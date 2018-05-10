US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell vows 'no trade war' with EU

The new US ambassador to Germany defended planned US tariffs, but said the ball is in Brussels' court. Grenell already made headlines for his Tweet calling on German companies to "immediately" wind down business in Iran.
Richard Grenell, the new US ambassador in Berlin, said he doesn't see any danger of a trade war breaking out between the US and the European Union, in an interview with the Funke newspaper group published on Saturday.
Ties between the US and the EU have become particularly strained over pending tariffs as well as US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Read more: Germany seeks Russian support after Donald Trump's Iran decision
What the US ambassador said
Toeing the hardline: In the interview, Grenell has made it clear that he will continue to emphasize the Trump administration's more hardline foreign policy objectives in his new role in Berlin.
Off to a rocky start: The US ambassador didn't make many friends in Berlin with his diplomatic approach during the first few days on the job. On Tuesday, Grenell tweeted a warning to German businesses in Iran, saying they should "wind down operations immediately."
Andrea Nahles, the head of the Social Democrats, later criticized Grenell's diplomacy style: "It's not up to me to teach the US ambassador how to be diplomatic, but he does seem to need a bit of tutoring."
Where the tariffs stand: The Trump administration imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel in March, but issued temporary exemptions to certain countries and the EU. The extensions are due to expire on June 1 unless a deal is reached, but Brussels said it wants to secure an exemption before agreeing on concessions. In a tit-for-tat move, the EU has said it will impose its own tariffs on US exports, including bourbon, motorcycles, peanut butter and makeup.
Iran nuclear deal: On Tuesday, Trump announced that the US is leaving an international nuclear deal with Iran and that Washington would reimpose harsh sanctions on the regime. The decision has put Europe in a difficult position as businesses seek to avoid US sanctions penalties and leaders hurry to hold the nuclear accord together.
Who is Richard Grenell: Richard "Ric" Grenell is a 51-year-old former Bush administration diplomatic aide and frequent commentator on the conservative news broadcaster Fox News. Trump nominated him to be the next US ambassador to Germany in September last year. He was sworn in to his new post on May 4.
rs/aw (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The unilateral US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is bringing Berlin and Moscow closer together. But can any cooperation counteract the threat of Washington's sanctions for companies doing business in Tehran? (11.05.2018)
A day after the US pulled out, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed that Germany and other EU nations support the agreement. But can the European Union offer Iran enough guarantees to convince leaders to stay the course? (09.05.2018)
US President Donald Trump intends to nominate former UN spokesman Richard Grenell as his country’s ambassador to Germany, the White House has said. DW looks at what the choice could mean for Berlin-Washington relations. (02.09.2017)
US Vice President Mike Pence says Richard Grenell will help strengthen the "historic and enduring friendship" between the countries. The nominee, a strong supporter of Trump's, had faced opposition in the US Senate. (04.05.2018)
Germany's economy minister says Berlin will work to avert negative fallout from the US withdrawal for companies active in Iran. But he admitted Germany had no way of protecting those firms trading in the US itself. (11.05.2018)
President Donald Trump's delay of his decision on punitive tariffs shows he is not interested in settling the dispute. He is simply addicted to attention and needs a stage. That's dangerous, says Bernd Riegert. (01.05.2018)
The Trump administration has pushed back its decision on tariffs for steel and aluminum from the European Union and other US allies until June 1. Other countries have managed to secure deals for permanent exemptions. (01.05.2018)