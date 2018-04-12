Syrian state media retracts claim of missile attack on airbase

Syrian state media outlets reported a missile attack on Shayrat Airbase before retracting the report just hours later. Syrian military said it was a false alarm which activated the base's areal defenses.
Syrian military rejected reports of a missile attack on Shayrat Airbase in the western province of Homs on Tuesday, hours after state media decried another "aggression" on Syria and said its forces shot down several missiles.
"Last night, a false alarm that Syrian air space had been penetrated triggered the blowing of air defence sirens and the firing of several missiles," a military source told state news agency SANA."There was no external attack on Syria," the source added.
The false report came just days after the US, France and Britain conducted a coordinated missile attack against Syrian government targets. This area has also been targeted by the Israeli air force in the past.
What we know so far:
Site of previous US attack: The Shayrat airbase was the target of an April 2017 US missile attack in response to an earlier chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government.
Saturday's strike: The US, France and the UK launched airstrikes against Syrian government targets on Saturday in response to an purported chemical weapons attack by the government on civilians in Douma city near Damascus.
Israeli interventions: Tel Aviv has carried out multiple airstrikes on Syrian government targets during the conflict. Syria and its allies most recently accused Israel of launching a strike against Syria's T4 airbase in Homs, killing four Iranian military personnel. Iran is a longstanding ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
amp/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)
