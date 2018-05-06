Kabul hit by heavy explosions and gunfire

Police and interior ministry officials report that several loud explosions have been heard in the Afghan capital Kabul. The blasts were in the area of a police station. Officials fea there will be casualties.
A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a police station in central Kabul. The area is near foreign
embassies and government offices, said an interior ministry official.
The explosions follow twin suicide bombings claimed by "Islamic State" (IS) last week, which killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first attack.
What we know so far
Number of attacks: Kabul has seen an increase in bombings and other attacks against the security forces and civilians since the Taliban announced the beginning of their spring offensive on April 25.
More to come
av/rt (DPA, AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.