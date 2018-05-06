Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin talk Syria in Moscow

As Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Moscow on Wednesday morning, he described his imminent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as especially important in light of developments in Syria and Iran's role in the region.

The visit between the two state leaders, who sit on opposite sides of the conflict in Syria, also came one day after US President Donald Trump announced he would take the US out of the Iran nuclear accord — a move that was hailed by Israel but criticized by Russia.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Netanyahu joined Putin in observing an annual military parade in the Russian capital that celebrated the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany at the end for World War II. Wednesday's parade included drones for the first time, as well as a de-mining robot used by Russian forces in Syria.

In remarks to the public, the recently re-elected Putin warned of repeating the mistakes that had led to WWII. "Russia is open to dialogue on all questions of ensuring global security" and is "ready for constructive, equal partnership," he added.

The Russian military put on a vast military show to mark 73 years since the Red Army victory in WWII

A Moscow meeting of special importance

Israel is concerned about its arch-rival Iran's involvement in the 7-year conflict in Syria and fears it could establish a permanent presence there.

"The meetings between us are always important and this one is especially so," Netanyahu said as he boarded his plane to fly to the Russian capital. "In light of what is currently happening in Syria, it is necessary to ensure the continued coordination between the Russian military and (that of Israel)."

Additionally, the Israeli government has accused Iran of providing weapons to militants from the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. Israel has admitted to undertaking raids in Syria to stop such deliveries. It also admitted to bombing a Syrian nuclear site in 2007.

Russia and Syria have accused Israel of carrying out missile strikes on fighters loyal to the Assad regime

Israel blamed for Syria strike

More recently, Israel has been accused of carrying out deadly missile strikes in Syria, but it has not acknowledged such actions.

In the hours before Netanyahu's visit to Russia, the British-based Syrian Observatory on Human Rights said that Israeli-fired missiles had killed nine people near Damascus on Tuesday. While it was not clear exactly who was killed, the Observatory said the targeted area was likely in the hands of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard.

Airstrikes attributed to Israel have raised fears of retaliation from Iran.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army went on high alert following "irregular activity by Iranian forces" over the demarcation line between the occupied Golan Heights and neighboring Syria. The warning was called off Wednesday morning.

Tehran supports the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, as does Moscow.

Russia and Iran have set up a hotline in order to avoid accidentally clashing with one another in Syria.

