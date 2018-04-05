Panama recalls ambassador from Venezuela as countries cut commercial ties

Venezuela announced on Thursday it was suspending commercial ties with several Panamanian officials and companies. Among the firms targeted was regional airline Copa, one of few international carriers that was still operating in the crisis-stricken country.

The Venezuelan government's resolution prompted Panama to recall its ambassador shortly afterwards.

Caracas justified the decision to bar 46 Panamanian firms from operating within its borders for at least 90 days, claiming that several top-ranking officials and lawmakers, including Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela, had been complicit in money laundering.

It also said that Panama's financial system had been leveraged by wealthy Venezuelan nationals for acts of corruption.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime said that individuals named in the Panama resolution "present an imminent risk to the (Venezuelan) financial system, the stability of commerce in the country, and the sovereignty and economic independence of the Venezuelan people."

Venezuela's aviation authorities also announced that all Copa flights "to and from the country" would be suspended from April 6 to protect "the Venezuelan financial system."

Panama attacks Maduro regime

Panama's government, announcing the withdrawal of its envoy, described Venezuela's assertions as "a political reaction lacking substance," adding that it had also ordered Caracas to recall its ambassador.

Earlier, Varela labelled the accusations as nonsensical. "We have not heard anything about breaking relations but rather about a set of supposed sanctions - it's gibberish," Varela told reporters.

Venezuela's decision suspend ties likely came in retaliation to Panama this week naming 16 Venezuelan companies and 55 individuals as being at "high risk" of money laundering and financing terrorism. Among those named were Maduro, Vice President Tareck El Aissami and Attorney General Tarek William Saab.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands have since taken to the streets to call for new elections. They show no signs of stopping.

Venezuela on the brink Worth less than the paper it's printed on As of March, Venezuela's inflation rate surpassed 220 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics. The country's largest bill - the 100 bolivar note - was worth just $0.04 at the end of last year. Shopping trips now require stacks, or even bags, of cash to buy the bare necessities.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem An estimated 80 percent of food items and other basics were in short supply by last year. Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Running on empty Electricity blackouts and fuel shortages have also driven Venezuelans to desperation. Despite Venezuela's possession of the world's largest oil reserves, drivers face long lines at the gas pump. A 50-percent collapse in oil prices in 2014 devastated the oil-dependent economy. In 2013, revenues were $80 billion. That figure dropped to $20 billion by 2016, according to IMF figures.

Venezuela on the brink The roots of the economic crisis Lower poverty rates, better education and health, and economic growth: These are all part of the legacy of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. Equally part of the socialist's legacy was mismanagement. Not only did he fail to keep the state oil company up to date under increased government control, but his government also overspent despite a drop in oil production after 2006.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro continues legacy Chavez's hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, has been in office for four years and has two more to go. The opposition center-right coalition, which has controlled the National Assembly since 2015, has accused him of "abandoning his post" by failing to stem the economic devastation. It has also denounced him for rights abuses.

Venezuela on the brink Government cracking down on opponents From the governor of Miranda to the mayor of Venezuela's capital Caracas, authorities have attempted to quash anti-government protests by arresting its opposition leaders. Venezuelan authorities have detained Leopoldo Lopez, Antonio Ledezma and Henrique Capriles, considered the face of the opposition movement.

Venezuela on the brink Opposition far from finished Aside from protests, the opposition collected 2 million signatures for a referendum last year, roughly 10 times the number required. And in a move against the Supreme Court - and in lieu of impeachment hearings - it also held a symbolic trial for Maduro. Numerous attempts to stymie its efforts to pressure the government have only emboldened these lawmakers.

Venezuela on the brink Spinning out of control Since the outbreak of explosive protests in April, scores of people have died and hundreds more have been injured. Rights campaigners say police have arrested thousands. Meanwhile, the government has pushed through with the election of an all-powerful constituent assembly, which critics are afraid will cement Maduro's grasp on power.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent assembly has adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues affecting security and sovereignty, effectively taking away the powers of the country's congress, which was under the opposition's leadership. During its first session, the National Assembly fired former top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who subsequently fled to Colombia.

Venezuela on the brink Westerns powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union have imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms In November, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion. US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Whatever the consequences of a default, creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves. Author: Kathleen Schuster



A country on the brink

Venezuela's latest diplomatic dispute comes as the country finds itself teetering on the brink of financial default and engulfed in a devastating political and economic crisis.

The country has been gripped by hyperinflation, a lack of basic foods and medicines and skyrocketing violence for several months, prompting a mass exodus of its citizens.

The suspension of Copa flights could inflict further hardship on the Venezuelan population. The Panamanian carrier is the main airline used by passengers travelling in and out of Caracas, with flights usually fully booked weeks or months in advance.

Venezuela's political crisis has also seen it become increasingly isolated from the global community. More than a dozen other Latin American nations have taken measures against the Maduro regime.

The United States, European Union and Canada have also sanctioned Maduro and his regime's top officials, accusing them of human rights abuses and sliding Venezuela into a dictatorship.

dm/bw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

