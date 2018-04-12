UK: Russia spied on Skripals for five years before nerve-agent attack

Russian intelligence services spied on ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia Skripal in the five years before they were poisoned with a nerve agent likely produced by the Russian state, Britain's National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill said on Friday.
The accusation, which was made in a public letter to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, came a day after the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed UK findings that the Skripals had been poisoned with a type of military-grade nerve agent known as Novichok.
What the letter stated:
- Sedwill wrote: "We have information indicating Russian intelligence service interest in the Skripals, dating back at least as far as 2013, when email accounts belonging to Yulia Skripal were targeted by GRU [Russia's foreign military intelligence agency] cyber specialists."
- Sedwill made the accusation as part of a broader allegation that Russia was most likely behind the attack: "Only Russia has the technical means, operational experience and motive for the attack on the Skripals and that it is highly likely that the Russian state was responsible. There is no plausible alternative."
- "During the 2000s, Russia commenced a program to test means of delivering chemical warfare agents … Russia has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks under the same program."
What were the reactions?
Russia's ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, told reporters he had not seen the letter, but said the accusation that Russian intelligence had spied on the Skripal for five years was a "big surprise."
"If someone was spying, why were the British services not complaining about that?," he added.
The attack: Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found in a critical condition on a bench in the southern English town of Salisbury on March 4. British scientists said the Skripals had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, which was first developed in the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Yulia has been released from hospital. Sergei remains in hospital, but health officials say his condition is improving.
OPCW confirmation: On Thursday, the OPCW said in a report the results of its investigation "confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical." The organization followed its mandate by not identifying who was responsible for the attack.
Russia's dismissal: Moscow initially dismissed the OPCW's finding and called on the UK to give it access to the chemical samples. But Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday: "the OPCW only has confirmed the composition of the chemical agent."
Spat: A diplomatic row erupted after the UK and its allies, including the US and Germany, said it was likely that Russia was responsible for the attack. Russia denies any involvement and has accused the UK of stoking anti-Russian hysteria.
Who are the Skripals? Sergei, 66, is a retired Russian intelligence agent who came to the UK as part of a prisoner swap in 2010. Russia sentenced him in 2006 to 13 years in prison on charges of working for British intelligence. Yulia, 33, was visiting her father in Salisbury from Russia when the attack happened.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Ex-Russian spy poisoned
On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Russia denies involvement
Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Nerve agent suspected
On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
UK promises retaliation
British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
May gives Russia a deadline
On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
EU supports UK
On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Russia calls UK bluff
Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
UK announces expulsions of diplomats
After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia
On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Russia expels British diplomats
In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense'
"It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
UK says Novichok was used
On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Mass Russian diplomat expulsions
A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.
Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded
Poison on front door
UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle.
Author: Louisa Wright