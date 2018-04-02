 Afghans in Kunduz trapped by conflict | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 04.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Afghans in Kunduz trapped by conflict

A government airstrike in northern Afghanistan has killed over 50 civilians. Afghans who live in areas contested by Taliban militants are finding nowhere to escape as attacks increase. DW spoke with local witnesses.

Afghanistan Kunduz Opfer nach Luftangriff (Reuters)

On Monday, the Afghan government conducted airstrikes on Taliban-controlled territory in Dashti-i Archi district in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province. According to government officials, the strikes targeted a Taliban gathering, but caused heavy civilian casualties.

Amid conflicting reports of casualty numbers from the Afghan government, local officials confirmed to DW that the incident killed both Taliban militia and civilians.

"The airstrike was carried out on a Taliban military area, which sadly killed civilians too. We are investigating to find out what these civilians were doing in the area," Nematullah Temori, spokesman for the Kunduz governor, told DW.

Read more: German defense minister tells troops in Afghanistan to prepare for long haul

However, locals are presenting a different picture than Afghan officials. Most victims, according to them, were young children who were attending a ceremony called Dastar Bandi in a local madrasa, which celebrates young men completing the memorization of the Koran.

"I attended the burial of at least 40 children who were killed in the airstrike. More than 15 are still missing," Khalid Yousufi, a local resident who also lost relatives in the incident, told DW.

Afghanistan Kunduz Opfer nach Luftangriff (picture-alliance/AP)

A victim of the Kunduz airstrike at a hospital

"The government justifies [the attack] citing Taliban presence, but the area is under Taliban control and there are always members of the group in gatherings," he added.

According to a provincial spokesman, over 50 civilians wounded in the attack were brought to a hospital in Kunduz city. "So far, seven of them have lost their lives due to the severity of their injuries," he said.

"My son is now at the hospital but doctors told me he will get better. But his friend who was also present at the scene died in the airstrike," Juma Gul, father of one survivors now recovering in Kunduz city, told DW.

Caught in the middle of conflict

The latest incident highlights the hardship Afghans who live in contested or Taliban-controlled areas endure.

Civilians are used as human shields by the Taliban, falsely targeted by government forces or simply trapped in the middle of a bloody conflict. They have paid a heavy price in the 17-year-long Afghan war.

"The Taliban have taken away our normal way of life. We have lost everything to war, but the government mistakes us for the same group instead of giving us protection," local resident Yousufi said.

"We are prisoners of this war," he added.

  • Afganistan Deutsche Botschaft bei Anschlag in Kabul massiv beschädigt (REUTERS/O. Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Militants target Kabul's safest area

    A massive truck bomb killed at least 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on May 31, 2017. The target of the attack was Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic area in the "Green Zone." The German Embassy in the area was extensively damaged. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have staged large attacks in the city in the past.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The blast in Kabul's diplomatic enclave was the latest in a long line of attacks on the Afghan capital. Earlier in May, eight foreign soldiers were killed in a bomb attack claimed by IS. In March, insurgents attacked an Afghan military hospital in Kabul's diplomatic district, killing 38 people and injuring more than 70 others, mainly patients, doctors and nurses.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In April, Afghanistan's Taliban vowed to ramp up assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces, announcing the start of their annual spring offensive. The group said they were changing tactics for this year's operation, naming it "Operation Mansour" after the group's late leader who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike.

  • Afghanistan Kabul US-Verteidigungsminister Mattis (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Ernst)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump has yet to announce his Afghanistan policy. Afghanistan expert Michael Kugleman told DW Trump's Afghanistan policy will in many ways be quite similar to that of the Obama administration. "Like Obama, Trump will likely also express support for the idea of reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government," said Kugelman.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    But the Taliban have shown no interest in peace talks. Afghanistan observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Pakistan Taliban-Sprecher Ehsanullah Ehsan (Getty Images/AFP/H. Muslim)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    President Ghani said last year his country "no longer expects Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table." Experts say Islamabad uses Taliban militants as a proxy force to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan. Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan (pictured), was recently captured and pardoned by Islamabad after he accused India of supporting the Taliban.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, the Afghan warlords excercise massive influence in the country. Earlier in May, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Präsident Wladimir Putin Russland mit Präsident Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai Afghanistan (picture-alliance/A. Druzhinin/RIA Novosti)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Russian interest in Afghanistan

    Russia has increased its involvement in Afghanistan. Moscow had maintained an apparent distance from the Afghan conflict for many years, but a new geopolitical situation is emerging in the region, and it seems that Russia has decided not to remain "neutral" in the protracted conflict. In the past few months, Russia has hosted a number of Afghanistan conferences involving China, Pakistan and Iran.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


The Dashti-i Archi incident is the latest in a series of violent events that have claimed the lives of Afghan civilians. More than 10,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan in 2017 alone, according to a United Nations report.

Read more: Why Kabul struggled to retake Kunduz

Red Cross 'dramatically' scales back mission in Afghanistan

While the majority of the casualties were inflicted by anti-government forces, the air campaign by the Afghan government and its international allies accounted for 7 percent of the casualties.

