 Theresa May grilled in UK parliament over Syria airstrikes | News | DW | 16.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Theresa May grilled in UK parliament over Syria airstrikes

The prime minister responded to allegations that she was "riding the coat-tails" of the United States. She argued the UK had to re-establish the global consensus against chemical weapons.

Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May defended the country's recent missile strikes in Syria to the House of Commons on Monday, despite criticism from all parties that she had not sought parliamentary approval before the strikes.

"Seventy-five people, including young children, were killed in a horrific chemical attack," said May, calling the attack "a stain on our humanity."

She went on to list the evidence that Syrian regime had to be behind the attack, including witness and NGO reports, as well as the fact that the military hardware required for such an attack could not have come from "Islamic State" terrorists or other Syrian rebels.

May headed off criticism that she had not waited for a UN resolution – mentioning Russia's inevitable veto – and that she was acting to restore the global norms against chemical attacks, not "following orders" from the United States.

"It is in our national interest to prevent the further use of chemical weapons in Syria - and to uphold and defend the global consensus that these weapons should not be used. So we have not done this because President Trump asked us to do so," she said.
Watch video 01:38

Russia accuses Britain of staging gas attack in Syria

'Legally questionable'

That did not stop opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party, however, of forgetting that she was "accountable to this parliament, not the whims of the US president." He went on to castigate May for ignoring some precedents by permitting the strikes without putting the matter to a vote. Under the so-called royal prerogative, British governments are not obliged to take potential military strikes or wars to parliament for approval; however, in several recent instances governments have elected to do so — including two votes on potential military action in Syria in recent years. 

Calling the strikes "legally questionable," Corbyn brought up the subject of the war in Yemen, which has been described by various international groups as the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world" – challenging May on her claims that the airstrikes were a matter of moral responsibility.

"We clearly need a war powers act in this country to transform a now broken convention into a legal obligation," the Labour leader said.

May was even criticized by members of her own Conservative party, who cited the lack of debate on the matter as problematic.

Liberal Democrat leader Vincent Cable said he was also concern that May "made a grave mistake not bringing the case for military action to parliament," and like Corbyn, accused her of "riding on the coat-tails of an unpredictable US president."

DW recommends

Airstrikes in Syria: What you need to know

France, the US and the UK have launched about 100 missiles at weapons facilities in Syria. Here's how it happened, and how the world reacted. (14.04.2018)  

Divided EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Syria plan

The 28 ministers agreed that airstrikes in Syria were understandable and blamed Assad for chemical weapons attacks. The EU reached conclusions despite diverging opinions on how to work with Russia in peace talks. (16.04.2018)  

Syria: Trump still favors timely withdrawal despite Macron assurances of long-term engagement

The US is to leave Syria "as soon as possible," the White House has said. The comment came just hours after the French president claimed he had convinced Trump otherwise in a major TV interview. (16.04.2018)  

Russia condemns US airstrikes on Syria as world reacts

The ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has slammed the US for its joint airstrikes in Syria, as has Iran. Though the UN called on participants in the regional conflict to show restraint, others welcomed the strike. (14.04.2018)  

Russian politicians meet with al-Assad in Syria as OPCW probe gets set to start

Visiting Russian politicians shared Syrian President al-Assad's view that the recent airstrikes had been an act of aggression. Chemical weapons investigators are set to begin probing the alleged gas attacks in Douma. (15.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia accuses Britain of staging gas attack in Syria  

Related content

Syrien - US-Militärschlag auf Damaskus

Opinion: Syrian airstrikes send a clear message 14.04.2018

The good news is that World War III has not started. But the bad news is that nothing in Syria will be improved by Western powers' airstrikes, writes Christian F. Trippe.

Zypern Kampfjet nach Einsatz

Airstrikes in Syria: What you need to know 14.04.2018

France, the US and the UK have launched about 100 missiles at weapons facilities in Syria. Here's how it happened, and how the world reacted.

Saudi-Arabien Gipfel Arabische Liga in Dhahran

Arab League calls for Syria chemical attack investigation 15.04.2018

The Arab League has demanded an international probe into a chemical weapons attack but stopped short of supporting strikes. They further criticized Iran for its role in the Syrian conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 