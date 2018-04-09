 What foreign powers want from the Syrian war | News | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

The Syrian opposition and forces loyal to President Bashar Assad are not the only groups fighting in the conflict. Other countries have also intervened to pursue their own interests.

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


Iran

What it's done: Tehran has been one of Assad's strongest backers, supporting loyalist forces with money, weapons and intelligence. Iran has also sent military advisers from its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Syria and directed fighters from Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group backed by Iran, which is also involved in the conflict. It has also organized paramilitary militia from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq to fight for the Assad regime. Iran has set up multiple bases in Syria, raising concern in Israel that Tehran plans to stay in Syria for the longhaul. 

Why it's there: Iran and Syria had a mutual defense pact before the onset of the Syria civil war in 2011. Iran has sought to bolster the Assad regime in its fight against various rebel factions, many of which are backed Tehran's regional rivals such as Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States. Iran, which also backs Shiite militia in Iraq fighting the "Islamic State," views the Syrian war as a frontline against Sunni militant groups and as a means to expand its regional influence.  The Assad regime allows Iranian aid to flow to Hezbollah, a major regional military power and enemy of Israel. 

Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

Russia

What it's done: Moscow came to Assad's aid in late 2015, deploying hundreds of troops and acting as the regime's air force. Russian officials say it targets terrorist organizations like "Islamic State" (IS). But Russian bombers have also struck other anti-Assad groups, turning the tide of the war in the regime's favor. As a veto-wielding UN Security Council member, Russia has also provided the Syrian regime diplomatic cover.  Alongside Iran and Turkey, Moscow has sought to find a political end to the conflict parallel to UN talks in Geneva. 

Why it's there: Moscow wants to secure its influence in the Middle East by keeping Assad in office and maintaining an important military air base in the western province of Latakia and a naval base in the port city of Tartus. Russian President Vladimir Putin also appears to want to bolster Russian prestige and influence in the Middle East at the expense of the United States, which it blames for creating instability. 

Saudi Arabia

What it's done: Riyadh has given money and weapons to Syrian opposition forces, including some Islamist militant groups such as the Army of Islam. It has also played a limited role in US-led international coalition against IS.

Why it's there: Saudi Arabia, a majority Sunni country, opposes Iran's attempts to expand its influence in the Middle East. Riyadh wants to replace Assad with a pro-Saudi, anti-Iranian leader.

Read more: Opinion: The twisted logic of the war in Syria

  • Antiregierungsproteste in Syrien

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    The "Arab Spring" effect

    In 2011, as regimes crumble across the region, tens of thousands of Syrians take to the streets to protest against corruption, high unemployment and soaring food prices. The Syrian government responds with live ammunition, claiming some 400 lives by May.

  • New York UN Sicherheitsrat Sitzung MH17

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    Condemnation without consensus

    At the urging of Western countries, the UN Security Council condemns the violent crackdown. The EU and US implement an arms embargo, visa bans and asset freezes in the months that follow. With the backing of the Arab League, calls eventually grow for the Syrian president's departure. But not all UN members agree with this demand.

  • Syrien Porträt von Baschar al-Assad in Damaskus (picture-alliance/dpa/Y. Badawi)

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    Assad refuses to back down

    Bashar al-Assad - who has been in power since the death of his father in 2000 - sees his reputation wane with the continuing unrest. He refuses to end decades-long emergency rule, which allows for surveillance and interrogation. Russia backs its ally, supplying weapons and vetoing UN resolutions on Syria multiple times.

  • Symbolbild Syrien Gefechte

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    The opposition gets organized

    By the end of the year, human rights groups and the UN have evidence of human rights abuses. Civilians and military deserters are slowly beginning to organize themselves to fight back against government forces, which have been targeting dissidents. More than 5,000 have died so far in the fighting. It will take another six months before the UN acknowledges that a war is taking place on Syrian soil.

  • Iranische Revolutionsgarde

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    Outside intervention

    In September 2012, Iran confirms that it has fighters on the ground in Syria - a fact long denied by Damascus. The presence of allied troops underscores the hesitance of the US and other Western powers to intervene in the conflict. The US, stung by failed interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, sees dialogue as the only reasonable solution.

  • Syrien Damaskus Luftangriffe

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    Fleeing the conflict

    As the death toll nears 100,000, the number of refugees in neighboring countries - such as Turkey and Jordan - hits one million. That number will double by September 2013. The West and the Arab League have seen all attempts at a transitional government fail in the two years of war, watching as fighting spills over into Turkey and Lebanon. They fear Assad will stay in power by any means possible.

