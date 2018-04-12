 Divided EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Syria plan | News | DW | 16.04.2018
News

Divided EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Syria plan

The EU's top diplomats will seek a unified front on how to proceed in Syria following joint airstrikes. But diverging opinions on potential military action and how to work with Assad-ally Russia could complicate unity.

Germany's Maas, France's Le Drian and Britain's Johnson exchange remarks in a conference room (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

Foreign Ministers from the European Union's 28 member nations are meeting Monday in Luxembourg to discuss how to revive the political peace process in Syria in the aftermath of the recent US-led airstrikes and resolve increasing tensions with Russia. 

Though the ministers plan to adopt conclusions on Syria, the task could prove challenging given the varying perspectives that exist among EU member nations over where to go following the joint airstrikes.

Read more: US-led strikes on Syria: A move with unpredictable consequences
Watch video 00:24

UN chief Guterres urges restraint after strikes on Syria

EU: condemning gas but fail to endorse strikes

The US, French and British missiles destroyed suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria on Saturday in retaliation for the alleged use of chemical gas by Bashar Assad's government forces on civilians in Douma on April 7.

The EU's High Representative, Federica Mogherini, reiterated in a statement following the airstrikes that, "The EU is supportive of all efforts aimed at the prevention of the use of chemical weapons," she did not go as far as endorsing the joint air attacks and stated that a political, UN-led solution remains the only way to end the seven-year Syrian conflict.

The EU and the UN will host a two-day conference in Brussels next week on the future of Syria and the region.

Germany: Support, but no military involvement

German Chancellor Angele Merkel backed the joint airstrikes as "necessary and appropriate" but ruled out German military participation in Syria.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has insisted that a diplomatic solution remains the only option to lasting peace and said over the weekend that "another format" is needed break the deadlock in the UN-led Syria talks. 

Maas insisted the EU "must increase pressure on Russia to force it to change attitude," adding that Russia must be part of the solution, but Assad cannot be.
Watch video 00:34

Heiko Maas says Russia is needed to end Syria war

UK: strikes were successful but the war will do on

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said that the "overwhelming purpose" of his country's participation in the joint airstrikes was to respond to Assad's chemical weapons use and that were no future plans for further strikes. While he told the BBC in an interview that the strikes were "successful," he said that "if we say we're limiting our action to chemical weapons ... then of course it follows that the rest of the Syrian war must proceed as it will."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has come under domestic political fire for participating in the strikes without first consulting parliament.

France: Taking the lead?

French President Emmanuel Macron followed through on his promise to take military action should chemical weapons be used in Syria. Both he and his foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, have said that the EU needs to convince Russia to work with the bloc in order to find a political solution to the Syria conflict.

France has positioned itself as a key international actor in the Syrian conflict. Macron has said he has convinced US President Donald Trump to stay engaged in Syria "for the long-term" while Le Drian said that Paris would "take the initiative" at Monday's meeting in Luxemburg.

Le Drian and Boris Johnson talk at the start of the meeting in Luxembourg (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

France's Le Drian and Britain's Johnson have both defended their countries' participation in airstrikes in Syria

Netherlands: UN is the only way

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok disagreed with Maas' suggestion that an alternative to Geneva talks were needed.  "We should keep on pushing for a solution through the UN Security Council. It's the only way forward," he said as he arrived in Luxembourg.

Austria: Meeting with Russia

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has said her country is ready to offer Vienna as a location for further UN-led Syria peace talks, she told Austrian broadcast Ö1 from Luxembourg. However, she also said mobile bilateral talks be could be held in various cities, including Moscow and western capitals, though such discussions would need to be commissioned.

Kneissl announced she would meet her Russia counterpart Lavrov in the Russia capital Thursday, where she would look to find out more on Russia's diplomatic position in Syria.

Greece: End the war to allow refugees to return

The Mediterranean country has struggled to deal with the waves of refugees fleeing violence in Syria. While the country's foreign ministry did not outright endorse the airstrikes, it said after the strikes that it "unreservedly condemns the use of chemical weapons and supports efforts to eliminate them." The ministry also said a sustainable political solution was needed to "end the war ... (and) allow the return of millions of refugees."

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


Audios and videos on the topic

UN chief Guterres urges restraint after strikes on Syria  

Heiko Maas says Russia is needed to end Syria war  

