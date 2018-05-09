 Israel responds to Golan Heights attack, hitting ′nearly all′ Iranian targets in Syria | News | DW | 10.05.2018
News

Israel responds to Golan Heights attack, hitting 'nearly all' Iranian targets in Syria

Israel has launched a large-scale rocket attack on several Iranian infrastructure targets in Syria. The strike comes after Israel accused Iranian-backed forces of firing at their frontline troops in the Golan Heights.

Israeli rockets flying over Damascus, Syria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Syrian Central Military Media)

Syrian state media broadcast images of Israeli rockets flying over Damascus

Israel on Thursday launched one of its largest military operations in recent years, and its largest raid to date against its bitter regional rival Iran

Rockets struck "nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria," Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said. Targets reportedly included weapons storage facilities, logistics sites and intelligence centers used by Iranian forces in Syria.

Read more: What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

The retaliatory strike came after Israel accused Iranian forces in Syria of firing 20 rockets at Israeli frontline military positions in Golan Heights.

"They need to remember the saying that if it rains on us, it'll storm on them," Lieberman told a security conference. "I hope we've finished this episode and everyone understood."

Read more: US-led strikes on Syria: A move with unpredictable consequences
Watch video 00:36

Netanyahu: "Do not test Israel's resolve"

France and Russia call for de-escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron was the first international leader to call for "de-escalation." In a statement, Macron also said he would discuss the latest confrontations between Iran and Israel when he meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Thursday. 

Russia, an ally of Iran, also urged all sides to dial town tensions. "This is all very alarming, it causes concern," Russian news agency TASS quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying. "There should be work to de-escalate the tensions."

A series of retaliations

Israel's military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said Iran's Al Quds force fired the rockets at several Israeli Golan Heights bases, though he would not say how Israel determined the Iranian involvement.

The strike triggered air raid sirens in the Israeli-controlled region, which was captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day war and was annexed by Israel in 1981.
Watch video 00:56

Israel's 1967 Six-Day War

Residents spent the night in shelters, but schoolchildren went to class as normal the morning after. Israel claimed that none of the Iranian rockets struck inside Israeli-held territory, and they either fell short or were shot down.

The attack on the Golan Heights came one night after Syria accused Israel of striking one of its military bases south of Damascus, which the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said killed 15 people including eight Iranians.

Read more: Could Germany act as mediator between Israel and Iran?

Iran on Israel's doorstep

Israel has largely sought to remain on the sidelines since civil war broke out in neighboring Syria in 2011. It has, however, admitted carrying out some 100 smaller airstrikes on Syria over the past seven years, namely targeting Iranian weapons shipments bound for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah.

However, with the Syrian civil war winding down, Israel has stepped up its response against Iranian forces looking to establish a foothold on its doorstep. 

Defense Minister Lieberman told the Herzliya Conference, an annual security gathering north of Tel Aviv, that Israel would not allow Iran to turn Syria into a "frontline base" against Israel. "This is the policy, a very, very clear policy, and we're acting according to this policy," he said. 

 Read more: Damascus residents reveal how Syria's conflict has altered their lives

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris Summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


dm, law/rt (AP, Reuters)

Russland Militärparade in Moskau zum Tag des Sieges

Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin talk Syria in Moscow 09.05.2018

During a visit to Moscow, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu had a "direct and forthright" talk on Syria with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Recently, Russia's ally Syria blamed Israel for launching air strikes on Damascus.

zur Nachricht - 72 UN-Soldaten auf dem Golan befreit

Austria probes UN peacekeepers in fatal Golan Heights ambush 28.04.2018

Video footage purportedly shows UN peacekeepers knowingly allow a jeepload of Syrian police officers to drive into a fatal ambush. The footage has been described by a UN spokesman as "disturbing."

USA Israel Trump und Netanjahu Israel Museum in Jerusalem

Israel divided over Donald Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal 09.05.2018

Although Benjamin Netanyahu is an outspoken opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, not everyone in Israel is convinced Donald Trump's decision was justified. Some experts say there is still a need for an agreement.

