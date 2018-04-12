UK says attack on ex-Russian spy Skripal undercuts chemical weapons ban

The UK's OPCW representative said Russia "attacked the reputation" of the OPCW chemical weapons watchdog. It comes after an OPCW report confirmed UK findings on the chemical used in the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy.
Peter Wilson, Britain's representative for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), on Wednesday repeated that the UK blames Russia for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy last month and that Moscow's use of chemical weapons undermined the treaty banning the use of such weapons.
Wilson, who is also the British ambassador to the Netherlands, told a meeting of the executive council of the OPWC that "Russia has waged a brazen disinformation campaign, and attacked the reputation and expertise of the OPCW," according to tweets from the UK's OPCW delegation.
Read more: What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do?
"We will continue to call out Russia's reckless and indiscriminate behavior when it violates the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and when it threatens global security," Wilson said.
Read more: Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent
'Only Russia had the motive'
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped over on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury after being exposed to a nerve agent on March 4.
"We believe that only Russia had the technical means, operational experience and motive to target the Skripals," Wilson said.
In a summary of its report published last week, the OPCW did not specifically name Novichok, but did confirm "the findings of the UK relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury."
Read more: What traces of chemical weapons could OPCW investigators still find in Syria?
Wilson said Russia "has a proven record of conducting state-sponsored assassination" and that "it is highly likely that the Russian intelligence services view at least some of its defectors as legitimate targets for assassination."
Wilson highlighted the recent various instances of chemical weapons being used as threatening the CWC.
"In the past 14 months, we have seen the use of chemical weapons in Syria, in Iraq, in Malaysia and now in the UK," Wilson said. "This is a serious threat to the CWC."
Read more: Airstrikes in Syria: What you need to know
UK regulator probes Russia's RT
Also on Wednesday, Britain's broadcasting watchdog, Ofcom, opened a number of impartiality investigations into Russia's RT news channel, which broadcasts in much of the world including the UK.
"Ofcom has today opened seven new investigations into the due impartiality of news and current affairs programs on the RT news channel," the watchdog said in a statement.
Ofcom said TV Novosti, the holder of RT's UK broadcast licences, which is financed by Russia, had an overall compliance record not "materially out of line with other broadcasters."
"However, since the events in Salisbury, we have observed a significant increase in the number of programs on the RT service that warrant investigation as potential breaches of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code," the regulator wrote in a press release, saying it would announce results of the investigations "as soon as possible."
law/msh (AFP, AP)
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Who is Sergei Skripal, the Russian poisoned with a nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury? Jailed in Russia for spying for UK intelligence, he was apparently "turned" into an asset for the West while in Spain. (05.04.2018)
The death toll is expected to rise after a suspected chemical weapons attack in one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in Syria, eastern Ghouta. The government and its ally, Russia, have denied the reports. (08.04.2018)
France, Germany, Britain and the US have condemned a chemical attack on a Russian former double agent in the UK, blaming Moscow for the attack. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the incident must have "consequences." (15.03.2018)
France, the US and the UK have launched about 100 missiles at weapons facilities in Syria. Here's how it happened, and how the world reacted. (14.04.2018)
The world's chemical weapons watchdog has convened over accusations that Russia carried out a nerve agent attack on an ex-double agent in Britain. Moscow demanded the meeting, saying it wanted to raise issues. (04.04.2018)
In a case with echoes of the Alexander Litvinenko poisoning, British police are trying to identify a substance that hospitalized a former Russian double agent. Authorities have conducted a major decontamination effort. (05.03.2018)
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has recently grabbed headlines over the case of the poisoned ex-double agent Skripal. Apart from that, the agency works rather unobtrusively in the background. (05.04.2018)
British Prime Minister Theresa May's national security advisor told NATO that a Russian military intelligence agency has been observing the Skripals since 2013. Russia said the spying accusation was a "big surprise." (13.04.2018)
As OPCW wait to start a fact-finding mission in Douma, will there still be enough evidence to gather? DW spoke with a toxicology expert about what inspectors will be looking for — and what chemicals may have been used. (18.04.2018)