UN Security Council votes on rival Russian, US probes into Syrian attack

Moscow has knocked back a US proposal on investigating an alleged chemical weapons attack. Instead it wants the UN Security Council to vote on two separate Russian-backed investigations.
The UN Security Council on Tuesday knocked back two rival resolutions from the US and Russia proposing separate investigations into Saturday's alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.
The votes followed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) decision to examine the site of the attack at the request of the Syrian government.
Three draft resolutions:
'We condemn the case'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to be skeptical of the Russian proposal, saying: "The evidence that chemical weapons were used there is very, very clear. As far as I am concerned, that can be checked over again, but it doesn't help us as we condemn the case."
Syria’s foreign ministry said it had extended an invitation to the OPCW to investigate the scene of the attack, which the organization later said it had accepted. The foreign ministry added: "Syria is keen on cooperating with the OPCW to uncover the truth behind the allegations that some western sides have been advertising to justify their aggressive intentions."
The White House says the two leaders on Tuesday "agreed not to allow the use of chemical weapons to continue."
The chemical attack: On Sunday, the Syrian White Helmets rescue group wrote on Twitter that a helicopter had dropped a barrel bomb filled with chemicals on the rebel-held city of Douma late on Saturday, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds of others.
Trump's promise: US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to "forcefully" respond to the alleged attack, telling reporters: "We have a lot of options militarily and we'll be letting you know pretty soon … probably after the fact." The White House said Trump has decided to cancel his first official trip to Latin America to focus on the US response.
Not the first time: Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad has been repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons against civilians and combatants. Trump ordered airstrikes against a Syrian government airbase in April 2017 in retaliation to a previous chemical weapons attack. In November, Russia vetoed a joint UN-OPCW investigation into that attack after investigators said the Syrian government was responsible.