  • Syrien Al Nusra Kämpfer

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    No united front against Assad

    Assad has long claimed he's combatting terrorists. But it's not until the second year of war that the fragmented Free Syrian Army is definitely known to include radical extremists. The group Al-Nusra Front pledges allegiance to al Qaeda, further splintering the opposition.

  • Syrien Krankenhaus Giftgasangriff April 2014

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    From brute force to chemical warfare

    In June 2013, the White House says it has evidence that Assad has been using sarin nerve gas on civilians - a report later backed by the UN. The discovery pushes US President Barack Obama and other Western leaders toward considering the use of military force. However, Russia's proposal to remove the chemical weapons ultimately wins out.

  • Dschihad-Kämpfer im Irak

    How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

    Islamic State emerges

    Reports of a new jihadist group calling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) emerge in the final weeks of 2013. Taking land in northern Syria and Iraq, the group sparks infighting among the opposition, with some 500 dead by early 2014. The unexpected emergence of IS ultimately draws the US, France, Saudi Arabia and other nations into the war.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


Turkey

What it's done: Turkey had a good relationship with Syria in the mid-2000s. Since the outbreak of the civil war, Turkey has supported non-Kurdish Syrian opposition groups seeking to topple Assad. Turkey has allowed opposition fighters, including jihadist militants, to enter the fray across the Turkish-Syrian border. In addition to fighting IS, the Turkish military and its rebel allies have conducted two operations in northern Syria against the Kurds and carved out a zone of influence.

Why it's there: Turkey originally sought to topple the Assad regime by backing various rebel groups. After Russia intervened in Syria in 2015, Turkey has focused more on preventing Syrian Kurds from gaining autonomy in northern Syria. Ankara fears that Kurdish gains could embolden the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a more than three decade insurgency against Turkey.  Ankara considers the US-backed Syrian Kurds as a terrorist group tied to the PKK. Some 3 million Syrian refugees are in Turkey and Ankara seeks to prevent new refugee flows and carve out safe zones in northern Syria to house refugees. 

Read more: Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish-held Afrin: What you need to know

Israel

What it's done:  Israel has launched airstrikes against the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and Iranian targets in Syria, especially suspected weapons shipments and bases. It has also backed several smaller rebel groups and Druze along the border in the Golan Heights to create a buffer zone.

Why it's there: 

Israel wants to prevent Iran from developing a political and military presence on its northern doorstep. Israel also wants to rollback Hezbollah in Syria in order to prevent it from forming a wider northern front, alongside its main backer Iran.

Hezbollah and Israel last fought a war in 2006, but since then the group has become stronger. Israeli intelligence estimates Hezbollah has more 100,000 missiles stockpiled, including advance missiles provided by Iran, that in the event of a war with Israel would overrun its missile defense system and be able to strike cities as far as southern Israel.

Read more: Former US ambassador: 'Syrian situation extremely dangerous'

  • Militants in Raqqa

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where did it come from?

    Islamic State (IS) - also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh - is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group's goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

  • Map showing areas controlled by various armed groups in Iraq and Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it operate?

    IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

  • Peshmerga fighters

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Who is fighting back?

    The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

  • Oil production in the Rojava region of Syria

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How does it fund itself?

    One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

  • French police at the Stade de France following deadly attacks across Paris

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    Where does it carry out attacks?

    IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

  • The face of a statues lies on the ground

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    What other tactics does it use?

    The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

  • An Iraqi refugee who fled Mosul

    What is the 'Islamic State'?

    How has it impacted the region?

    IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


United States

What it's done: The US has led an international coalition fighting IS with airstrikes and special forces since 2014. It has also provided air support and weapons to opposition groups in northern Syria, including Kurdish forces opposed to Turkey, a US ally in NATO. Washington has also deployed about 2000 special forces to fight alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mixed Kurdish and Arab force in control of about 25 percent of Syrian territory.

Why it's there: Washington's foremost stated goal has been the destruction of IS and other extremist groups in Syria. US policy toward Assad is less clear. Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, said "Assad must go." Apart from its opposition to the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons, the Trump administration's position on Assad's future is more ambiguous. The US also seeks to rollback Iranian influence in Syria.

