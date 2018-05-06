 Kabul hit by heavy explosions and gunfire | News | DW | 09.05.2018
News

Kabul hit by heavy explosions and gunfire

Police and interior ministry officials report that several loud explosions have been heard in the Afghan capital Kabul. The blasts were in the area of a police station. Officials fea there will be casualties.

07.2016 Breaking News English

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a police station in central Kabul. The area is near foreign
embassies and government offices, said an interior ministry official.

The explosions follow twin suicide bombings claimed by "Islamic State" (IS) last week, which  killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first attack.

What we know so far

  • There were three loud blasts in rapid succession according to police and interior ministry officials. 
  • Police and ambulances rushed to scene and cordoned off the area
  • Officials report a gunbattle is underway
  • Elsewhere, the Taliban advanced on a compound in the northern Faryab province.

Number of attacks: Kabul has seen an increase in bombings and other attacks against the security forces and civilians since the Taliban announced the beginning of their spring offensive on April 25.

More to come

av/rt (DPA, AP, AFP)

Kabul hit by twin suicide blasts, several deaths reported

Two explosions in Afghanistan's capital have killed more than 20 people, officials say. The "Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also targeted journalists. (30.04.2018)  

