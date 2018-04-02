Afghans in Kunduz trapped by conflict

On Monday, the Afghan government conducted airstrikes on Taliban-controlled territory in Dashti-i Archi district in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province. According to government officials, the strikes targeted a Taliban gathering, but caused heavy civilian casualties.

Amid conflicting reports of casualty numbers from the Afghan government, local officials confirmed to DW that the incident killed both Taliban militia and civilians.

"The airstrike was carried out on a Taliban military area, which sadly killed civilians too. We are investigating to find out what these civilians were doing in the area," Nematullah Temori, spokesman for the Kunduz governor, told DW.

Read more: German defense minister tells troops in Afghanistan to prepare for long haul

However, locals are presenting a different picture than Afghan officials. Most victims, according to them, were young children who were attending a ceremony called Dastar Bandi in a local madrasa, which celebrates young men completing the memorization of the Koran.

"I attended the burial of at least 40 children who were killed in the airstrike. More than 15 are still missing," Khalid Yousufi, a local resident who also lost relatives in the incident, told DW.

A victim of the Kunduz airstrike at a hospital

"The government justifies [the attack] citing Taliban presence, but the area is under Taliban control and there are always members of the group in gatherings," he added.

According to a provincial spokesman, over 50 civilians wounded in the attack were brought to a hospital in Kunduz city. "So far, seven of them have lost their lives due to the severity of their injuries," he said.

"My son is now at the hospital but doctors told me he will get better. But his friend who was also present at the scene died in the airstrike," Juma Gul, father of one survivors now recovering in Kunduz city, told DW.

Caught in the middle of conflict

The latest incident highlights the hardship Afghans who live in contested or Taliban-controlled areas endure.

Civilians are used as human shields by the Taliban, falsely targeted by government forces or simply trapped in the middle of a bloody conflict. They have paid a heavy price in the 17-year-long Afghan war.

"The Taliban have taken away our normal way of life. We have lost everything to war, but the government mistakes us for the same group instead of giving us protection," local resident Yousufi said.

"We are prisoners of this war," he added.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Militants target Kabul's safest area A massive truck bomb killed at least 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on May 31, 2017. The target of the attack was Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic area in the "Green Zone." The German Embassy in the area was extensively damaged. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have staged large attacks in the city in the past.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave was the latest in a long line of attacks on the Afghan capital. Earlier in May, eight foreign soldiers were killed in a bomb attack claimed by IS. In March, insurgents attacked an Afghan military hospital in Kabul's diplomatic district, killing 38 people and injuring more than 70 others, mainly patients, doctors and nurses.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive In April, Afghanistan's Taliban vowed to ramp up assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces, announcing the start of their annual spring offensive. The group said they were changing tactics for this year's operation, naming it "Operation Mansour" after the group's late leader who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Afghanistan policy. Afghanistan expert Michael Kugleman told DW Trump's Afghanistan policy will in many ways be quite similar to that of the Obama administration. "Like Obama, Trump will likely also express support for the idea of reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government," said Kugelman.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process But the Taliban have shown no interest in peace talks. Afghanistan observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support President Ghani said last year his country "no longer expects Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table." Experts say Islamabad uses Taliban militants as a proxy force to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan. Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan (pictured), was recently captured and pardoned by Islamabad after he accused India of supporting the Taliban.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, the Afghan warlords excercise massive influence in the country. Earlier in May, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Russian interest in Afghanistan Russia has increased its involvement in Afghanistan. Moscow had maintained an apparent distance from the Afghan conflict for many years, but a new geopolitical situation is emerging in the region, and it seems that Russia has decided not to remain "neutral" in the protracted conflict. In the past few months, Russia has hosted a number of Afghanistan conferences involving China, Pakistan and Iran.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



The Dashti-i Archi incident is the latest in a series of violent events that have claimed the lives of Afghan civilians. More than 10,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan in 2017 alone, according to a United Nations report.

Read more: Why Kabul struggled to retake Kunduz

Red Cross 'dramatically' scales back mission in Afghanistan

While the majority of the casualties were inflicted by anti-government forces, the air campaign by the Afghan government and its international allies accounted for 7 percent of the casualties.

"We don't know where to go anymore, we pay with our lives and the lives of our children no matter where we are and who controls our area," Haji Obaid, a former resident of Dasht-i Archi district said.

"When a bullet is fired it cannot distinguish between who is a Talib fighter and who is an innocent child or woman," he added.

According to data released by the US government, the Taliban controlled 14 percent of Afghan districts while 30 percent of the Afghan districts were contested between government forces and insurgent groups.

The Taliban and other militant groups like the "Islamic State" (IS) have stepped up attacks to expand their presence in the last three years.

Life in these areas, according to Kunduz based civil activist Enayatullah Khaliq, is a fight for survival with the risk of facing an attack from either side of the conflict.

"The Taliban impose very strict laws and the government fails to offers services to those people," he told DW. "They lose everything including any hope for the future," he added.

Fleeing is only option for survival

For many Afghan locals, leaving their homes is the only way to avoid becoming a victim to incidents like Monday's airstrike in Kunduz. According to a UN report, more than 54,000 Afghans have chosen to flee due to intense fighting where they live.

With over 13,000 internally displaced Afghans, Kunduz hosts the highest number of Afghans who have left their homes due to the ongoing conflict, according to a recent report from the United Nations office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Home to around 1,000 German troops until the end of 2013, Kunduz is an Afghan province with the heaviest Taliban presence. This has forced thousand of families from their villages.

"I and my family stayed in Dasht-i Archi for sometime with the hope the fighting would end but that did not happen. Finally I had to leave everything behind and move to Kunduz city last year," Haji Obaid, who still does not have a permanent place to stay in Kunduz, told DW.

Read more: Why Central Asian states want peace with the Taliban

Opinion: Peace proposal with Taliban puts the West in a fix

Afghan officials confirm OCHA's data but stress that some of those displaced by conflict move back to their areas once the fighting ends.

"According to our data, between 2,050 and 3,000 displaced families have moved backed to their areas," Mehr Khuda Sabar, head Afghan government's office for displaced persons, told DW, adding that the government provides emergency aid to all families displaced by conflict.

However, that emergency aid is never enough, according Hajib Obaid. Many displaced families, he said, need help with the future of their children which they cannot get.

"Our children leave school and have to work in cities and afford high costs of living. We don't just lose our homes, but also the future of our children," he said.