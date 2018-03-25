 Fewer deportations from Germany due to lack of travel documents | News | DW | 26.03.2018
News

Fewer deportations from Germany due to lack of travel documents

The number of migrants who cannot be deported rose in Germany in 2017. Authorities often struggle to obtain the relevant travel documents from their countries of origin, according to a report.

Stamp in passport saying 'deported' (picture alliance/dpa/R.Hirschberger)

The number of rejected asylum seekers and migrants who cannot be deported as they lack the necessary travel documents has increased by 71 percent, to 65,000 in 2017 from 38,000 in 2016, according to an internal report by the German Interior Ministry seen by the Funke Media Group.

Read more: On the edge of the EU, refugee flows flood the Evros river

In many cases, German authorities cannot send the migrants back to their countries of origin because the necessary paperwork does not get completed by the relevant embassies and consulates.

Cooperation with India, Pakistan 'poor'

The report suggests that Indian and Pakistani authorities, in particular, rarely cooperate. With regard to India, it says that "processing requests for replacement passports [is] slow or nonexistent, despite frequent visits to the embassy."

Regarding Pakistan, the report says that "replacement passport procedures are being processed, but there is a lag." The report also mentions that cooperation with Lebanon is sketchy, with "replies to requests very rare. Contact with the embassy is poor."
Read more: Thousands of Africans protest Israel's mass deportation plans

Cooperation with Turkey on migrant issues has deteriorated since late 2017; the report says it is "poor to very poor, nationwide." The report also stresses a high number of cases from Afghanistan and Russia. 

In 3,800 cases, the person's nationality could not be established.

Last week, a report suggested that half of all rejected asylum seekers successfully challenge the decision to deny them asylum in Germany.

Germany processes more asylum applications than all other EU states combined, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistics office.
ng/kms (dpa, Reuters)

