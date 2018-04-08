Missiles fired at military airport in Homs: Syrian media

A missile attack on a central Syria air base has left 14 people dead, including "Iranian forces," according to war monitors. The US and France have denied striking in response to an alleged poison attack two days ago.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear who was behind Monday's early morning missile strike on the Syrian government's T4 air base.
It lies between Syria's third city Homs and the ancient town of Palmyra.
Most of those killed were either Iranians or members of Iran-backed groups, said Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the observatory, which has regularly monitored Syria's seven-year war.
Lebanese media said that residents living near that country's border with Syria had heard unidentified jets in the early morning hours of Monday.
Denial from United States
Earlier, Syrian state media had spoken of dead and wounded at the base, without giving casualty figures.
The Pentagon said: "The Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria." Defense analysts quoted by Reuters said there were deployments of Russian forces at the base.
French armed forces spokesman Colonel Patrik Steiger also denied France carried out the strike, telling the French news agency AFP: "It was not us."
A military spokeswoman for Israel, which on occasions in the past has struck targets inside Syria, declined to comment on explosions at T4.
'Big price to pay'
On Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken by phone with US President Donald Trump, who had previously warned there would be a "big price to pay" for Saturday's suspected poison-gas attack on Douma.
For weeks, the remnant rebel holdout east of Damascus has faced an offensive by Syrian government forces, prompting moves to evacuate civilians, although Jaish al-Islam rebels have not confirmed such a deal.
Denials
The Syrian government denied staging Saturday's suspected poison gas assault on Douma. Russia, Assad's ally, said such accounts were "fabricated."
Moscow said some 8,000 fighters and 40,000 civilians would be bussed out and said that proved "no chemical weapons were used in this area."
In February, Macron had said "France will strike" in the event of a lethal chemical weapon attack on civilians by government forces in Syria.
Once hub of uprising
Relief workers inside Douma told AFP on Sunday that dead bodies still lay in the streets and hospitals were teeming with dead and wounded.
Douma was once one of the hubs of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Assad's government.
In April 2017, Trump ordered a strike on another Syrian air base, Shayrat, 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of T4, following similar allegations that Assad had used banned chemicals on civilians.
UN Security Council to meet
The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting for Monday to discuss the incident amid worldwide outrage over the alleged used of poison gas.
