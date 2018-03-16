 Asylum: Germany processes more applications than other EU states combined | News | DW | 19.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Asylum: Germany processes more applications than other EU states combined

Just as it did the previous year, Germany handled more asylum applications in 2017 than all fellow EU members combined. The way Germany interprets the Dublin agreement suggests the discrepancy is set to continue.

Migrants in Ingelheim, Germany, seen from behind with suitcases (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

German authorities decided on 524,185 asylum applications last year, more than the 435,070 cases being handled in all other EU states combined in 2017, according to report in German daily Welt, citing figures from the EU's statistics office, Eurostat.

The data was based on first instance decisions and gives a more accurate reflection of the number of migrants in a country than applications. Asylum seekers may travel illegally to their destination of choice after submitting an initial application.

Read more: Almost half of rejected asylum seekers winning on appeal

The data broken down:

  • Germany processed five times as many applications as Italy and Greece — two of the EU's border states — combined.
  • Only one in 26 migrants arriving in Germany via another EU member is returned to the member state they first set foot in.
  • In two-thirds of cases, Germany does not even attempt to return migrants to their point of entry.
  • Germany is the most popular destination for asylum seekers in the EU, with 187,000 arrivals in 2017; more than Italy and Greece combined.
  • On average, around 15,000 people sought protection in Germany each month between April 2016 and November 2017.
  • The data did not include figures from the Czech Republic and Spain, but the combined total of applications from those countries has not yet exceeded 12,000 per year.
Watch video 02:05

Number of asylum seekers in Germany drops drastically

Why the discrepancy with other EU members? According to the EU's Dublin regulation, asylum seekers' cases have to be processed at the point of entry into the bloc. Germany, however, allows migrants to enter from other EU countries. Authorities then decide where each case will be handled. In cases where Germany had agreed on the transfer of an asylum seeker to another EU state, only 15 percent actually traveled — either because German judges blocked the move due to inhumane conditions in some member states or because migrants went into hiding.

Read more: The EU-Turkey refugee agreement: a review

Migratoty routes into the EU

What about Italy and Greece? As EU border states, Italy and Greece have seen migrants flock to their shores via the Mediterranean route since 2015. However, because of the way Germany interprets the Dublin regulation, it takes far more decisions on asylum applications than Italy and Greece together. In fact, German authorities did not send a single migrant back to Greece in 2017, and a mere 2,110 cases were referred back to Italy that year.

Read more: France presents new immigration bill
Watch video 00:54

Merkel renews call for EU migrant quotas

Will Germany's new government continue these policies? The new German government will continue to allow those seeking protection to enter the country. However, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer taken a tough stance on asylum.

He has called for internal border checks to be extended when the suspension of the Schengen agreement runs out in May. He also wants to speed up deportations of rejected asylum seekers by hiring more judges and by closing loopholes used by some migrants to evade deportation.

  • At the premises of the old Sakiroglou cloth factory, in an industrial area just outside Thiva, a new reception center for refugees and migrants with a capacity of 700 people was launched last spring. Thiva hosts mainly refugee families and unaccompanied minors who have come from the islands, mostly Lesvos. They live here in containers or small apartments.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    An old factory on the outskirts of Thebes

    At the premises of the old Sakiroglou textile factory, in an industrial area just outside Thebes, a new reception center for refugees and migrants with a capacity of 700 people was launched last spring. Thebes hosts mainly refugee families and unaccompanied minors who have come from the islands, primarily Lesbos. They live here in container facilities or small apartments.

  • On the day we visited the camp of Thiva, the registrations of refugees and migrants in the language and integration courses was ongoing. Αpart from the UNHCR and the IOM, Greek NGOs such as ARSIS as well as international ones such as Solidarity Now are active here. Doctors of the World provide primary health care. This refugee camp is also supported by the municipality and the army.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    The school year has started

    On the day we visited the camp in Thebes, refugees and migrants were being registered for language and integration courses. Αpart from the UN refugee agency and the IOM, Greek NGOs such as ARSIS as well as international ones like Solidarity Now are active here. Doctors of the World provides primary health care. This refugee camp is also supported by the local government and the army.

