile strikes by the United States, Britain and France.
Read more: Airstrikes in Syria: What you need to know
Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said the OPCW team was on its way to Douma. The OPCW's team had been delayed for several days as it tried to reach the site. France and the United States accused Russia of obstructing access to the site.
"The security of the OPCW has been guaranteed not only by the Syrian side but also by the Russian command in Syria," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.
Russia supports Syrian President Bashar Assad's army and has denied claims that Syrian forces carried out the alleged attack.
Possible second Douma visit
"The samples collected will be transported to the OPCW Laboratory in Rijswijk and then dispatched for analysis to the OPCW's designated labs," the OPCW said.
Based on the analysis of the sample results and other information and materials, the team will compile a report to be submitted to the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention for their consideration.
"The OPCW will evaluate the situation and consider future steps including another possible visit to Douma," the OPCW said.
Rebels surrender more territory
Also on Saturday in Syria, anti-regime fighters and civilians were bused out of a northeast Damascus suburb, after rebel forces agreed to cede the territory Assad's forces, which are backed by Russia and Iran.
State news agency SANA said buses started leaving a town in East Qalamun, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Damascus.
Syrian state television reported 3,200 militants and their families were to be transported to Idlib and Jarabulus, a rebel-held area along the Turkish border.
Earlier this week, rebels agreed to surrender the town of Dumayr, an enclave northeast of Damascus. About 5,000 people, including 1,500 fighters, left the town.
law/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
France, the US and the UK have launched about 100 missiles at weapons facilities in Syria. Here's how it happened, and how the world reacted. (14.04.2018)
Syrian rebels are leaving an enclave northeast of the capital, state media reported. It comes as Russia said inspectors from world's chemical arms watchdog had arrived in Douma, where an alleged chemical attack occurred. (21.04.2018)
The EU said evidence points to the use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces against rebel-held Douma. The US, UK, France, Turkey and Pope Francis also spoke out against the alleged attack. (08.04.2018)
Russia's military said it has "proof" that Britain directly participated in staging a fake chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma. The UK fiercely denied the claim, calling it "fake news." (13.04.2018)
In retaliation for a chemical weapons attack in Douma, US President Donald Trump has said the US military launched strikes on Syrian chemical weapons capabilities. Russia has warned of "consequences" for the strikes. (14.04.2018)
France has proof that Syria used chemical weapons, "at least chlorine," said President Emmanuel Macron. Britain has stressed the need for an international response to the attack. (12.04.2018)
The ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has slammed the US for its joint airstrikes in Syria, as has Iran. Though the UN called on participants in the regional conflict to show restraint, others welcomed the strike. (14.04.2018)
Syria's state news agency had reported that experts from the OPCW had already entered the site of an alleged chemical attack. But Syria's UN ambassador said only a UN security team has so far entered the besieged town. (18.04.2018)
Visiting Russian politicians shared Syrian President al-Assad's view that the recent airstrikes had been an act of aggression. Chemical weapons investigators are set to begin probing the alleged gas attacks in Douma. (15.04.2018)