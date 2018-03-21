 Venezuela to knock three zeros off currency amid hyperinflation | News | DW | 23.03.2018
News

Venezuela to knock three zeros off currency amid hyperinflation

Venezuela plans to remove three zeros off its battered currency. The largest bill in circulation, the 100,000 note, can hardly buy a cup of coffee.

New Venezuelan currency (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. C. Hernandez)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday announced he would knock three zeros off the bolivar currency amid a crippling economic crisis and hyperinflation.

"I have decided to take three zeros off the currency and remove from circulation the current banknotes and coins and put into circulation new ones from June 4," Maduro said in a televised government meeting alongside bankers.

The move does not affect the bolivar's value.

The largest bill in circulation is the 100,000 bolivar note, which trades for about $0.50 on the black market. A kilo of sugar (2.2 pounds) costs around 250,000 bolivars.

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands have since taken to the streets to call for new elections. They show no signs of stopping.

  • Venezuelan currency

    Venezuela on the brink

    Worth less than the paper it's printed on

    As of March, Venezuela's inflation rate surpassed 220 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics. The country's largest bill - the 100 bolivar note - was worth just $0.04 at the end of last year. Shopping trips now require stacks, or even bags, of cash to buy the bare necessities.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Starvation a growing problem

    An estimated 80 percent of food items and other basics were in short supply by last year. Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the government of economic mismanagement.

  • Colombians gathering medical supplies

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones'

    In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Cars lined up at a gas station

    Venezuela on the brink

    Running on empty

    Electricity blackouts and fuel shortages have also driven Venezuelans to desperation. Despite Venezuela's possession of the world's largest oil reserves, drivers face long lines at the gas pump. A 50-percent collapse in oil prices in 2014 devastated the oil-dependent economy. In 2013, revenues were $80 billion. That figure dropped to $20 billion by 2016, according to IMF figures.

  • Graffiti of Hugo Chavez

    Venezuela on the brink

    The roots of the economic crisis

    Lower poverty rates, better education and health, and economic growth: These are all part of the legacy of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. Equally part of the socialist's legacy was mismanagement. Not only did he fail to keep the state oil company up to date under increased government control, but his government also overspent despite a drop in oil production after 2006.

  • Nicolas Maduro speaks

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro continues legacy

    Chavez's hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, has been in office for four years and has two more to go. The opposition center-right coalition, which has controlled the National Assembly since 2015, has accused him of "abandoning his post" by failing to stem the economic devastation. It has also denounced him for rights abuses.

  • A student protester

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government cracking down on opponents

    From the governor of Miranda to the mayor of Venezuela's capital Caracas, authorities have attempted to quash anti-government protests by arresting its opposition leaders. Venezuelan authorities have detained Leopoldo Lopez, Antonio Ledezma and Henrique Capriles, considered the face of the opposition movement.

  • Opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly

    Venezuela on the brink

    Opposition far from finished

    Aside from protests, the opposition collected 2 million signatures for a referendum last year, roughly 10 times the number required. And in a move against the Supreme Court - and in lieu of impeachment hearings - it also held a symbolic trial for Maduro. Numerous attempts to stymie its efforts to pressure the government have only emboldened these lawmakers.

  • An opposition protester

    Venezuela on the brink

    Spinning out of control

    Since the outbreak of explosive protests in April, scores of people have died and hundreds more have been injured. Rights campaigners say police have arrested thousands. Meanwhile, the government has pushed through with the election of an all-powerful constituent assembly, which critics are afraid will cement Maduro's grasp on power.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Miraflores)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela's pro-government constituent assembly has adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues affecting security and sovereignty, effectively taking away the powers of the country's congress, which was under the opposition's leadership. During its first session, the National Assembly fired former top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who subsequently fled to Colombia.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Westerns powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union have imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

  • Venezuela opposition protest against 100 Bolivar bill (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    In November, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion. US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Whatever the consequences of a default, creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


Venezuela's inflation rate was more than 6,000 percent in the 12-month period ending in February. The International Monetary Fund expects inflation to top 13,000 percent this year.

Oil-rich Venezuela's economic and political crisis has led to severe shortages of food and basic goods.

Critics say the redenomination will do nothing to improve the country's downward spiral and economic mismanagement under Maduro, who is seeking re-election in May in a vote largely boycotted by the opposition. 

"Dropping three zeros from the currency without solving the problem driving hyperinflation will help nothing," tweeted Asdrubal Oliveros, a Caracas-based economist and director of the Ecoanalitica.

In 2008, the late President Hugo Chavez renamed the currency the "strong bolivar" and similarly chopped off three zeros.