  • After Thiva, out second stop was Eleonas in Attica, close to the center of Athens. This is the first open refugee hosting center, which started operating in 2015, when the refugee crisis had reached its peak. Despite the problems, it was considered from the very beginning as a exemplary center for Greece, as opposed to the first reception and accomodation centers in the Aegean islands.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Eleonas, a refugee village in Athens

    After Thebes, our second stop was Eleonas in Attica, close to the center of Athens. This is the first open refugee hosting center, which began operating in 2015, when the refugee crisis reached its peak. Despite its problems, it was considered from the very beginning to be an exemplary center for Greece, unlike the first reception and accommodation centers on the Aegean islands.

  • Many of the refugees and migrants hosted in Eleonas want to travel on to Central and Northern Europe — mostly Germany. They are offered intensive English and German courses, as well as Greek courses for those who are considering staying in Greece or those who just want to feel more integrated into Greek society.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Emphasis on education

    Many of the refugees and migrants hosted in Eleona want to leave for Central and Northern Europe — mostly Germany. They are offered intensive English and German courses, as well as Greek courses for those who are considering staying in Greece or those who just want to feel a bit more integrated into Greek society.

  • The massive arrival of migrants last year at the port of Kavala shattered the quiet city of northern Greece. Many people rushed to the port to see the newcomers. Some responded intensely, others violently. The majority of people nonetheless welcomed or simply accepted all those who fled from they homelands. The photo was taken by the journalist Giorgos Karanikas.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Disturbing the calm waters of Kavala

    The massive arrival of migrants last year at the port of Kavala rocked the quiet northern city. Many people rushed to see the newcomers. Most welcomed or simply accepted all those who fled from their homelands. This photo was taken by journalist Giorgos Karanikas.

  • According to the volunteers and residents of the city, the majority of people have no problem with the refugees and migrants hosted in a former military camp, not far from the city center. There are of course exceptions, taking into consideration that Kavala is a conservative provincial city. However the people who work here want to help. Despina Tsolakidou and Evi Drakonti are two of them.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Volunteers and municipal workers at Kavala's refugee camp

    According to the volunteers and residents of the city, the majority of people have no problem with the refugees and migrants hosted in the former military camp, not far from the city center. Most people who work here want to help. Despina Tsolakidou and Evi Drakonti are two of them.

  • The stone-made facilities of the former children's institution of Aghia Eleni, created shortly after the 2nd World War war by Queen Frideriki, has been transformed into a new accomodation structure for refugees and migrants. Mostly families are hosted here, waiting for their family reunification applications to be processed. Till then they are getting ready for the cold winter.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Ioannina: An old οrphanage turns into a refugee center

    The former children's institution of Aghia Eleni, created shortly after the Second World War by Queen Frideriki, has been transformed into new accommodation for refugees and migrants. Mostly families are hosted here, waiting for their reunification applications to be processed. Until then, they are preparing for the cold winter.

  • Every singe human at the refugee camps has his/her own story, own anxieties, own journey through the war zones of Syria, the mountains of Turkey, the turbulent waters of the Aegean. Amsa was a high school teacher from Aleppo. A bomb killed her daughter. She is stranded in Greece waiting for her family reuninification application to be accepted. Meanwhile, she teaches Arabic to volunteers.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    The teacher from Aleppo

    Every single person at the refugee camps has his or her own story, anxieties and journey through the war zones of Syria, the mountains of Turkey, or the turbulent waters of the Aegean. Amsa was a high school teacher from Aleppo. A bomb killed her daughter. She is stranded in Greece waiting for her family reunification application to be accepted. Meanwhile, she teaches Arabic to volunteers.

