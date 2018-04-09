 UN Security Council holds emergency summit over alleged Syria chemical attack | News | DW | 09.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UN Security Council holds emergency summit over alleged Syria chemical attack

Several countries have accused Syria of using chemical weapons against civilians after 49 people died in an attack in Douma. US President Donald Trump has vowed to "forcefully" respond, further heightening tensions.

The UN Security Council meets in New York, April 9 2018 (Reuters/B. McDermid)

The UN Security Council on Monday opened an emergency session following Saturday's alleged poison gas attack on the Syrian rebel-held town of Douma, which killed at least 49 people and injured hundreds more.

The EU and Western countries on the Security Council blamed the attack on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which is backed by Russia and Iran.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, told the session that "the United States will respond" to the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria.

"We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done," said Haley. "History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria."

After the meeting, US President Donald Trump vowed to "forcefully" respond to the attack.
Watch video 01:54

Alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria

'Fake news'

However, Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was quick to deny that chemical weapons had been used in Douma. According to Nebenzia, Russian investigators were sent to Douma over the weekend and found no evidence that a nerve agent or chlorine had been used in an attack.

The Russian envoy said claims that there was a chemical weapons attack and that it was perpetrated by Damascus are "contradictory." The "fake news" from Douma was intended to deflect attention from the UK's muddled case regarding the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Nebenzia said.

'Crimes against humanity'

During the Security Council session, the Israel Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Syria of committing "crimes against humanity" in the attack in Douma.

Read more: Syrian war crimes accountability mechanism short on funds

"The attack shows clearly that Syria continues to possess lethal chemical weapons capabilities and even to manufacture new ones," the ministry said. "In so doing Syria is grossly violating its obligations and the decisions of the international community in this matter."
Watch video 02:16

Bombing of Syrian air base follows alleged chemical attack

Investigation

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it had launched an investigation into the suspected gas attack in Syria. The global watchdog said it was gathering information on the incident through a fact-finding mission.

Despite denying the use of chemical weapons in Saturday's attack, Russia said it was ready to co-operate with the OPCW. Nebenzia said OPCW investigators should fly to Syria as early as Tuesday to investigate the attack, and offered them protection.

Read more: The search for dead Russian mercenaries in Syria

A draft resolution circulated ahead of Monday's Security Council meeting suggested that Russia and the Western nations were proposing the creation of a new body to assess the blame for chemical attacks. However, the West objects to Russia's demand for the Security Council to have veto rights over the new body's findings.

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 19. März 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Syrian war: a mosaic of chaos

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


ls,tj/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Missiles fired at military airport in Homs: Syrian media

Syria and its main ally Russia have accused Israel of carrying out a missile strike that killed 14 people on a Syrian air base. It took place amid an international outcry over a suspected poison gas attack two days ago. (09.04.2018)  

Boris Johnson accused of making misleading Russia Novichok claim in DW interview

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has come in for criticism over a DW interview in which he said he had been assured the nerve agent came from Russia. However, UK government scientists have said they do not know. (04.04.2018)  

EU calls for international response after suspected chemical attack in Syria

The EU said evidence points to the use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces against rebel-held Douma. The US, UK, France, Turkey and Pope Francis also spoke out against the alleged attack. (08.04.2018)  

Dozens dead in suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria

The death toll is expected to rise after a suspected chemical weapons attack in one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in Syria, eastern Ghouta. The government and its ally, Russia, have denied the reports. (08.04.2018)  

Syrian war crimes accountability mechanism short on funds

Holding the Syrian regime and its allies accountable for the horror inflicted on civilians is fraught with problems. How effective can the UN's legal mechanism be when funding is scarce? Teri Schultz reports. (16.03.2018)  

The search for dead Russian mercenaries in Syria

For two weeks now, families of the Russian mercenaries killed in Syria have been waiting for their loved ones' remains to be brought back to Russia. Where are the bodies and why are relatives keeping quiet? (21.02.2018)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (16.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria  

Bombing of Syrian air base follows alleged chemical attack  

Related content

USA Sitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates | Vassily Nebenzia

Russia accuses UK and allies of concocting the attack on Skripal at UN Security Council 05.04.2018

Russia has told the United Nations Security Council that British intelligence services probably poisoned Sergei Skripal. The US accused Russia of peddling conspiracy theories and said it stood behind the UK.

Syrien Eastern Ghouta

Dozens dead in suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria 08.04.2018

The death toll is expected to rise after a suspected chemical weapons attack in one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in Syria, eastern Ghouta. The government and its ally, Russia, have denied the reports.

OPCW Logo der Organisation für das Verbot von Chemiewaffen

What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do? 05.04.2018

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has recently grabbed headlines over the case of the poisoned ex-double agent Skripal. Apart from that, the agency works rather unobtrusively in the background.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 