Israel accuses Iran-backed forces of Golan Heights attack

The Israeli army has said Iranian-backed forces fired 20 rockets at Israeli military forces in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights area. Syrian state media reported that Israeli planes targeted locations in Syria.
The Israeli military on Thursday said Iranian forces in Syria had shelled Israeli army outposts in Golan Heights.
The army said Iran's military fired 20 rockets at Israeli front-line military positions.
Read more: What foreign powers want from the Syrian war
The attack came one night after Syria accused Israel of striking one of its military bases south of Damascus, which the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said killed 15 people including eight Iranians.
Read more: Opinion: 1967 - The war that never ended
Israel's military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said Iran's Al Quds force fired the rockets at several Israeli bases, though he would not say how Israel determined the Iranian involvement.
The incoming attack triggered air raid sirens in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, which was captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day war and was annexed by Israel in 1981.
Read more: Damascus residents reveal how Syria's conflict has altered their lives
Israeli war planes target Syria
The incident follows an increase in tensions between Israel and Syria, where Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces have been helping Damascus to fight rebels in a 7-year-old conflict.
Conricus said Israel had retaliated for the attack on its outposts in the strategic Golan Heights plateau, which it partly occupies, without providing further details.
Read more: US-led strikes on Syria: A move with unpredictable consequences
The Syrian military was later quoted as saying its air defenses had confronted Israeli rocket fire on its territory, according to state media.
Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Israeli warplanes had targeted Syrian territories with rockets and that Syrian air defenses had responded.
Read more: Opinion: Where the West has gone wrong in Syria's civil war
SANA reported that the Israeli warplanes were shooting the rockets from inside the occupied Palestinian territories and targeting the City of Baath in Quneitra province, which was shelled shortly after midnight.
law/rc (AP, Reuters)
Video footage purportedly shows UN peacekeepers knowingly allow a jeepload of Syrian police officers to drive into a fatal ambush. The footage has been described by a UN spokesman as "disturbing." (28.04.2018)
Frustration, fear and powerlessness on the one hand, hope and a new perspective on the other. How do people in Syria deal with the conflict? How has it changed everyday life? Adonis Alkhaled reports. (30.04.2018)
Journalism is increasingly a "suicide mission," with foreign correspondents in places like Syria and Yemen the victims of warring factions. And so, others are stepping into the void. (03.05.2018)
The story of Western intervention in the seven-year Syrian civil war is one of missed opportunities. In responding to such conflicts, the West must learn from its past mistakes, says DW's Kersten Knipp. (15.03.2018)
The Syrian opposition and forces loyal to President Bashar Assad are not the only groups fighting in the conflict. Other countries have also intervened to pursue their own interests. (12.04.2018)
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War. Allegedly, the shortest war in Israel's history. But de facto, it continues to this very day, writes DW's Dana Regev. (05.06.2017)
Israel has released top-secret protocols from 1967, revealing it had no plan for the occupied territories after the Six-Day War. "In times of global decolonization, who would accept this?" some politicians asked. (07.06.2017)
US, French and British strikes on Syria have been limited to attempting to deter chemical weapons use. The action may be ineffective and could provoke an asymmetrical response from Syria and its allies, experts say. (14.04.2018)
The Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, which began with the Six-Day War in June 1967, changed the lives of millions of Palestinians. Sociologist Salim Tamari talked with DW about what they experienced. (06.06.2017)