UN Security Council holds emergency summit over alleged Syria chemical attack

Several countries have accused Syria of using chemical weapons against civilians after 49 people died in an attack in Douma. US President Donald Trump has vowed to "forcefully" respond, further heightening tensions.
The UN Security Council on Monday opened an emergency session following Saturday's alleged poison gas attack on the Syrian rebel-held town of Douma, which killed at least 49 people and injured hundreds more.
The EU and Western countries on the Security Council blamed the attack on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which is backed by Russia and Iran.
Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, told the session that "the United States will respond" to the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria.
"We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done," said Haley. "History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria."
After the meeting, US President Donald Trump vowed to "forcefully" respond to the attack.
'Fake news'
However, Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was quick to deny that chemical weapons had been used in Douma. According to Nebenzia, Russian investigators were sent to Douma over the weekend and found no evidence that a nerve agent or chlorine had been used in an attack.
The Russian envoy said claims that there was a chemical weapons attack and that it was perpetrated by Damascus are "contradictory." The "fake news" from Douma was intended to deflect attention from the UK's muddled case regarding the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Nebenzia said.
'Crimes against humanity'
During the Security Council session, the Israel Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Syria of committing "crimes against humanity" in the attack in Douma.
Read more: Syrian war crimes accountability mechanism short on funds
"The attack shows clearly that Syria continues to possess lethal chemical weapons capabilities and even to manufacture new ones," the ministry said. "In so doing Syria is grossly violating its obligations and the decisions of the international community in this matter."
Investigation
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it had launched an investigation into the suspected gas attack in Syria. The global watchdog said it was gathering information on the incident through a fact-finding mission.
Despite denying the use of chemical weapons in Saturday's attack, Russia said it was ready to co-operate with the OPCW. Nebenzia said OPCW investigators should fly to Syria as early as Tuesday to investigate the attack, and offered them protection.
Read more: The search for dead Russian mercenaries in Syria
A draft resolution circulated ahead of Monday's Security Council meeting suggested that Russia and the Western nations were proposing the creation of a new body to assess the blame for chemical attacks. However, the West objects to Russia's demand for the Security Council to have veto rights over the new body's findings.
