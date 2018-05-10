 US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell vows ′no trade war′ with EU | News | DW | 12.05.2018
News

US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell vows 'no trade war' with EU

The new US ambassador to Germany defended planned US tariffs, but said the ball is in Brussels' court. Grenell already made headlines for his Tweet calling on German companies to "immediately" wind down business in Iran.

US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell (Getty Images/AFP/S. Loeb)

Richard Grenell, the new US ambassador in Berlin, said he doesn't see any danger of a trade war breaking out between the US and the European Union, in an interview with the Funke newspaper group published on Saturday.

Ties between the US and the EU have become particularly strained over pending tariffs as well as US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Read moreGermany seeks Russian support after Donald Trump's Iran decision

What the US ambassador said

  • "There will be no trade war. This perception is wrong. We are talking with our friends to solve a problem."
  • Washington is waiting to hear EU proposals before deciding whether to follow a June 1 deadline to impose tariffs.
  • Germany is "doing a phenomenal job on trade" and Trump only wants "a level playing field."
  • On Iran, he defended Trump's decision to exit the nuclear deal, saying Washington expects Europe "to help us bring Iran back to the negotiating table."
Watch video 07:15

New US sanctions on Iran could hit Europe

Toeing the hardline: In the interview, Grenell has made it clear that he will continue to emphasize the Trump administration's more hardline foreign policy objectives in his new role in Berlin.

Off to a rocky start: The US ambassador didn't make many friends in Berlin with his diplomatic approach during the first few days on the job. On Tuesday, Grenell tweeted a warning to German businesses in Iran, saying they should "wind down operations immediately."

Andrea Nahles, the head of the Social Democrats, later criticized Grenell's diplomacy style: "It's not up to me to teach the US ambassador how to be diplomatic, but he does seem to need a bit of tutoring."

  • Trump signs the tariff proclamation(picture-alliance/dpa/Consolidated News Photos/M. Reynolds)

    Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

    A presidential proclamation

    Flanked by steel workers, US President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation on global metal tariffs in March, claiming that subsidized imports were damaging domestic producers. The measures were targeted primarily at overproduction by China but, in a tweet, Trump also described the European Union as "wonderful countries who treat the US very badly on trade."

  • China steel production (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Han Jiajun)

    Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

    Glut on the market

    Heavy tariffs had been recommended on China, Russia and other countries by the US Commerce Department. It said that normal methods used to prevent dumping of products at low prices onto US markets had failed. Although China was singled out as particularly responsible for causing the glut in steel and aluminum, the recommendation was that other countries should also take a hit.

  • Pigs (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Broome)

    Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

    Escalating dispute

    China said it would respond to the US plans to impose tariff by adding a 25 percent tariff on products from the US — including pork, wine, apples and ginseng. Washington hit back with a list of technological targets to be slapped with new duties, with Beijing then imposing duties on soybeans — a product for which China is US producers' main market.

  • South Korea traffic (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography)

    Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

    South Korea makes concessions

    Among the countries hit by the tariffs was South Korea, which agreed to cut steel exports to the US by 30 percent and accept extended tariffs on South Korea pickup trucks by the US. Seoul also said it would open up its car market more widely to the US, its second-largest trading partner. The Trump administration had instigated talks last year to renegotiate its KORUS trade deal with the US.

  • Macron, May und Merkel (picture alliance/AP Photo/F. Lenoir)

    Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

    Europe on one page

    The leaders of France, Britain and Germany said they would be ready to retaliate if the EU were not permanently exempted from the tariffs. According to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, he had discussed the tariffs with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Theresa May. The three hoped the US wouldn't take measures "contrary to transatlantic interests," a spokesperson said.

  • US products (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

    Icons of America

    Before the US introduced its temporary waiver on the tariffs for the EU, Brussels had threatened Washington with raising duties on some particularly iconic American goods. They included US bourbon, peanut butter, Harley Davidson motorcycles and blue jeans.

  • NAFTA (picture alliance/AP Photo/J. Bottoni)

    Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

    North American neighbors

    It's expected that Canada and Mexico could receive longer tariff exemptions. That's because negotiations over the levies have become intertwined with talks about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

    Author: Richard Connor


Where the tariffs stand: The Trump administration imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel in March, but issued temporary exemptions to certain countries and the EU. The extensions are due to expire on June 1 unless a deal is reached, but Brussels said it wants to secure an exemption before agreeing on concessions. In a tit-for-tat move, the EU has said it will impose its own tariffs on US exports, including bourbon, motorcycles, peanut butter and makeup.

Iran nuclear deal: On Tuesday, Trump announced that the US is leaving an international nuclear deal with Iran and that Washington would reimpose harsh sanctions on the regime. The decision has put Europe in a difficult position as businesses seek to avoid US sanctions penalties and leaders hurry to hold the nuclear accord together.

Who is Richard Grenell: Richard "Ric" Grenell is a 51-year-old former Bush administration diplomatic aide and frequent commentator on the conservative news broadcaster Fox News. Trump nominated him to be the next US ambassador to Germany in September last year. He was sworn in to his new post on May 4.
Watch video 01:47

Germany and Russia united on Iran deal

rs/aw   (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany seeks Russian support after Donald Trump's Iran decision

The unilateral US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is bringing Berlin and Moscow closer together. But can any cooperation counteract the threat of Washington's sanctions for companies doing business in Tehran? (11.05.2018)  

Germany reaffirms Iran nuclear deal but business worries abound

A day after the US pulled out, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed that Germany and other EU nations support the agreement. But can the European Union offer Iran enough guarantees to convince leaders to stay the course? (09.05.2018)  

Donald Trump's new ambassador in Berlin: Who is Richard Grenell?

US President Donald Trump intends to nominate former UN spokesman Richard Grenell as his country’s ambassador to Germany, the White House has said. DW looks at what the choice could mean for Berlin-Washington relations. (02.09.2017)  

Richard Grenell is sworn in as US ambassador to Germany

US Vice President Mike Pence says Richard Grenell will help strengthen the "historic and enduring friendship" between the countries. The nominee, a strong supporter of Trump's, had faced opposition in the US Senate. (04.05.2018)  

Germany to help its firms in Iran after US pullout from nuclear deal

Germany's economy minister says Berlin will work to avert negative fallout from the US withdrawal for companies active in Iran. But he admitted Germany had no way of protecting those firms trading in the US itself. (11.05.2018)  

Opinion: EU should not play Trump's customs games

President Donald Trump's delay of his decision on punitive tariffs shows he is not interested in settling the dispute. He is simply addicted to attention and needs a stage. That's dangerous, says Bernd Riegert. (01.05.2018)  

US delays EU tariff decision until June

The Trump administration has pushed back its decision on tariffs for steel and aluminum from the European Union and other US allies until June 1. Other countries have managed to secure deals for permanent exemptions. (01.05.2018)  

Germany's Heiko Maas slams US over Iran 'disappointment'

Donald Trump's pullout of the Iran deal caused long-term damage to ties between Washington and Berlin, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Spiegel magazine. Germany is preparing a tougher line towards the US. (11.05.2018)  

Heated Trump tariff dispute reaches tipping point

The dispute over proposed steel and aluminum tariffs had its roots in there being a glut of such metals on global markets. Although China was identified as a major culprit, the US applied its levies more widely. (30.04.2018)  

