 Heiko Maas: Germany can′t protect businesses from US sanctions in Iran | News | DW | 13.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Heiko Maas: Germany can't protect businesses from US sanctions in Iran

With the US threatening to penalize foreign companies doing business in Iran, European firms are worried. Their fears are likely justified, as Germany's foreign minister has warned there's no easy way to protect them.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (picture alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

It will be difficult to protect German businesses that continue doing business in Iran after the US reimposes sanctions, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

"I don't see any simple solution to shield companies from all the risks of American sanctions," Maas told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump decided to pull his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and announced Washington would also impose sanctions against Iran.

With Germany, France, Britain and the EU vowing to remain committed to the international deal, businesses have been thrust in the middle. Foreign firms that continue doing business in Iran will face US penalties once the sanctions come into force.

"The talks with the Europeans, Iran and the other signatories to the agreement are therefore also about how it can be possible to continue trade with Iran," Maas said told the paper.

Read moreHow will Iran's economy hold up if sanctions return?
Watch video 01:55

Iran aircraft deals at risk

Europeans hope to negotiate broader deal

The foreign minister said the European partners are working on ways to ensure Iran would continue to abide by the rules of the nuclear deal.

He also reiterated German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron's stance that a broader deal should be negotiated to address Iran's "problematic role in the region."

"After all, Iran is ready to talk. It's clear that there should also be economic incentives — that will not be easy after the US decision," Maas said.

US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell vows 'no trade war' with EU

  • Trump makes an announcement to a room full of journalists

    Donald Trump: deal-breaker abroad and at home

    Iran nuclear deal

    The "worst deal ever": That's how Donald Trump described the 2015 landmark agreement that lifted international sanctions against Iran in exchange for the country dismantling its atomic program. In May 2018 the president followed through on a campaign promise and said he would withdraw the US from the deal, which had arisen out of painstaking multi-year negotiations.

  • Trump signs executive order on his desk in the Oval office while advisers look on (picture alliance/Newscom/R. Sachs)

    Donald Trump: deal-breaker abroad and at home

    Trans-Pacific Partnership

    In February 2016 then-US President Barack Obama signed the free trade agreement known as the TPP along with 11 other Pacific nations. However, it never went into effect: Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order that took the US out of the deal, thus keeping it from entering into force. The scuttled TPP evolved into a new regional trade partnership — without the US.

  • Trump walks between columns of the White House

    Donald Trump: deal-breaker abroad and at home

    Paris Agreement

    The Paris climate accord was adopted in December 2015 after the COP 21 meeting. All 195 participating member states and the EU agreed to reduce emissions, decrease carbon output and try to rein in global warming. The US signed the accord but support was short-lived: in November 2017 Trump told the UN that the US would withdrawal from the accord at the earliest possible date, November 2019.

  • A climate protester holds a sign showing Donald Trump in front of a coal factory

    Donald Trump: deal-breaker abroad and at home

    Domestic environmental regulations

    Trump not only has undone US participation in international climate deals but also has scrapped domestic environmental regulations. Scott Pruit, Trump's head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced in March 2018 that Obama-era vehicle emissions standards would be rolled back. And at the very start of his term, Trump also said he would review the Clean Water Act and Clean Power Plan.

  • Trump smirks as he holds up a folder with plans for a bare-bones insurance offerings

    Donald Trump: deal-breaker abroad and at home

    Affordable Care Act

    The ACA, nicknamed "Obamacare," was landmark legislation that roughly halved the number of medically uninsured Americans through program expansion and insurance mandates. Its critics, Trump among them, described it as federal government overreach that would cause skyrocketing health costs for individuals. While total repeal has failed, Republicans did do away with the mandate in 2017 tax reform.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Germany, France trying to secure exemptions

European leaders are walking a fine line in trying to save the accord with Iran and to safeguard the investments of their companies.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz spoke with his US counterpart Steve Mnuchin in order to secure an exemption for German firms from the sanctions penalties, according to a report from German newspaper Handelsblatt on Friday.

Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, also said he spoke with Mnuchin about getting an exemption for French firms that are present in Iran, including Renault, Total and Peugeot.

The 2015 deal between major world powers and Iran meant that crippling international sanctions would be lifted in exchange for Iran agreeing to limit its nuclear program.

Iran's foreign minister is due to meet for talks in Brussels this upcoming Tuesday with his German, French and British counterparts.
Watch video 00:34

Merkel: pulling out of Iran deal 'violates trust'

rs/aw (dpa, Reuters)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell vows 'no trade war' with EU

The new US ambassador to Germany defended planned US tariffs, but said the ball is in Brussels' court. Grenell already made headlines for his Tweet calling on German companies to "immediately" wind down business in Iran. (12.05.2018)  

Germany's Heiko Maas slams US over Iran 'disappointment'

Donald Trump's pullout from the Iran deal caused long-term damage to ties between Washington and Berlin, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Spiegel magazine. Germany is preparing a tougher line towards the US. (11.05.2018)  

How will Iran's economy hold up if sanctions return?

Trump’s decision to end the Iran nuclear deal will hit the Iranian economy, although with China and the EU not on board the impact may be less severe than some fear. How Iran's banking system fares could tell us more. (11.05.2018)  

French President Emmanuel Macron for broader Iran deal

While calling the US decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal a "mistake," French President Macron told DW he is for an expanded deal with Tehran. He also said Europe is in charge of saving multilateralism. (09.05.2018)  

Germany reaffirms Iran nuclear deal but business worries abound

A day after the US pulled out, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed that Germany and other EU nations support the agreement. But can the European Union offer Iran enough guarantees to convince leaders to stay the course? (09.05.2018)  

Donald Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal: How the world reacted

Germany, France, the UK and the EU called on Iran to stay committed to the accord after Donald Trump said the US would withdraw, while Trump's Middle Eastern allies praised his decision. DW rounds up the key reactions. (09.05.2018)  

Olaf Scholz, the man headed to Germany's Finance Ministry

The SPD's Olaf Scholz, Hamburg's former mayor, has been appointed Germany's new finance minister. Who is the man taking over from Wolfgang Schäuble and what does this mean for Germany's austerity stance? DW takes a look. (09.03.2018)  

Donald Trump: deal-breaker abroad and at home

The US President prides himself on being a hard-nosed dealmaker, but since entering the White House, Donald Trump has proven himself to be skilled in the art of tearing up agreements. DW takes a look at deals undone. (09.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iran aircraft deals at risk  

Merkel: pulling out of Iran deal 'violates trust'  

Related content

Kanada - G7 Toronto | Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas gibt ein Pressestatement

Germany's Heiko Maas slams US over Iran 'disappointment' 11.05.2018

Donald Trump's pullout from the Iran deal caused long-term damage to ties between Washington and Berlin, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Spiegel magazine. Germany is preparing a tougher line towards the US.

Deutschland Angela Merkel im Bundestag

Iran nuclear deal: Germany's special role and plans 08.05.2018

The historical connections between Berlin and Tehran make Germany a strong supporter of the nuclear deal. Now Germany is set to help lead the response of the other signatories after Trump's decision to pull the US out.

Merkel Kreisvorsitzendenkonferenz der CDU

Germany reaffirms Iran nuclear deal but business worries abound 09.05.2018

A day after the US pulled out, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed that Germany and other EU nations support the agreement. But can the European Union offer Iran enough guarantees to convince leaders to stay the course?

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 