Nicolas Maduro and Donald Trump skip the Summit of the Americas

The absences mark the first time that presidents from Venezuela and the US do not attend the OAS sponsored summit. Nicolas Maduro's cancelation was a result of Peru's announcement that he was not welcome at the event.
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro confirmed on Tuesday that he will not attend the upcoming Summit of the Americas, to be held in Lima, Peru calling the regional meeting "a waste of time." The announcement comes just a day after US President Donald Trump also canceled his attendance, opting to stay in Washington to deal with Syria policy. The absences are notable, as it would have been the first time the two rival leaders would be in the same place.
Read more: Panama recalls ambassador from Venezuela as countries cut commercial ties
The Summit of the Americas is a gathering of heads of state that takes place every three years and is organized by the Organization of American States (OAS).
Trump's absence will mark the first time that a US president does not attend the event. But not all heads of state in the western hemisphere are regular attendees. Cuba is not a part of the OAS and does not regularly attend. The last summit, which took place in 2015 in Panama City, was the notable exception, as it was the setting when presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro met for the first time.
Venezuela not welcomed
In February, Peru announced that is was disinviting Maduro from the event, speaking on behalf of the Lima Group, an assembly of states formed to tackle the crisis in Venezuela that also includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Paraguay.
The 12-nation working group has confronted Maduro's regime by demanding that it free political prisoners and criticizing the weakening of democracy in the South American nation.
Maduro had vowed to attend anyway, saying that neither "rain, nor thunder or lightning" would keep him from arriving in Lima "by land, air or sea." But two days before the event, the embattled president cited that since Peru "had removed all the security guarantees for the Venezuelan delegation," he would stay home.
He denounced the lack of security assurance for his attendance as "illegal" and "unfriendly" and said that he would rather spend those days "commemorating" the failed coup of 2002 against the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.
To this, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra reiterated his country's decision to reporters shortly before Maduro's cancellation, saying that the Venezuelan president "can come to Peru whenever he wants and how he wants, but he cannot come to the Summit of the Americas."
Trump will send Mike Pence
Maduro also took a jab at the decision by Donald Trump to not attend the summit, saying that the US president's absence demonstrated his "disdain" for the region.
Read more: Opinion: America First. America Alone.
Trump's attendance was to be his first official visit to Latin America and it had also included a bilateral visit to Colombia. Instead, Vice President Mike Pence will lead the US delegation on the trip.
Peruvian President Vizcarra said he was disappointed by Trump's cancellation but added that Pence's substitution was a sign the US took the regional meeting seriously.
The US Vice President will be in the spotlight as he takes part in a summit agenda that includes corruption, trade, transnational crime and the social, economic and political crisis in Venezuela.
Read more: Venezuela sanctions: Trump may tighten the screws
Pence's deputy chief of staff said the vice president "looks forward to promoting policy that will lead to an even stronger US economy and working with our close allies in Latin America to collectively hold undemocratic actors in the region accountable for their actions."
The summit takes place at a time of high tensions between the US and its neighbors, in particular Mexico and Venezuela. The regional survey Latinobarometro said Latin Americans last year viewed Trump more unfavorably than they did George W. Bush or Cuba's Fidel Castro in the year of his death.
The US president got averaged 2.7 out of 10 when Latin Americans were asked to rank him. By contrast, his predecessor Barack Obama received 7 out of 10 at the same time of this presidency.
jcg/se (EFE, dpa, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has responded with defiance at being declared unwelcome at the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Peru. Earlier this week, the Peruvian government said he was not welcome to attend. (16.02.2018)
Barack Obama and Raul Castro shook hands at the opening of the Summit of the Americas in Panama City, marking the first time in more than 50 years that a US and Cuban leader have attended an official event together. (11.04.2015)
Venezuela plans to remove three zeros off its battered currency. The largest bill in circulation, the 100,000 note, can hardly buy a cup of coffee. (23.03.2018)
Venezuela has announced it is halting commercial relations with Panamanian officials and firms. The move comes after Panama said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was considered at "high risk" for laundering money. (06.04.2018)
Security Council member states have failed to agree on a plan to probe a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria. The US has threatened a "forceful" response after dozens of civilians were killed in rebel-held Douma. (10.04.2018)
Vizcarra said his administration would "stand firm" in fighting graft in the Latin American country. Pedro Kuczynski, who Vizcarra replaced, resigned this week in response to a corruption scandal. (24.03.2018)
Donald Trump's decision to decertify the Iran nuclear deal is a slap in the face for America's allies. The president risks isolating the US for the sake of his own fans — and his own ego, writes DW's Carsten von Nahmen. (14.10.2017)