Read more: How German Tornado jets can help the anti-IS alliance in Syria

Germany

What it's done: Germany has flown surveillance flights over Syrian territory to support airstrikes against IS. Berlin has also called on Russia and Iran to persuade Assad to leave office in any peace deal. Germany is a major funder of humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees. 

Why it's there: Berlin also wants to see the defeat of IS, which has carried out terror attacks in Europe. It has also opposed the Assad regime. German officials have said there can be no lasting peace in Syria if Assad remains in power.

  • Erdogan and Trump USA (Reuters/K.Lamarque)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes

    May 16: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington's Oval Office, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

  • Members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington.

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Melee becomes further irritant

    May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

  • President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    First anniversary of coup attempt

    July 15: President Erdogan, his wife Emine and Turkish parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman recall the failed 2016 coup attempt that left some 250 people dead, including Erdogan's campaign manager, Erol Elcok. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally turned rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions.

  • Erdogan and Mattis

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia

    August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

  • Screenshot EPC Initiative Pastor Andrew Brunson

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey-based US pastor still under arrest

    August 24: Turkey issues a fresh arrest order against Turkey-based American pastor Andrew Brunson, who's been in detention since late 2016. The pro-government newspaper Sabah says Brunson faces charges of attempting to overthrow parliament and espionage. On September 29, Erdogan offers to swap Brunson for Gulen. In a rebuff, the US State Department calls again for the pastor's release.

  • US consulate in Istanbul

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey arrests US consulate employee

    October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

  • Bildkombo Türkischer und US Pass (picture-alliance/dpa,AP)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services

    October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

  • Türkei US-Botschaft in Ankara (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Ozbilici)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Attempts to make amends

    November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.


France

What it's done: France initially sent medical supplies and weapons to opposition forces. In 2015, it began airstrikes against IS that intensified after an IS terror attack in Paris in November 2015. French special forces are deployed on the ground alongside US special forces backing the SDF. Paris has also warned Assad against using chemical weapons.

Why it's there: Paris wants to defeat IS after a string of IS-related terrorist attacks in France.  French President Emmanuel Macron said in 2017 his country would no longer condition peace talks on a promise by Assad to leave office.


DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here

DW recommends

Opinion: The twisted logic of the war in Syria

It is becoming increasingly clear that the war in Syria defies all logic. It is driven by cynical rivals who use short-term tactics without pursuing any long-term strategies, says DW’s Kersten Knipp. (21.02.2018)  

Former US ambassador: 'Syrian situation extremely dangerous'

You would be forgiven for thinking that the state of world affairs is even more dire than usual. In an interview with DW, former US ambassador Victoria Nuland says the US and Russia need to get their act together. (21.02.2018)  

Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish-held Afrin: What you need to know

Why is Turkey attacking the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in Syria? What is Ankara's larger goal? DW explains Turkey's motives and the operation's broader implications on the Syrian war. (20.02.2018)  

Macron: France will 'strike' if proven Syria using chemical arms

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the Syrian regime that the use of chemical weapons will result in French retaliation. The Syrian government has reponded saying it does not possess such weapons. (14.02.2018)  

Macron urges Putin to help ease Syria crisis

More than 230 people have died this week in air raids on a rebel-held enclave in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus. During a call with Putin, the French president expressed concern at the use of chlorine gas on civilians. (09.02.2018)  

Merkel says battle against IS raises risk of terror attacks in Germany

Angela Merkel has warned that recent successes against the terrorist group could lead to heightened danger at home. Her message comes as Germany and its allies seek new ways to counter radicalism. (10.12.2016)  

How German Tornado jets can help the anti-IS alliance in Syria

The Paris attacks brought changes: Germany has pledged "any form of support" to France in its fight against terrorism. Right now, it looks like the German military will deploy its Tornado reconnaissance jets. (26.11.2015)  

Bundestag debates Bundeswehr mission in Syria

Germany should prepare for a long, difficult and dangerous fight against IS in Syria, the defense minister has said. Lawmakers have expressed concerns about the deployment but are likely to approve the mission. (02.12.2015)  

US airstrike on Syrian 'IS' prison kills dozens of civilians

US-led coalition aircraft have allegedly bombed a prison in Syria killing dozens of civilians. The director of public affairs for the coalition campaign confirmed that an investigation had been launched. (27.06.2017)  

United States to send 'specialized' forces to fight 'Islamic State' (IS) in Iraq

US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has said that over time the special troops would conduct raids, free hostages, gather intelligence and capture IS leaders. 'That's for starters,' Carter told a congressional committee. (01.12.2015)  

