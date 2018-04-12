Divided EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Syria plan

Foreign Ministers from the European Union's 28 member nations are meeting Monday in Luxembourg to discuss how to revive the political peace process in Syria in the aftermath of the recent US-led airstrikes and resolve increasing tensions with Russia.

Though the ministers plan to adopt conclusions on Syria, the task could prove challenging given the varying perspectives that exist among EU member nations over where to go following the joint airstrikes.

EU: condemning gas but fail to endorse strikes

The US, French and British missiles destroyed suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria on Saturday in retaliation for the alleged use of chemical gas by Bashar Assad's government forces on civilians in Douma on April 7.

The EU's High Representative, Federica Mogherini, reiterated in a statement following the airstrikes that, "The EU is supportive of all efforts aimed at the prevention of the use of chemical weapons," she did not go as far as endorsing the joint air attacks and stated that a political, UN-led solution remains the only way to end the seven-year Syrian conflict.

The EU and the UN will host a two-day conference in Brussels next week on the future of Syria and the region.

Germany: Support, but no military involvement

German Chancellor Angele Merkel backed the joint airstrikes as "necessary and appropriate" but ruled out German military participation in Syria.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has insisted that a diplomatic solution remains the only option to lasting peace and said over the weekend that "another format" is needed break the deadlock in the UN-led Syria talks.

Maas insisted the EU "must increase pressure on Russia to force it to change attitude," adding that Russia must be part of the solution, but Assad cannot be.

UK: strikes were successful but the war will do on

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said that the "overwhelming purpose" of his country's participation in the joint airstrikes was to respond to Assad's chemical weapons use and that were no future plans for further strikes. While he told the BBC in an interview that the strikes were "successful," he said that "if we say we're limiting our action to chemical weapons ... then of course it follows that the rest of the Syrian war must proceed as it will."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has come under domestic political fire for participating in the strikes without first consulting parliament.

France: Taking the lead?

French President Emmanuel Macron followed through on his promise to take military action should chemical weapons be used in Syria. Both he and his foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, have said that the EU needs to convince Russia to work with the bloc in order to find a political solution to the Syria conflict.

France has positioned itself as a key international actor in the Syrian conflict. Macron has said he has convinced US President Donald Trump to stay engaged in Syria "for the long-term" while Le Drian said that Paris would "take the initiative" at Monday's meeting in Luxemburg.

France's Le Drian and Britain's Johnson have both defended their countries' participation in airstrikes in Syria

Netherlands: UN is the only way

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok disagreed with Maas' suggestion that an alternative to Geneva talks were needed. "We should keep on pushing for a solution through the UN Security Council. It's the only way forward," he said as he arrived in Luxembourg.

Austria: Meeting with Russia

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has said her country is ready to offer Vienna as a location for further UN-led Syria peace talks, she told Austrian broadcast Ö1 from Luxembourg. However, she also said mobile bilateral talks be could be held in various cities, including Moscow and western capitals, though such discussions would need to be commissioned.

Kneissl announced she would meet her Russia counterpart Lavrov in the Russia capital Thursday, where she would look to find out more on Russia's diplomatic position in Syria.

Greece: End the war to allow refugees to return

The Mediterranean country has struggled to deal with the waves of refugees fleeing violence in Syria. While the country's foreign ministry did not outright endorse the airstrikes, it said after the strikes that it "unreservedly condemns the use of chemical weapons and supports efforts to eliminate them." The ministry also said a sustainable political solution was needed to "end the war ... (and) allow the return of millions of refugees."

