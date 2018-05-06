Kabul hit by heavy explosions and gunfire

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a police station in central Kabul. The area is near foreign

embassies and government offices, said an interior ministry official.

The explosions follow twin suicide bombings claimed by "Islamic State" (IS) last week, which killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first attack.

What we know so far

There were three loud blasts in rapid succession according to police and interior ministry officials.

Police and ambulances rushed to scene and cordoned off the area

Officials report a gunbattle is underway

Elsewhere, the Taliban advanced on a compound in the northern Faryab province.

Number of attacks: Kabul has seen an increase in bombings and other attacks against the security forces and civilians since the Taliban announced the beginning of their spring offensive on April 25.

av/rt (DPA, AP, AFP)

