News

Nicolas Maduro and Donald Trump skip the Summit of the Americas

The absences mark the first time that presidents from Venezuela and the US do not attend the OAS sponsored summit. Nicolas Maduro's cancelation was a result of Peru's announcement that he was not welcome at the event.

Photos of Donald Trump and Nicolas Maduro side by side.

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro confirmed on Tuesday that he will not attend the upcoming Summit of the Americas, to be held in Lima, Peru calling the regional meeting "a waste of time." The announcement comes just a day after US President Donald Trump also canceled his attendance, opting to stay in Washington to deal with Syria policy. The absences are notable, as it would have been the first time the two rival leaders would be in the same place.

Read more: Panama recalls ambassador from Venezuela as countries cut commercial ties

The Summit of the Americas is a gathering of heads of state that takes place every three years and is organized by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Trump's absence will mark the first time that a US president does not attend the event. But not all heads of state in the western hemisphere are regular attendees. Cuba is not a part of the OAS and does not regularly attend. The last summit, which took place in 2015 in Panama City, was the notable exception, as it was the setting when presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro met for the first time.
Watch video 02:16

World Economic Forum in Sao Paulo

Venezuela not welcomed

In February, Peru announced that is was disinviting Maduro from the event, speaking on behalf of the Lima Group, an assembly of states formed to tackle the crisis in Venezuela that also includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Paraguay.

The 12-nation working group has confronted Maduro's regime by demanding that it free political prisoners and criticizing the weakening of democracy in the South American nation.

Maduro had vowed to attend anyway, saying that neither "rain, nor thunder or lightning" would keep him from arriving in Lima "by land, air or sea." But two days before the event, the embattled president cited that since Peru "had removed all the security guarantees for the Venezuelan delegation," he would stay home.

He denounced the lack of security assurance for his attendance as "illegal" and "unfriendly" and said that he would rather spend those days "commemorating" the failed coup of 2002 against the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

To this, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra reiterated his country's decision to reporters shortly before Maduro's cancellation, saying that the Venezuelan president "can come to Peru whenever he wants and how he wants, but he cannot come to the Summit of the Americas."

Trump will send Mike Pence

Maduro also took a jab at the decision by Donald Trump to not attend the summit, saying that the US president's absence demonstrated his "disdain" for the region.

Read more: Opinion: America First. America Alone.

Trump's attendance was to be his first official visit to Latin America and it had also included a bilateral visit to Colombia. Instead, Vice President Mike Pence will lead the US delegation on the trip.

Peruvian President Vizcarra said he was disappointed by Trump's cancellation but added that Pence's substitution was a sign the US took the regional meeting seriously.

The US Vice President will be in the spotlight as he takes part in a summit agenda that includes corruption, trade, transnational crime and the social, economic and political crisis in Venezuela.

Read more: Venezuela sanctions: Trump may tighten the screws

Pence's deputy chief of staff said the vice president "looks forward to promoting policy that will lead to an even stronger US economy and working with our close allies in Latin America to collectively hold undemocratic actors in the region accountable for their actions."

The summit takes place at a time of high tensions between the US and its neighbors, in particular Mexico and Venezuela. The regional survey Latinobarometro said Latin Americans last year viewed Trump more unfavorably than they did George W. Bush or Cuba's Fidel Castro in the year of his death.

The US president got averaged 2.7 out of 10 when Latin Americans were asked to rank him. By contrast, his predecessor Barack Obama received 7 out of 10 at the same time of this presidency.

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands have since taken to the streets to call for new elections. They show no signs of stopping.

  • Venezuelan currency

    Venezuela on the brink

    Worth less than the paper it's printed on

    As of March, Venezuela's inflation rate surpassed 220 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics. The country's largest bill - the 100 bolivar note - was worth just $0.04 at the end of last year. Shopping trips now require stacks, or even bags, of cash to buy the bare necessities.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Starvation a growing problem

    An estimated 80 percent of food items and other basics were in short supply by last year. Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the government of economic mismanagement.

  • Colombians gathering medical supplies

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones'

    In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Cars lined up at a gas station

    Venezuela on the brink

    Running on empty

    Electricity blackouts and fuel shortages have also driven Venezuelans to desperation. Despite Venezuela's possession of the world's largest oil reserves, drivers face long lines at the gas pump. A 50-percent collapse in oil prices in 2014 devastated the oil-dependent economy. In 2013, revenues were $80 billion. That figure dropped to $20 billion by 2016, according to IMF figures.

  • Graffiti of Hugo Chavez

    Venezuela on the brink

    The roots of the economic crisis

    Lower poverty rates, better education and health, and economic growth: These are all part of the legacy of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. Equally part of the socialist's legacy was mismanagement. Not only did he fail to keep the state oil company up to date under increased government control, but his government also overspent despite a drop in oil production after 2006.

  • Nicolas Maduro speaks

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro continues legacy

    Chavez's hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, has been in office for four years and has two more to go. The opposition center-right coalition, which has controlled the National Assembly since 2015, has accused him of "abandoning his post" by failing to stem the economic devastation. It has also denounced him for rights abuses.

  • A student protester

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government cracking down on opponents

    From the governor of Miranda to the mayor of Venezuela's capital Caracas, authorities have attempted to quash anti-government protests by arresting its opposition leaders. Venezuelan authorities have detained Leopoldo Lopez, Antonio Ledezma and Henrique Capriles, considered the face of the opposition movement.

  • Opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly

    Venezuela on the brink

    Opposition far from finished

    Aside from protests, the opposition collected 2 million signatures for a referendum last year, roughly 10 times the number required. And in a move against the Supreme Court - and in lieu of impeachment hearings - it also held a symbolic trial for Maduro. Numerous attempts to stymie its efforts to pressure the government have only emboldened these lawmakers.

  • An opposition protester

    Venezuela on the brink

    Spinning out of control

    Since the outbreak of explosive protests in April, scores of people have died and hundreds more have been injured. Rights campaigners say police have arrested thousands. Meanwhile, the government has pushed through with the election of an all-powerful constituent assembly, which critics are afraid will cement Maduro's grasp on power.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Miraflores)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela's pro-government constituent assembly has adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues affecting security and sovereignty, effectively taking away the powers of the country's congress, which was under the opposition's leadership. During its first session, the National Assembly fired former top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who subsequently fled to Colombia.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Westerns powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union have imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

  • Venezuela opposition protest against 100 Bolivar bill (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    In November, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion. US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Whatever the consequences of a default, creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


jcg/se  (EFE, dpa, AP, Reuters)