US investigating possible sarin gas attacks in Syria: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

The investigation follows fresh reports of sarin being used in the war-torn country. Last April, the US launched an airstrike against Syria's government after more than 80 were killed in a sarin attack in a rebel town. (03.02.2018)  

Israel shells Lebanon after cross-border rocket attacks

The Israeli military has fired artillery rounds over the Lebanese border in response to rockets from the other side, Israeli officials said. Tensions spiked after a Hezbollah leader died in an apparent Israeli airstrike. (21.12.2015)  

Israeli warplane crashes amid cross-border escalation with Syria

An Israeli jet was shot down by Syrian anti-air fire after Israel intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria. The incident is one of the most serious involving Israel, Iran and Syria during Syria's civil war. (10.02.2018)  

Erdogan: Turkish army will besiege Afrin within days

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged Turkey's forces would lay siege to the Kurdish-controlled Afrin "in the coming days." Previously, Kurds denied reports of a deal with Damascus to fight the Turks together. (20.02.2018)  

Turkey launches anti-IS operation against Syrian border town

Turkish military forces backed by US-led airstrikes have begun an operation to clear IS jihadists from a Syrian town. The operation comes amid growing cross-border tensions. Tanks have now crossed the border. (24.08.2016)  

Iran and Saudi Arabia need a 'fresh security architecture'

Middle Eastern leaders have proposed and discussed regional security initiatives at the Munich Security Conference. DW's Lewis Sanders says a deal based on guiding principles could help lower tensions in the region. (18.02.2018)  

Russia accused of striking US-backed forces in Syria

Pentagon and US allies in Syria claim Russian jets bombed an area occupied by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. The Kremlin denied the allegation, saying it had no incentive to bomb the pro-Western alliance. (16.09.2017)  

Russia to extend Tartus and Hmeimim military bases in Syria

Russia has announced plans to dramatically expand its naval facility in Tartus and air base at Hmeimim, Syria. The deal will see Russia keep 11 warships off Syria's Mediterranean coast, including nuclear vessels. (26.12.2017)  

Hezbollah's new 'power' threatens Israel

The Lebanese Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah has benefited from the war in Syria. Backed by Iran, it has expanded enormously militarily. Its presence in Syria also makes it a threat to neighboring Israel. (26.08.2017)  

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad: Propped up by Tehran and Moscow

Iran and Russia will set the agenda at the Astana talks as the president's "protecting powers" have effectively taken control of government, writes DW's Kersten Knipp. The US is to send a representative to the talks. (02.05.2017)  

Saudi Arabia vs. Iran: From 'twin pillars' to proxy wars

The Middle East has been torn by a polarizing feud between Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia and Shiite-dominated Iran. DW examines the tense relationship and why both countries are fueling regional conflicts. (08.11.2017)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the "Arab Spring" protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (16.10.2017)  

What is the 'Islamic State'?

IS has gone from an obscure al-Qaida splinter group to a global phenomenon. DW takes a look at the defining aspects of the jihadist group - from its "caliphate" to its tactics. (03.08.2017)  

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow

Although the emergence of "IS" prompted international intervention in Syria, the jihadist group entered the conflict late in the game. DW examines how the war created space for this terrorist group to expand. (19.11.2015)  

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

Turkish-US relations have soured despite President Donald Trump's hosting of his "friend" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington in May. DW traces what led to the allies having their worst spat in five decades. (09.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Shifting alliances in Syria's protracted war  

Related content

Türkei Ruhani, Erdogan und Putin beim Treffen in Ankara

Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders vow to protect Syria's territorial integrity 04.04.2018

The leaders of Iran, Turkey and Russia have held a summit in Ankara to draw up plans to end the Syrian civil war. The three sides are cooperating despite backing different sides in the conflict.

Konflikt in Syrien Duma

Russia and Iran rebuke US for missile threat against Syria amid standoff over attack 11.04.2018

A spokesman for the Russian president has dismissed Trump's "Twitter-diplomacy" in a call for caution. The White House insists that "all options are on the table."

Frankreich und Saudi-Arabien schließen Wirtschaftsabkommen in Milliardenhöhe | Macron und Mohammed bin Salman

Emmanuel Macron broaches possible French airstrikes on Syria 10.04.2018

Emmanuel Macron has said France, the US and UK will decide in the coming days whether to respond to a suspected chemical attack in Syria. Macron's remarks came after talks with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 