"We don't know where to go anymore, we pay with our lives and the lives of our children no matter where we are and who controls our area," Haji Obaid, a former resident of Dasht-i Archi district said.

"When a bullet is fired it cannot distinguish between who is a Talib fighter and who is an innocent child or woman," he added.

According to data released by the US government, the Taliban controlled 14 percent of Afghan districts while 30 percent of the Afghan districts were contested between government forces and insurgent groups.

The Taliban and other militant groups like the "Islamic State" (IS) have stepped up attacks to expand their presence in the last three years.

Life in these areas, according to Kunduz based civil activist Enayatullah Khaliq, is a fight for survival with the risk of facing an attack from either side of the conflict.

"The Taliban impose very strict laws and the government fails to offers services to those people," he told DW. "They lose everything including any hope for the future," he added.

Infografik Karte Areas of Taliban or IS Support in Afghanistan ENG

Fleeing is only option for survival

For many Afghan locals, leaving their homes is the only way to avoid becoming a victim to incidents like Monday's airstrike in Kunduz. According to a UN report, more than 54,000 Afghans have chosen to flee due to intense fighting where they live.

With over 13,000 internally displaced Afghans, Kunduz hosts the highest number of Afghans who have left their homes due to the ongoing conflict, according to a recent report from the United Nations office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Home to around 1,000 German troops until the end of 2013, Kunduz is an Afghan province with the heaviest Taliban presence. This has forced thousand of families from their villages.

"I and my family stayed in Dasht-i Archi for sometime with the hope the fighting would end but that did not happen. Finally I had to leave everything behind and move to Kunduz city last year," Haji Obaid, who still does not have a permanent place to stay in Kunduz, told DW.

Read more: Why Central Asian states want peace with the Taliban

Opinion: Peace proposal with Taliban puts the West in a fix

Afghan officials confirm OCHA's data but stress that some of those displaced by conflict move back to their areas once the fighting ends.

"According to our data, between 2,050 and 3,000 displaced families have moved backed to their areas," Mehr Khuda Sabar, head Afghan government's office for displaced persons, told DW, adding that the government provides emergency aid to all families displaced by conflict.

However, that emergency aid is never enough, according Hajib Obaid. Many displaced families, he said, need help with the future of their children which they cannot get.

 "Our children leave school and have to work in cities and afford high costs of living. We don't just lose our homes, but also the future of our children," he said.
Watch video 01:29

Kabul declares day of mourning

DW recommends

German defense minister tells troops in Afghanistan to prepare for long haul

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has told Bundeswehr troops in Afghanistan they should prepare to stay in the country for the foreseeable future. This follows the Bundestag's decision to raise troop numbers. (25.03.2018)  

US military admits Afghan airstrike "likely" killed civilians

US forces in Afghanistan say a first probe indicates that a US airstrike near Kunduz this week probably claimed civilian lives. Some 30 civilians were killed and dozens wounded. (10.11.2016)  

Red Cross 'dramatically' scales back mission in Afghanistan

Since February seven workers for the humanitarian group have been killed in escalating violence. The charity says it has no choice but to scale backs its programs in the country's north. (09.10.2017)  

Why Kabul struggled to retake Kunduz

Three days after losing Kunduz, Afghan forces say they have retaken much of the provincial capital. DW examines the role played by foreign troops in the fighting, and how the Taliban managed to temporarily hold the city. (01.10.2015)  

Why Central Asian states want peace with the Taliban

Russia and Central Asian countries are becoming more involved in the Afghan conflict. An international conference in Uzbekistan suggests the rise of IS in the region is a reason for alleged ties with the Taliban. (27.03.2018)  

Opinion: Peace proposal with Taliban puts the West in a fix

Neither the Taliban nor the government in Kabul is in a position to win the war in Afghanistan. But a peace deal between the two would damage the already delicate rule of law in the country, says DW's Florian Weigand. (28.02.2018)  

Is US pressure pushing Taliban toward peace?

The Taliban have issued a letter seeking to end the brutal, protracted bloodshed in Afghanistan through dialogue. Experts say it is a reaction to increased US airstrikes against the group and pressure on Pakistan. (15.02.2018)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. The May 31 suicide bombing in Kabul's diplomatic area suggests militants are stronger than ever. (31.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kabul declares day of mourning  

Related content

Afghanistan Verteidigungsministerin von der Leyen

German defense minister tells troops in Afghanistan to prepare for long haul 25.03.2018

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has told Bundeswehr troops in Afghanistan they should prepare to stay in the country for the foreseeable future. This follows the Bundestag's decision to raise troop numbers.

Usbekistan Afghanistan-Konferenz in Taschkent

Why Central Asian states want peace with the Taliban 27.03.2018

Russia and Central Asian countries are becoming more involved in the Afghan conflict. An international conference in Uzbekistan suggests the rise of IS in the region is a reason for alleged ties with the Taliban.

Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul auf Afghan Voice

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan? 21.03.2018

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 