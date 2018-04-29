 Syria state media: ′Enemy missiles′ fired against government outposts | News | DW | 30.04.2018
News

Syria state media: 'Enemy missiles' fired against government outposts

State media and a war monitor have reported the strikes, but have not said who was responsible or whether there were casualties. The report comes weeks after the US, UK and France launched strikes against military bases.

Screenshot Twitter Explosion Syrien Hama (Twitter)

An unverified screenshot from Twitter showed the reported explosion

"Enemy missiles" hit several military outposts in northern Syria, state media reported early on Monday without identifying who had launched the attack.

SANA, Syria's state-run news agency, quoted an unnamed military source in reporting the missile attack against bases in Hama and Aleppo provinces late on Sunday evening. Syrian television broadcast images of what it said were the explosions.

Read more: Syrian state media retracts claim of missile attack on airbase

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, confirmed the missile attack but did not say who had fired them. The Observatory said Iranian forces were at two of the bases at the time of the attack.

State media and the Observatory did not say whether there had been any casualties.

Previous false alarm

Syrian state media reported on similar airstrikes on government bases in the Homs region and on the outskirts of Damascus in mid-April. The military later said no attack had taken place; a false alarm had set off air defense systems.

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


The false report came days after the United States, France and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes against Syrian government targets in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack near Damascus.

At the beginning of April, an airstrike against the government's T4 military air base in Homs killed at least seven Syrians and seven Iranians. Syria and Iran, a close ally, have accused Israel of carrying out the attack. Israel has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

amp/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa)

