 Syrian rebels surrender more territory outside Damascus | News | DW | 21.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Syrian rebels surrender more territory outside Damascus

Syrian rebels are leaving an enclave northeast of the capital as they head to opposition-held areas in the north of the country, state media reported. The withdrawl clinches another victory for President Bashar Assad.

Soldiers raise the Syrian flag on a government building in the town of Dumair

Anti-regime fighters and civilians are being bussed out of a northeast Damascus suburb on Saturday, after rebel forces agreed to cede the territory to Assad's forces, which are backed by Russia and Iran. 
Watch video 01:50

What's left of Douma after Syria retakes Eastern Ghouta

Buses have started leaving a town in East Qalamun, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Damascus, the state news agency SANA said.

Syrian state television reported 3,200 militants and their families are to be transported to Idlib and Jarabulus, a rebel-held area along the Turkish border.

Earlier this week, rebels agreed to surrender the town of Dumayr, an enclave northeast of Damascus. About 5,000 people, including 1,500 fighters, left the town.

Read more: Rebels and civilians abandon Ghouta

Seven year civil war

Meanwhile, the Syrian army, backed by its allies, maintained its bombardment of another rebel stronghold, this one south of the capital.

State TV showed footage of plumes of smoke rising over the al-Hajar al-Aswad district, which is part of an area that is home to the Palestinian Yarmouk refugee camp. 
Watch video 02:18

Merkel calls Russia a 'factor' in Syria peace

Read more: Syrian airstrikes and international law

UNRWA, the UN aid agency that cares for Palestinian refugees, said it is very concerned about the well-being of thousands of civilians, including Palestinian refugees in Yarmouk and the surrounding areas.

The government's seizure of Eastern Qalamun and the area south of Damascus will leave just one besieged rebel enclave north of Homs.

Read more: Rebel factions leaving Ghouta

Large areas of Syria along its borders with Jordan, Israel, Turkey and Iraq remain outside Syrian government control. Anti-Assad forces also dominate large areas in the southwest and northwest, while Kurdish-led militias, with support from the United States, control large swathes of northern and eastern Syria.

Separately, the Russian foreign ministry claims that inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrived in the Syrian town of Douma on Saturday. That is the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack on April 7.

 "According to information we have, the special OPCW mission... arrived on the morning of April 21 in the city of Douma at the sites suspected of having toxic substances," according to a ministry statement.

Syria's civil war has left around 350,000 people dead and displaced millions more since fighting broke out in 2011 with the military's brutal suppression of anti-government protesters.

Read more: Rocket fire kills 35 in Damascus

bik/jlw (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Syria airstrikes violated international law: German parliamentary report

The German government supported the airstrikes by the US, UK and France in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack. But a new report has said the airstrikes infringed upon international law. (20.04.2018)  

Assad's media says main remaining rebel faction leaving eastern Ghouta

Buses have left eastern Ghouta, carrying fighters and family from a last rebel holdout, according to Syrian state television. President Bashar al-Assad's regime could soon take full control east of Damascus. (02.04.2018)  

More rebels and civilians abandon Syria's eastern Ghouta

The Russian government estimates that more than 100,000 civilians have evacuated besieged eastern Ghouta in the past month. The Syrian army is close to gaining full control of the rebel-held enclave. (24.03.2018)  

Syria: Rocket fire kills at least 35 in Damascus shopping area

The attack on Syria's capital, blamed on rebels, comes as the government presses an offensive on eastern Ghouta. Separately, the UN warned over the humanitarian situation in Afrin after Turkish forces took the enclave. (21.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel calls Russia a 'factor' in Syria peace  

The Russians in Syria - Who Do You Believe?  

What's left of Douma after Syria retakes Eastern Ghouta  

Related content

What's left of Douma after Syria retakes Eastern Ghouta 12.04.2018

The town of Douma is now reportedly under full control of the Syrian government. The last bastion of rebel resistance, it was also the site of a reported poison gas attack by Syrian forces.

Syrien Eastern Ghouta

Syrian and allied forces enter rebel-held Douma in eastern Ghouta 07.04.2018

The offensive to recapture the last opposition-held area near Damascus has entered its second day. The loss of Douma city would be a devastating defeat for the Syrian opposition.

Syrien Syrische Soldaten in Ost-Ghuta

Assad's media says main remaining rebel faction leaving eastern Ghouta 02.04.2018

Buses have left eastern Ghouta, carrying fighters and family from a last rebel holdout, according to Syrian state television. President Bashar al-Assad's regime could soon take full control east of Damascus.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 