  • Even Konitsa, at the Greek-Albanian border, offered accomodation to refugees mainly from Syria. Most of them said to DW that they feel here safe and welcome. What is more, Konitsa's mayor Andreas Papaspyrou as well as the director of Andreas Defes told us that the city itself has a refugee past. At the early 20's Greek Orthodox refugees from Asia Minor and Cappadocia had found here a new home.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Konitsa, the small city that never forgets

    Even Konitsa, at the Greek-Albanian border, offers accommodation to refugees mainly from Syria. Most of them told DW that they feel safe and welcome here. Konitsa Mayor Andreas Papaspyrou told us that the city itself has a refugee past. In the early 1920's, Greek Orthodox refugees from Asia Minor and Cappadocia found a new home here.

  • Konitsa's accomodation center hosts approximately 80 people who belong to so-called vulnerable groups. Most of them stay here temporarilly while some of them have already got the green light to leave Greece. The Derwish family from Kamisli in Syrien left their homeland in order to secure a peaceful future for their kids. They have one and only destination: Germany.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    'We want to go to Germany'

    Konitsa's accommodation center hosts approximately 80 people who belong to so-called vulnerable groups. Most of them stay here temporarily, while others already have the green light to leave Greece. The Derwish family from Qamishli, Syria left their homeland in order to secure a peaceful future for their kids. They only have one destination in mind: Germany.

    Author: Dimitra Kyranoudi


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Almost half of rejected asylum seekers in Germany winning on appeal

Refugees in Germany who appeal against the rejection of their asylum applications are having growing success, a report says. Critics say the high rate of wins puts German migration authorities in a bad light. (15.01.2018)  

Applications for EU asylum drop by nearly half in 2017

More than 700,000 applications for asylum were lodged in Europe in 2017. One million asylum applications decisions were also made, with 40 percent resulting in refugee status or subsidiary protection. (01.02.2018)  

France presents new immigration bill

The new legislation would criminalize illegal border crossings but aims to cut the waiting time on asylum applications. Migrant rights groups have called for the bill to be withdrawn, labeling it "too repressive." (21.02.2018)  

The EU-Turkey refugee agreement: A review

The controversial EU refugee agreement with Turkey has been running for two years. But there are still several hitches, with particularly the question of funding still not completely settled. (18.03.2018)  

EU split over Schengen suspension extension

A Franco-German-led group of EU interior ministers discussing whether to extend border controls in the EU's Schengen zone said the bloc is not ready to lift them just yet. Eastern European countries had other ideas. (13.10.2017)  

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer calls for more internal border controls

The newly appointed interior minister has again caused controversy by calling for tighter internal border controls, just as the EU wants them to be eased. The EU was failing to control the external border, he said. (18.03.2018)  

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

DW and Infomigrants visited several refugee camps on the Greek mainland. Most of the people staying in the facilities arrived there from the Greek islands. They all want to go on to Central Europe. (20.12.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Outrage in Germany after food bank turns foreigners away  

Merkel renews call for EU migrant quotas  

Number of asylum seekers in Germany drops drastically  

Related content

Symbolbild Schengener Abkommen Visum Europa Reisefreiheit

EU proposes visa restrictions on countries refusing to take back illegal migrants 14.03.2018

Countries who refuse to take back migrants living illegally in the EU could face problems in the future when their citizens apply for visas. New rules proposed by the EC would set stricter conditions.

Libyen Flüchtlinge in der Nähe von Tripolis

Follow the money: What are the EU's migration policy priorities? 15.02.2018

From tackling the root causes of migration to fighting human trafficking: The EU has many different goals for its migration policy. On paper they are sold as equal. Financially, they are not, as DW data analysis shows.

Deutschland Erstaufnahmelager in Halle bei Passau

Refugee numbers in Germany dropped dramatically in 2017 16.01.2018

186,644 asylum seekers were registered last year. That's down more than 100,000 from 2016 - the Germany Interior Ministry says the massive numbers from the height of the crisis have been "overcome."

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 