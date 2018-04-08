 Missiles fired at military airport in Homs: Syrian media | News | DW | 09.04.2018
News

Missiles fired at military airport in Homs: Syrian media

A missile attack on a central Syria air base has left 14 people dead, including "Iranian forces," according to war monitors. The US and France have denied striking in response to an alleged poison attack two days ago.

Long-range photo of Douma being shelled, with columns of smoke and debris (picture-alliance/Xinhua/A. Safarjalani)

Shelling of Douma, east of Damascus on Saturday

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear who was behind Monday's early morning missile strike on the Syrian government's T4 air base.

It lies between Syria's third city Homs and the ancient town of Palmyra. 

Most of those killed were either Iranians or members of Iran-backed groups, said Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the observatory, which has regularly monitored Syria's seven-year war.

Lebanese media said that residents living near that country's border with Syria had heard unidentified jets in the early morning hours of Monday.

Read more: Syria: rebels evacuate Douma under new agreement 

Map of Syria

Denial from United States

Earlier, Syrian state media had spoken of dead and wounded at the base, without giving casualty figures.  

The Pentagon said: "The Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria." Defense analysts quoted by Reuters said there were deployments of Russian forces at the base.

French armed forces spokesman Colonel Patrik Steiger also denied France carried out the strike, telling the French news agency AFP: "It was not us."

A military spokeswoman for Israel, which on occasions in the past has struck targets inside Syria, declined to comment on explosions at T4.

'Big price to pay'

On Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken by phone with US President Donald Trump, who had previously warned there would be a "big price to pay" for Saturday's suspected poison-gas attack on Douma.

For weeks, the remnant rebel holdout east of Damascus has faced an offensive by Syrian government forces, prompting moves to evacuate civilians, although Jaish al-Islam rebels have not confirmed such a deal.

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 19. März 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Syrian war: a mosaic of chaos

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


Denials 

The Syrian government denied staging Saturday's suspected poison gas assault on Douma. Russia, Assad's ally, said such accounts were "fabricated."

Moscow said some 8,000 fighters and 40,000 civilians would be bussed out and said that proved "no chemical weapons were used in this area."

In February, Macron had said "France will strike" in the event of a lethal chemical weapon attack on civilians by government forces in Syria.

Once hub of uprising

Relief workers inside Douma told AFP on Sunday that dead bodies still lay in the streets and hospitals were teeming with dead and wounded.

Douma was once one of the hubs of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Assad's government.

Read more: What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do? 
Watch video 01:54

Alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria

In April 2017, Trump ordered a strike on another Syrian air base, Shayrat, 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of T4, following similar allegations that Assad had used banned chemicals on civilians.

UN Security Council to meet

The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting for Monday to discuss the incident amid worldwide outrage over the alleged used of poison gas.

ipj,es/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

