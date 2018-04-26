 Saudi Arabia says leading Houthi rebels killed i | News | DW | 28.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saudi Arabia says leading Houthi rebels killed i

A strike by the Saudi-led alliance has killed dozens of Houthi rebels in Yemen, including two commanders, Saudi media report. Houthi rebels lost one of their top leaders in an attack last week.

Saudi fighter planes (AFP/Getty Images/F. Nureldine)

The military coalition of Sunni allies led by Saudi Arabia has carried out an overnight strike on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, killing at least 38 Houthi rebels, including two of their commanders, Saudi media said Saturday.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported that the airstrike hit the rebel-controlled Interior Ministry headquarters during a meeting of the rebel group's senior leaders.

The Houthis have confirmed that an overnight attack took place but gave no details on casualties.

The strike came hours before the Houthis staged a public funeral in Sanaa for Saleh al-Samad, a senior leader, who was killed on April 19 in an aerial attack claimed by the Saudis and their allies, this time in Yemen's coastal province of Hodeida.

Saleh Al-Samad (Getty Images/AFP/M. Huwais)

Samad was killed last Thursday

Shortly after the funeral began, the rebels said they had launched eight ballistic missiles at "economic and vital targets" in Saudi Arabia's Jizan province. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted four missiles and that one man had been killed by debris.

The Houthis have stepped up their missile attacks on Saudi Arabia this year, with just one casualty reported until now.

Read more: Why are EU countries reluctant to intervene in Yemen's war? 

Long and deadly conflict

The attacks came as newly appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to arrive in Riyadh for talks that are expected to include discussion of the conflict in Yemen, in which nearly 10,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance became involved.

The war has its roots in the Houthi takeover of Sanaa in late 2014, which forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi into exile in the southern city of Aden.

The Saudi-led alliance entered the war with an air campaign after the rebels advanced on the temporary seat of the government in Aden. Its campaign has come under widespread criticism for worsening the plight of Yemeni civilians already suffering under poor humanitarian conditions.

The coalition has denied ever targeting civilians.

Ruins in Sanaa (picture-alliance/dpa/Xinhua/M. Dhari)

Saudi-led airstrikes have caused considerable destruction in Sanaa and other cities

Saudi Arabia fears its regional archrival, Iran, is backing the Houthis in a bid to gain a strategic foothold on the Arabian Peninsula, a view shared by Washington.

Tehran has blamed Saudi Arabia for the war, which has unleashed what has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with the country now on the brink of famine.

Read more: Yemen's war explained in 4 key points
Watch video 42:31

Bombs for the world

tj/jm (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as secretary of state in tight vote

The US Senate has narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee Mike Pompeo as secretary of state. The former CIA director had no time to settle, heading immediately to a NATO summit in Brussels. (26.04.2018)  

UN: Food imports needed to 'stave off famine' in Yemen

The UN has warned Yemen is at risk of famine, with 76 percent of the population in need of humanitarian aid. The saudi-led coalition has authorized a major port to operate, allowing supplies to reach those in need. (16.01.2018)  

Yemen's war explained in 4 key points

Yemen is in the midst of a humanitarian catastrophe, yet after two years of intense fighting, it has been dubbed "the forgotten war." DW looks at the key points in understanding the crisis. (11.08.2017)  

Why are EU countries reluctant to intervene in Yemen's war?

Yemen's conflict has raged since 2011. However, the European Union appears to have prioritized Syria's civil war, which started the same year, because of economic considerations and a lack of urgency on refugees. (24.04.2018)  

Yemen war: Houthi political leader killed in coalition air raid

Saleh al-Samad, the acting head of the Houthi administration in northern Yemen, was killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition air raid. A rebel-run TV channel confirmed his death on Monday. (23.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bombs for the world  

Related content

Yemen Sanaa Saleh al-Samma

Yemen war: Houthi political leader killed in coalition air raid 23.04.2018

Saleh al-Samad, the acting head of the Houthi administration in northern Yemen, was killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition air raid. A rebel-run TV channel confirmed his death on Monday.

Deutschland Ostermarsch von Friedensinitiativen

Yemen: Promoting peace through art 22.04.2018

A Yemeni street artist has invited locals in cities around the world to draw images of their choice on the street, with the over-arching theme of highlighting Yemen's plight. Gouri Sharma reports.

Proteste gegen Saudi-Arabien-Intervention in Jemen

Yemen Houthi rebels rally against Saudi bombing in Sanaa 26.03.2018

Supporters of Houthi rebels staged a massive rally in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, to mark the third anniversary of the Saudi-led bombing campaign. The rebels said the missiles they fired at Riyadh were a "message."

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 