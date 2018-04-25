 US Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as secretary of state in tight vote | News | DW | 26.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as secretary of state in tight vote

The US Senate has narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee Mike Pompeo as secretary of state. The former CIA director had no time to settle, heading immediately to a NATO summit in Brussels.

New State Secretary Mike Pompeo (Getty Images/M. Wilson)

US lawmakers confirmed Mike Pompeo as the country's top diplomat in a tight vote Thursday. The Senate voted 57 to 42 in favor of the hawkish diplomat as several Democratic lawmakers also pledged their support.

The 54-year-old former CIA chief is expected to take up his duties immediately.

According to the US State Department, Pompeo was scheduled to be sworn in straight away and leave for a meeting with NATO foreign ministers.
Watch video 01:29

Mike Pompeo: New face of the US abroad

Pompeo has been installed after US President Donald Trump decided to replace previous State Secretary Rex Tillerson over policy disputes and clashes with the president.

Weeks before his Senate confirmation, Pompeo secretly traveled to North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un and negotiate the expected breakthrough over Pyongyang's nuclear program. However, the new secretary of state is considered a foreign policy hawk, especially on the issue of Iran nuclear deal.

Read more: Under Pompeo, US State Department faces hawkish future
Watch video 01:59

Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter

After graduating from the US military academy of West Point, Pompeo served as a military officer before obtaining a law degree from Harvard. He was elected to US Congress in 2010 as a member of the conservative Tea Party movement. Donald Trump named him CIA director after taking office last year.

dj/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

CIA boss Mike Pompeo held secret meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: US media

CIA Director Mike Pompeo made a secret visit to North Korea over Easter weekend and met with Kim Jong Un, according to media reports. Donald Trump said the meeting "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed." (17.04.2018)  

Donald Trump replaces US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo

CIA Director Mike Pompeo will become the next US secretary of state, after President Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson following a series of public policy rifts on North Korea, Russia and Iran. (13.03.2018)  

Under Mike Pompeo, US State Department faces hawkish future

Mike Pompeo is set to lead the State Department as the US navigates a series of stormy foreign policy issues. Will the CIA director and hawkish former Republican congressman be the hard-line diplomat Donald Trump seeks? (13.03.2018)  

NATO and Washington worry about Russian subs in the High North

NATO foreign ministers are due to meet in Brussels to discuss increasingly bitter relations with Russia. Tensions have led the United States to move back into an Icelandic air base it left more than a decade ago. (26.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mike Pompeo: New face of the US abroad  

Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter  

Related content

USA Tillerson dementiert Rücktrittsgedanken

Donald Trump replaces US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo 13.03.2018

CIA Director Mike Pompeo will become the next US secretary of state, after President Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson following a series of public policy rifts on North Korea, Russia and Iran.

Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter 14.03.2018

US President Donald Trump officially fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter, naming CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his replacement.

Mike Pompeo Christopher Wray Dan Coats

Mike Pompeo: New face of the US abroad 13.03.2018

It's been little more than a year since he took charge of the US foreign intelligence service, the CIA. Now Mike Pompeo is taking over as secretary of state from Rex Tillerson who has been unceremoniously sacked via Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 