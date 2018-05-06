 Afghanistan government air raid in April killed 30 children, UN says | News | DW | 07.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Afghanistan government air raid in April killed 30 children, UN says

The UN said rocket and heavy machine guns from Afghan Air Force helicopters killed and wounded scores of people during a raid last month. The majority of the victims were children attending a religious ceremony.

Afghanistan military planes at an airport

Afghan security forces killed and injured at least 107 civilians in an air raid on a religious ceremony near the northern city of Kunduz last month, the United Nations said in a report on Monday.

The world body said 36 people — most of them children — were killed when Afghan government helicopters targeted them with rockets and heavy machine guns.

The UN launched an investigation into the April 2 incident after villagers in Dashti Archi district of Kunduz said dozens of people, including many children, had been killed in an attack on a religious ceremony.

Read moreAfghans in Kunduz trapped by conflict 

On the day of the attack, the Afghan Defense Ministry said the air raid killed more than 30 Taliban fighters who had gathered for a military parade. It denied the presence of civilians. But, the following day the provincial governor's office said a few civilians had been among those killed. 

The UN mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) was not able to determine if Taliban fighters were present at the time of the attack or not.

"UNAMA is not able to confirm the civilian status of each individual killed or injured, nor is the mission in a position to determine the presence or actions of Taliban leaders or units at the time of the airstrike," it said in its report.

"However, even if the Government had a legitimate military target, UNAMA questions the extent to which the Government undertook steps and concrete measures to prevent civilian casualties."

Read more Opinion: Peace proposal with Taliban puts the West in a fix

  • Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and showed the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer for peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Strong criticism

Afghanistan's air capabilities have been bolstered over the past year as part of a new strategy developed with US advisors. The Afghan Air Force has been given rocket-equipped helicopters and attack aircraft to take on a resurgent Taliban.

But the UN report underlined the risks of the new strategy.

"A key finding of this report is that the Government used rockets and heavy machinegun fire on a religious gathering, resulting in high numbers of child casualties, raising questions as to the Government's respect of the rules of precaution and proportionality under international humanitarian law," the UN said.

Read moreTaliban attacks cast doubts on US' Afghan strategy

It said the attack raised serious concerns and needed to be further investigated.

The UNAMA said it was not in a position to determine whether the attack amounted to a violation of international law.

ap/kms (Reuters, AP)
Watch video 01:31

Fewer civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan – UN

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Afghans in Kunduz trapped by conflict

A government airstrike in northern Afghanistan has killed over 50 civilians. Afghans who live in areas contested by Taliban militants are finding nowhere to escape as attacks increase. DW spoke with local witnesses. (04.04.2018)  

Opinion: Peace proposal with Taliban puts the West in a fix

Neither the Taliban nor the government in Kabul is in a position to win the war in Afghanistan. But a peace deal between the two would damage the already delicate rule of law in the country, says DW's Florian Weigand. (28.02.2018)  

Taliban attacks cast doubts on US' Afghan strategy

It seems as if there is no end in sight to the spate of deadly attacks occurring relentlessly in Afghanistan, killing scores and throwing lives in disarray. Is the new US strategy responsible for this spike in terror? (29.01.2018)  

Afghanistan security forces suffer steep decline in numbers, says SIGAR

Afghan army and police forces suffered a 10 percent decline in troop numbers within 12 months, US watchdog SIGAR has said. The report comes as Afghanistan reels from the latest suicide blasts in Kabul. (01.05.2018)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

https://unama.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/unama_protection_of_civilians_special_report_2_april_aerial_operations_final.pdf

Audios and videos on the topic

Fewer civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan – UN  

Related content

Afghanistan Kunduz Opfer nach Luftangriff

Afghans in Kunduz trapped by conflict 04.04.2018

A government airstrike in northern Afghanistan has killed over 50 civilians. Afghans who live in areas contested by Taliban militants are finding nowhere to escape as attacks increase. DW spoke with local witnesses.

Afghanistan Militärmanöver in der Ghazni Provinz

The job hazards of an Afghan district governor 27.04.2018

District governors and officials in Afghanistan are increasingly falling victim to insurgent attacks in the war-ravaged nation, highlighting the challenges they face as they strive to represent Kabul in contested areas.

Afghanistan Verteidigungsministerin von der Leyen

German defense minister tells troops in Afghanistan to prepare for long haul 25.03.2018

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has told Bundeswehr troops in Afghanistan they should prepare to stay in the country for the foreseeable future. This follows the Bundestag's decision to raise troop numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 